2024 North Dakota high school football schedules released: Minot vs. Shanley state championship rematch on Sep. 6
The time has come to start marking your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 North Dakota high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming NDHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first game of the season on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 NDHSAA Dakota Bowl state championships on November 15 in Fargo.
2024 North Dakota high school football schedules for all teams in every NDHSAA classification are available on SBLive North Dakota, where you can also find live North Dakota high school football scores and much more.
2024 North Dakota NDHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 NDHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 8: First practices
- August 22: First contests
- August 23: First Friday night
- October 19: 9-Man first round
- October 26: Class A first round, 9-Man second round
- November 1: Class AA, AAA quarterfinals
- November 2: Class A, 9-Man quarterfinals
- November 8: Class AA, AAA semifinals
- November 9: Class A, 9-Man semifinals
- November 15: 2024 NDHSAA Dakota Bowl*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2024 NDHSAA Dakota Bowl state championship games will be played at the Fargodome in Fargo.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's North Dakota state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 NDHSAA football state champions in each classification:
2023 North Dakota high school football state champions
- Class AAA: Minot Magicians
- Class AA: Fargo North Spartans
- Class A: Kindred Vikings
- 9-Man: North Prairie Co-op Cougars
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports