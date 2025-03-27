West Cabarrus names Matthew Jenkins football coach
Matthew Jenkins had a successful six-year run at Hough, and now he will try do that at another school.
West Cabarrus confirmed Jenkins as its new football coach Thursday with an announcement on its Facebook page.
“Welcome to the West Cab Way, coach Jenkins!” said the school on the Facebook post.
Jenkins is replacing Brian Hinson, who left after two seasons for Davie County. Hinson won a state championship at Salisbury.
The Wolverines were 5-6 in Hinson’s second season and qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in program history. West Cabarrus opened in 2020.
Jenkins led Hough to a 63-17 record in six seasons. The Huskies reached at least the second round each season. They were 11-4 in 2017, 11-3 in 2018, 8-5 in 2019, 8-1 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 14-1 and reached the state semifinals in 2021, and 9-3 in 2022.
At the time of his resignation from Hough, Jenkins said in a statement that he was “excited to spend the last two years of my daughters’ years in high school with them and being dad.”
Jenkins previously served as head coach at Hopewell and offensive coordinator at Concord.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App