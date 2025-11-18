Vote: Who Should be East Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s East Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 10-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brett Wells, Troup, Quarterback
Wells, a junior, was incredibly effective in a 55-0 playoff win at home over Anderson-Shiro. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, adding 278 yards rushing and four more touchdowns to his night.
Josh Smith, Arp, Running Back
Arp relied on Smith and he delivered in a 56-10 win over Kountze, rushing 16 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Mason Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Quarterback
Cooper went 17-for-24 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-9 win vs. Dallas Kimball.
Max Renfro, San Augustine, Quarterback
Renfro, a junior, went 15-for-19 passing for 315 yards with five touchdowns, averaging 21 yards per completion in a 62-35 shootout with Groveton.
Bo Donnell, Frankston, Running Back
Donnell averaged over 17 yards per carry vs. Waco Bosqueville, rushing 15 times for 258 yards with five touchdowns in a 69-29 victory.
Cadarius McMiller, Tyler, Running Back
In a tough 50-43 loss to Cedar Park, McMiller rushed 14 times for 202 yards and scored three times.
Mason Washington, Longview, Running Back
Washington rushed 13 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-7 victory in the playoffs over Rowlett.
Kaegan Ash, Mt. Enterprise, Running Back
With a 300-yard performance, Ash kept his team alive, going for 345 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries in a 70-14 win. He had a 94-yard run and averaged 31 per carry.
Reed Carnathan, Lindale, Wide Receiver
Carnathan, a junior, caught eight passes for 175 yards with half of those receptions winding up in the end zone.
