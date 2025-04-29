Vote: Who should be High School On SI's North Carolina Softball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)?
The 2025 high school softball season is nearing the end of the regular season, and the state playoffs will soon begin.
Here are 10 candidates for softball Player of the Week in North Carolina.
Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Suzanna Cabe, Franklin
Cabe smashed a walk-off two-run homer and pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts in 3-1 win over Murphy.
Autumn Edwards, A.C. Reynolds
Edwards had a huge night, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and nine RBIs in a 16-6 win over T.C. Roberson. One of the home runs was an inside-the-park hit.
Whitney Grissett, Southwest Onslow
Grissett, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while pitching a four-inning three hitter as the Stallions overwhelmed Lejeune 15-0.
Makenzie Goin, Richlands
Goins hurled a 10-inning three-hitter with no earned runs and 15 strikeouts in the Wildcats’ 2-1 win over Dixon.
Macey Ciamillo, Hoggard
Camillo was 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs as the Vikings downed Ashley 12-3.
Avery Stutts, Scotland
Stutts threw a six-inning one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 1-for-4 with two RBIs as the Scots dominated East Columbus 10-0 to win the Robeson County Slugfest tournament. Stutts was named MVP.
Stevie Chressionnie, Wilson Christian
The eighth-grade ace pitched a two-hitter with one earned run and nine strikeouts in the Chargers’ 5-1 win over Eastern Association of Christian Homeschools.
McCartney Harrington, South Caldwell
Harrington smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Spartans to a come-from-behind 10-8 win over Weddington in a game between two of the state’s top teams.
Morgan Maxwell, West Forsyth
Maxwell pitched a four-hitter with no earned runs and 12 strikeouts as the Titans beat East Forsyth 4-2.
Ava Black, South Florence
Black was 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Bruins rolled to a 10-0 victory over Independence (N.C.) in an interstate contest.
