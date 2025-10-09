Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday October 9 to Saturday, October 11 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up o the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 1 Elder is hosting Highlands and No. 6 Anderson is taking on Walnut Hills on Friday night.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 5 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Scott vs Boone County, starts at 7 p.m.
Carroll County vs Pendleton County
Conner vs Dixie Heights
Henry County vs Lloyd Memorial
Scott vs Boone County
Shroder Paideia Academy vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 75 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Archbishop Carroll vs Badin, starts at 7:00 PM. The slate is highlighted by Highlands vs Elder at 7:00 PM.
Adena vs Piketon
Aiken vs Withrow
Anderson vs Walnut Hills
Archbishop Carroll vs Badin
Archbishop Moeller vs St. Ignatius
Batavia vs Wilmington
Batesville vs Franklin County
Bellbrook vs Monroe
Bellevue vs Dayton
Bethel-Tate vs Clermont Northeastern
Bishop Brossart vs Holy Cross
Bishop Fenwick vs Chaminade Julienne
Blanchester vs Williamsburg
Bracken County vs Owen County
Brown County vs Switzerland County
Campbell County vs Ryle
Carlisle vs Oakwood
Cathedral vs Covington Catholic
Chillicothe vs Hillsboro
Cincinnati Country Day vs Norwood
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Purcell Marian
Clinton-Massie vs Goshen
Colerain vs Lakota East
Connersville vs Lawrenceburg
Corydon Central vs Madison
Dayton Christian vs Gamble Montessori
Deer Park vs Taylor
Dunbar vs Northwest
East Central vs Greensburg
East Clinton vs Fayetteville-Perry
Edgewood vs Valley View
Elder vs Highlands
Eminence vs Frankfort
Fairborn vs Xenia
Fairfield vs Hamilton
Fairmont vs Springboro
Franklin vs Ross
Franklin County vs Batesville
Franklin County vs Grant County
Gallatin County vs Walton-Verona
Goshen vs Clinton-Massie
Great Crossing vs Simon Kenton
Greeneview vs Southeastern Local
Hannan vs Manchester
Harrison vs Talawanda
Harrison County vs Mason County
Hughes vs Woodward
Indian Hill vs Madeira
Jackson vs Washington
Kings vs Milford
La Salle vs St. Xavier
Lakota West vs Sycamore
Lebanon vs Turpin
Little Miami vs Loveland
Lloyd Memorial vs Henry County
Lockland vs Miami Valley Christian Academy
Ludlow vs Trimble County
Mariemont vs Reading
Mason vs Middletown
McClain vs Miami Trace
Meadowdale vs Ponitz Career Tech
Miamisburg vs Wayne
Mt. Healthy vs Trotwood-Madison
New Miami vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
New Richmond vs Western Brown
Newport vs Newport Central Catholic
North Decatur vs Edinburgh
Oak Hills vs Princeton
Paint Valley vs Unioto
Rushville vs South Dearborn
Scott vs Boone County
South Decatur vs Milan
St. Henry vs Beechwood
Summit Country Day vs Roger Bacon
Taft vs Western Hills
Union County vs Wes-Del
West Clermont vs Winton Woods
Wyoming vs Finneytown
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The first game, Holmes vs Ohio County, starts at 2:00 PM.
Holmes vs Ohio County
North College Hill vs Clark Montessori