Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday October 16
to Saturday, October 18 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games
featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups the week include games featuring top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 6 Anderson is taking on Winton Woods on Friday night as well as No. 3 Archbishop Moeller taking on No. 2 St. Edward on Saturday.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is 1 Cincinnati high school football game in Ohio on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs East, starts at 7:00 PM.
Ponitz Career Tech vs East
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Elder vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at 7:00 PM.
Aiken vs Taft
Anderson vs Winton Woods
Archbishop Alter vs Badin
Archbishop McNicholas vs Bishop Fenwick
Batavia vs New Richmond
Batesville vs Connersville
Beechwood vs Gallatin County
Bellevue vs Newport
Bethel-Tate vs Blanchester
Bishop Brossart vs Ludlow
Bishop Watterson vs Northwest
Boone County vs Dixie Heights
Bracken County vs St. Henry
Brookville vs Valley View
Campbell County vs Simon Kenton
Carlisle vs Madison Senior
Chillicothe vs McClain
Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Gamble Montessori
Cincinnati Country Day vs North College Hill
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Roger Bacon
Clark Montessori vs Norwood
Clermont Northeastern vs Fayetteville-Perry
Clinton-Massie vs Western Brown
Colerain vs Mason
Cooper vs Scott
Covington Catholic vs Harrison County
Dayton vs Newport Central Catholic
Dayton Christian vs Worthington Christian
Deer Park vs Indian Hill
East Central vs Roncalli
East Clinton vs Williamsburg
Eaton vs Waynesville
Edgewood vs Franklin
Elder vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Fairfield vs Princeton
Finneytown vs Mariemont
Franklin County vs North Decatur
Franklin County vs Western Hills
Frankfort vs Sayre
Goshen vs Wilmington
Great Crossing vs Ryle
Greeneview vs Greenon
Greensburg vs Rushville
Greenville vs Xenia
Hamilton vs Middletown
Harrison vs St. Francis DeSales
Henry County vs Pendleton County
Highlands vs Mason County
Hillsboro vs Washington
Holy Cross vs Trimble County
Holmes vs Thomas Nelson
Hughes vs Withrow
Jackson vs Miami Trace
Kings vs Turpin
Lakota East vs Sycamore
Lakota West vs Oak Hills
La Salle vs Louisville
Lawrenceburg vs South Dearborn
Lebanon vs Walnut Hills
Little Miami vs Milford
Lockland vs New Miami
Loveland vs West Clermont
Ludlow vs Bishop Brossart
Madeira vs Taylor
Madison vs Milan
Manchester vs Vanlue
Mariemont vs Finneytown
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Miamisburg vs Northmont
Monroe vs Ross
Owen County vs Walton-Verona
Paint Valley vs Zane Trace
Piketon vs Westfall
Purcell Marian vs Summit Country Day
Reading vs Wyoming
Springboro vs Centerville
St. Ignatius vs St. Xavier
Switzerland County vs Tecumseh
Talawanda vs Mt. Healthy
Tri vs Union County
Western Hills vs Woodward
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There is 1 Cincinnati high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward, starts at 3:00 PM.
Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward