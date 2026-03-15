North Dakota (NDHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026

The 2026 North Dakota high school boys basketball state championships (Class A & B) begin on Thursday, March 19, with eight games in the first round of action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the North Dakota high school basketball state brackets.

The championship games conclude on March 21 at Fargodome (Class A) and Minot State Dome (Class B).

North Dakota (NDHSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15

March 19 (Fargodome)

March 19 (Minot State Dome)

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI