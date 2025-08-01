High School

North Dakota high school girls basketball coach resigns after accusations of inappropriate behavior at water park

Mandan high school's Shannon Copas resigned after pressure from parents

Jack Butler

SBLive

Mandan (N.D.) High School girls basketball coach Shannon Copas resigned following accusations of inappropriate behavior while at Raging Rivers Waterpark, according to KFYR.

On July 19, Mandan Police filed a report that states the manger of the water park "observed a male and female making questionable hand movements under a towel that resembled “shenanigans,”" according to KFYP-TV.

Police spoke with an employee of the water park, who was told “a man and a woman were making hand movements under a towel that resembled sexual activities.” The employee added that they then told the couple to leave.

Police later identified Aimee and Shanon Copas.

Copas and his wife Aimee posted the following statement:

“Let me begin by saying clearly and without hesitation: the allegations made against me and my wife are completely false.”

The Mandan Police told KFYR-TV that there is not enough evidence to file charges.

“If we did that, they would have to arrest us. There are a lot of inconsistencies,” Aimee said.

According to KFYR-TV, who spoke to Superintendent Mike Bitz, Copas was getting pressure from parents to resign.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

