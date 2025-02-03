Vote: Who should be the North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Elijah Sherrill of Highland Tech.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kaharri Coleman, Harding
The 6-foot-4 freshman scored 24 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 4 assists as the Rams pulled off a big-time 76-75 upset win against Chambers.
C.P. Perry, Carson
Perry scored 26 points in the Cougars’ stunning 72-59 upset of Jay M. Robinson. It was Robinson’s first conference loss of the season.
L.V. Smith IV, Lincolnton
The state’s leading scorer was at it again, pouring in 34 points as the Wolves downed Bandys 84-71.
Zymicah Wilkins, Christ School
Wilkins scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the nationally-ranked Greenies held off Friendship Tech Prep (D.C.) 69-65. The 6-foot-9, 243-pound senior has signed with North Carolina State.
Colby Pennington, North Moore
Pennington scored the game-winning basket on a putback as the Mustangs edged Bartlett Yancey 63-62. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound senior finished with 12 points.
Tykeem Oxendine, St. Pauls
Oxendine made a last-second basket, lifting his team to a 63-62 win over Clinton. The 6-foot senior led his team with 20 points.
Kannon McBride, Croatan
McBride had sensational game with 40 points in Croatan’s 78-62 win over Dixon. The 6-foot-3 sophomore also had 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
Jaxon Mabe, Uwharrie Charter
Mabe had 27 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists as the Eagles flew to a 72-39 victory over Trinity.
Kobe Edwards, Greenfield School
Edwards had 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals as the Knights rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Wayne Country Day 78-70.
Jayon Harris, Pasquotank
Harris led the Panthers with 19 points in a 63-58 victory over Holmes. The 6-foot guard also scored 28 points in a 90-62 rout of Manteo.