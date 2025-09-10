High School

Three national powers lead this week's Mid-Atlantic Region rankings

No. 2 DeMatha sits behind only St. Frances Academy in the Mid-Atlantic rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025

1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (1-1) (No. 6 nationally)

2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (2-0) (No. 16 nationally)

3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (3-0) (No. 21 nationally)

4. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (2-0)

5. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (3-0)

6. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) (3-0)

7. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) (2-0)

8. McDonogh (Baltimore) (2-0)

9. Upper St. Clair (Pa.) (3-0)

10. Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) (3-0)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

Bridgeport (W.V.)

Hough (N.C.)

Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)

Maury (Norfolk, Va.)

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

Oscar Smith (Va.)

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)

St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

