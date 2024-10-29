Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is complete. As usual, there were standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jariel Cobb from Reidsville.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Brody Norman, Mooresville
Norman was 13-of-21 for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of A.L. Brown. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Grayson Harvey, Mountain Island Charter
Harvey threw three touchdown passes as the Raptors rolled to a 42-8 win over Carver. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior was 21-of-31 for 408 yards. He also had 62 yards rushing.
Rashad Lynch, Lincolnton
The 5-foot-7 sophomore quarterback was 12-of-16 for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers as the Wolves rallied from 19-0 down to beat Maiden 20-19. Lynch added 14 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Jarek Jones, Smoky Mountain
Jones threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Mustangs overcame Tuscola 21-16. The senior quarterback was 7-of-10 for 86 yards through the air and had 117 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Jaylen Henderson, Lexington
The senior left-handed quarterback was 15-of-26 for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns with an interception as the Yellow Jackets beat North Rowan for the first time in five years, 34-33. Henderson also had a rushing touchdown.
Daniel “Buck” Rogers, Trinity
Rogers ran 31 times for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat previously undefeated Randleman 21-19 in one of the season’s biggest upsets.
Josh Smith, White Oak
The Vikings’ quarterback ran 13 times for 209 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 34-14 win over Richlands. Smith was 5-of-7 for 61 yards through the air.
Jaidyn Briskey, Cummings
The junior tailback ran 16 times for 138 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 46-26 win over North Moore.
Geronimo Sanchez, Cape Fear
Sanchez accounted for five touchdowns in the Colts’ 39-6 romp over South View. The junior quarterback was 14-of-19 for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns while running 12 times for 88 yards and 3 touchdowns.