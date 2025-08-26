High School

Week 1 of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season is in the books and it’s time to begin our Player of the Week poll.

Here are 15 candidates for our poll:. Voting concludes on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Landon Agee, North Lincoln

Agee had a huge game, rushing for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 41-14 victory over North Lincoln.

Ely Hamrick, Crest

The Chargers’ quarterback was 14-of-19 for 384 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 55-14 rout of Burns. Hamrick also had 40 yards and a touchdown rushing on 5 carries.

Amare Akers, Northern Guilford

Akers ran 19 times for 149 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Nighthawks outscored Reidsville 47-38.

Yoshua McBride, St. Pauls

McBride ran for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 59-yarder and a 27-yarder in the Bulldogs’ 38-22 win over Purnell Swett.

J.J. Gulat, Dixon

Gulat for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-40 overtime win over Topsail in overtime. The Dixon quarterback scored on runs of 80, 58 and 65 yards. He also completed 2-of-4 passes for 32 yards.

Keeshawn McKinney, East Duplin

McKinney had 8 tackles, including 2 for loss, an interception and a sack as the Panthers dealt W-RH its first shutout loss since 2008. 

Zykerion Pharr, Garinger

Pharr caught 9 passes for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Wildcats snapped a 48-game losing streak with a 36-6 win over Winston-Salem Prep.

Terrance McCormick, New Bern

The Bears’ quarterback was 11-of-17 for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception as his team beat New Hanover 32-7.

Kaleb Pone, North Johnston

Pone ran for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns while throwing for 120 yards and another touchdown as the Panthers drubbed Beddingfield 40-0.

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day

Clark caught 9 passes for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 35-7 win over Christ the King. 

Brayden Dayton, Mountain Heritage

The Cougars’ quarterback was 7-of-9 for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running 10 times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-19 win over Pisgah.

Kelson Tate, Weddington

Tate caught 6 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 31-10 win over Mooresville.

Jared Street, Jr., Independence

The Patriots’ quarterback was 18-of-24 for 261 yards while rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries in a 27-21 win over Gaffney.

Faizon Brandon, Grimsley

The Tennessee commit was 11-of-15 for 155 yards and a touchdown and had 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as the Whirlies outlasted West Charlotte 28-27 in overtime in a battle of reigning state champions.

Grayson Treadway, Oak Grove

The Grizzlies’ quarterback was 9-of-13 for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception in a 49-0 pounding of Ledford. Treadway also had 56 yards rushing on 4 carries.

