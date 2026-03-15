North Dakota (NDHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 15, 2026
The 2026 North Dakota high school boys basketball state championships (Class A & B) begin on Thursday, March 19, with eight games in the first round of action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the North Dakota high school basketball state brackets.
The championship games conclude on March 21 at Fargodome (Class A) and Minot State Dome (Class B).
North Dakota (NDHSAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 15
Class A Bracket
March 19 (Fargodome)
Class B Bracket
March 19 (Minot State Dome)
Class AA Bracket
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.