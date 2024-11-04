Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is complete. As usual, there were standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Grayson Harvey of Mountain Island Charter.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Gannon Jones, Cardinal Gibbons
The Crusaders’ quarterback was 16-of-20 for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns as his team held off previously undefeated Leesville Road 25-7 to win the CAP-6 Conference championship. Jones also had a rushing touchdown.
Zymire Spencer, Pinecrest
Spencer, a senior tailback, ran for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Patriots romped to a 57-7 victory over Union Pines.
Amare Dorsey, Jacksonville
The senior quarterback was 5-of-10 for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 64-0 rout of Northside. Dorsey also had 116 yards rushing on just 3 carries, including touchdown runs of 4 and 39 yards. His other carry, for 73 yards, set up another score.
Shawn Davis, East Duplin
Davis ran 23 times for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Panthers downed Southwest Onslow 49-20.
T.J. Ellerbee, Red Springs
Ellerbee caught two touchdown passes and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the season in a 29-20 win over West Bladen.
Brody Sheppard, Southwestern Randolph
Sheppard ran for four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 49-33 victory over Trinity.
Eli Davis Helms, Bunker Hill
The Bears’ quarterback was 20-of-27 for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns with an interception in a wild 54-53 win over Bandys.
Qwazir Craven, Lexington
The 5-foot-6, 145-pound senior returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown as the Yellow Jackets for a 31-20 win over archrival Thomasville.
Irving Brown, Wallace-Rose Hill
Brown, an Ohio commit, ran 28 times for 141 yards as the Bulldogs toppled previously unbeaten James Kenan 17-14 and claimed the East Central 2-A Conference championship.
Travon Usher, Wilson Prep
The junior quarterback rushed for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 46-6 win over Southeast Halifax.