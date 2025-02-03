High School

Vote: Who should be the North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Elijah Sherrill of Highland Tech.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Kaharri Coleman, Harding

The 6-foot-4 freshman scored 24 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 4 assists as the Rams pulled off a big-time 76-75 upset win against Chambers.

C.P. Perry, Carson

Perry scored 26 points in the Cougars’ stunning 72-59 upset of Jay M. Robinson. It was Robinson’s first conference loss of the season.

L.V. Smith IV, Lincolnton

The state’s leading scorer was at it again, pouring in 34 points as the Wolves downed Bandys 84-71.

Zymicah Wilkins, Christ School

Wilkins scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the nationally-ranked Greenies held off Friendship Tech Prep (D.C.) 69-65. The 6-foot-9, 243-pound senior has signed with North Carolina State.

Colby Pennington, North Moore

Pennington scored the game-winning basket on a putback as the Mustangs edged Bartlett Yancey 63-62. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound senior finished with 12 points.

Tykeem Oxendine, St. Pauls

Oxendine made a last-second basket, lifting his team to a 63-62 win over Clinton. The 6-foot senior led his team with 20 points.

Kannon McBride, Croatan

McBride had sensational game with 40 points in Croatan’s 78-62 win over Dixon. The 6-foot-3 sophomore also had 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Jaxon Mabe, Uwharrie Charter

Mabe had 27 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists as the Eagles flew to a 72-39 victory over Trinity. 

Kobe Edwards, Greenfield School

Edwards had 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals as the Knights rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Wayne Country Day 78-70.

Jayon Harris, Pasquotank

Harris led the Panthers with 19 points in a 63-58 victory over Holmes. The 6-foot guard also scored 28 points in a 90-62 rout of Manteo.

