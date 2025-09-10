High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (1-1) (No. 6 nationally)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (2-0) (No. 16 nationally)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (3-0) (No. 21 nationally)
4. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (2-0)
5. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (3-0)
6. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) (3-0)
7. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) (2-0)
8. McDonogh (Baltimore) (2-0)
9. Upper St. Clair (Pa.) (3-0)
10. Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) (3-0)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Hough (N.C.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
Oscar Smith (Va.)
Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)