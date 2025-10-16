High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 9 of the 2025 season on October 16-18

Elder Panthers celebrate after gaining possession of the ball in the first half of a high school football game between the Elder Panthers and Highlands Bluebirds, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at The Pit in Cincinnati.
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday October 16
to Saturday, October 18 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games
featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups the week include games featuring top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 6 Anderson is taking on Winton Woods on Friday night as well as No. 3 Archbishop Moeller taking on No. 2 St. Edward on Saturday.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 16, 2025

There is 1 Cincinnati high school football game in Ohio on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs East, starts at 7:00 PM.

Ponitz Career Tech vs East

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Elder vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at 7:00 PM.

Aiken vs Taft

Anderson vs Winton Woods

Archbishop Alter vs Badin

Archbishop McNicholas vs Bishop Fenwick

Batavia vs New Richmond

Batesville vs Connersville

Beechwood vs Gallatin County

Bellevue vs Newport

Bethel-Tate vs Blanchester

Bishop Brossart vs Ludlow

Bishop Watterson vs Northwest

Boone County vs Dixie Heights

Bracken County vs St. Henry

Brookville vs Valley View

Campbell County vs Simon Kenton

Carlisle vs Madison Senior

Chillicothe vs McClain

Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Country Day vs North College Hill

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Roger Bacon

Clark Montessori vs Norwood

Clermont Northeastern vs Fayetteville-Perry

Clinton-Massie vs Western Brown

Colerain vs Mason

Cooper vs Scott

Covington Catholic vs Harrison County

Dayton vs Newport Central Catholic

Dayton Christian vs Worthington Christian

Deer Park vs Indian Hill

East Central vs Roncalli

East Clinton vs Williamsburg

Eaton vs Waynesville

Edgewood vs Franklin

Elder vs Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Fairfield vs Princeton

Finneytown vs Mariemont

Franklin County vs North Decatur

Franklin County vs Western Hills

Frankfort vs Sayre

Goshen vs Wilmington

Great Crossing vs Ryle

Greeneview vs Greenon

Greensburg vs Rushville

Greenville vs Xenia

Hamilton vs Middletown

Harrison vs St. Francis DeSales

Henry County vs Pendleton County

Highlands vs Mason County

Hillsboro vs Washington

Holy Cross vs Trimble County

Holmes vs Thomas Nelson

Hughes vs Withrow

Jackson vs Miami Trace

Kings vs Turpin

Lakota East vs Sycamore

Lakota West vs Oak Hills

La Salle vs Louisville

Lawrenceburg vs South Dearborn

Lebanon vs Walnut Hills

Little Miami vs Milford

Lockland vs New Miami

Loveland vs West Clermont

Ludlow vs Bishop Brossart

Madeira vs Taylor

Madison vs Milan

Manchester vs Vanlue

Mariemont vs Finneytown

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Miamisburg vs Northmont

Monroe vs Ross

Owen County vs Walton-Verona

Paint Valley vs Zane Trace

Piketon vs Westfall

Purcell Marian vs Summit Country Day

Reading vs Wyoming

Springboro vs Centerville

St. Ignatius vs St. Xavier

Switzerland County vs Tecumseh

Talawanda vs Mt. Healthy

Tri vs Union County

Western Hills vs Woodward

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There is 1 Cincinnati high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward, starts at 3:00 PM.

Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward

