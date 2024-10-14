Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is complete for some schools. Many games in the western part of the state were postponed due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, but some did play and we are highlighting the top performances from those who did take the field.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Killian Burr of West Davidson.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dionte Neal, Reidsville
The junior quarterback keeps putting up incredible numbers for the undefeated Rams. In a 57-41 win over West Stokes, Neal was 24-of-31 for 335 yards and 2 touchdowns without a turnover. On the ground, he ran 11 times for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder, who is being recruited by colleges as a wide receiver, has completed 79 percent of his passes this season.
A.J. Jackson, Corvian Community
Jackson accounted for five touchdowns as the undefeated Cardinals rolled past Carver 53-24. He threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more touchdowns and scored on a 35-yard pick-six.
Brady Stober, Hickory
The undefeated Red Tornadoes’ quarterback fired four touchdown passes in a 44-6 rout of North Iredell. Stober, who was recently selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, is a Samford commit.
J.D. Williams, Metrolina Christian
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior tailback put on a spectacular performance as Warriors outscored Cannon/Concord Academy 61-40. Williams ran for 361 yards and 7 touchdowns. It only took him 15 carries to put up those numbers.
Caleb Simco, Richlands
Simco, the Wildcats’ quarterback, ran for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns as his team swamped Croatan 42-14. His touchdown runs were 59, 4, 42 and 66 yards. Simco also had 123 yards passing with 3 interceptions.
Terrance McCormick, New Bern
McCormick threw six touchdown passes in the Bears’ 56-12 rout of Northside-Jacksonville. Five of those touchdowns came in the first half. The junior quarterback has 22 touchdown passes for the season.
Braden Atkinson, Rolesville
Atkinson tossed four touchdown passes – three more than 40 yards – as the Rams dismantled previously unbeaten Millbrook 35-0.
Faizon Brandon, Grimsley
The Tennessee commit was nearly perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-7 pounding of Ragsdale. Brandon also had 34 yards rushing on 3 carries.
Bradley Byrd, Oak Grove
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore linebacker was a dominant force in the Grizzlies’ 17-0 shutout of North Davidson. Byrd made 16 tackles to go along with an interception, a sack and 4 hurries.
Kam McKnight, North Surry
McKnight was close to perfection in the Greyhounds’ 42-7 runaway win over Surry Central. The senior quarterback was 15-of-17 for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns.