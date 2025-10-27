Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
One more week remains in the North Carolina high school football regular season and elite performances keep rising to the top.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gavyn Davis of Northside.
Here are 15 candidates in our latest North Carolina Player of the week poll. Voting ends Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Samari Matthews, Hough
The Texas commit intercepted a pass and had a key breakup on another drive in the Huskies' 28-6 win over Myers Park.
Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day
Clark caught a 77-yard touchdown pass with less than 90 seconds to go, lifting the Buccaneers to a 24-21 win over rival Charlotte Latin.
Amari Pearson, Jacksonville
Pearson ran for 237 yards and 5 touchdowns on 13 carries as the undefeated Cardinals beat D.H. Conley 41-24.
C.J. DiBenedetto, Richlands
The Wildcats' quarterback threw four touchdown passes and had two rushing touchdowns in a 41-26 win over Dixon.
Andrew Boucher, Croatan
Boucher ran 25 times for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-21 victory over West Carteret.
Jams Skyes, Asheville
Skyes caught 7 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Cougars' 43-22 win over North Buncombe.
Cason Jones, Mountain Heritage
Jones ran 14 times for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with a 30-yard touchdown catch as Mountain Heritage beat Hendersonville 36-20.
Haines Robitzer, West Forsyth
The Titans' quarterback was 10-of-11 for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers in a 35-0 rout of Reagan.
D.J. Davis, West Craven
Davis had four rushing touchdowns and two touchdown passes in the Eagles' 44-19 win over SouthWest Edgecombe.
Jamie Dance, Currituck County
The Currituck quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter, rallying his team to a 33-30 win over Pasquotank County.
Jeremiah Brown, Laney
Brown ran 19 times for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 33-28 win over New Hanover.
Chris Najm, Pinecrest
Najm ran for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Patriots held on for a 26-23 victory over Hoke County.
Ian Hicks, Union Pines
Hicks was 14-of-20 for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards on 15 carries in a 42-3 romp over Lee County.
Tai Phillips, Cape Fear
Phillips ran for six touchdowns - three in each half - in the Colts' 50-35 victory over Terry Sanford.
Jayson Franklin, Seventy-First
Franklin scored three of his team's five touchdowns in a 36-13 win over South View. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior ran 17 times for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. In addition, he had 3 catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
