Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 8 of the 2025 season on October 9-11

Brady Twombly

Elder Panthers defensive back jumps on a loose ball in the first half of a high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and Elder Panthers, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at RDI Stadium in Cincinnati.
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday October 9 to Saturday, October 11 in the Cincinnati Metro, including six games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up o the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No. 1 Elder is hosting Highlands and No. 6 Anderson is taking on Walnut Hills on Friday night.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule -Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are 5 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Scott vs Boone County, starts at 7 p.m.

Carroll County vs Pendleton County

Conner vs Dixie Heights

Henry County vs Lloyd Memorial

Scott vs Boone County

Shroder Paideia Academy vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 75 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Archbishop Carroll vs Badin, starts at 7:00 PM. The slate is highlighted by Highlands vs Elder at 7:00 PM.

Adena vs Piketon

Aiken vs Withrow

Anderson vs Walnut Hills

Archbishop Carroll vs Badin

Archbishop Moeller vs St. Ignatius

Batavia vs Wilmington

Batesville vs Franklin County

Bellbrook vs Monroe

Bellevue vs Dayton

Bethel-Tate vs Clermont Northeastern

Bishop Brossart vs Holy Cross

Bishop Fenwick vs Chaminade Julienne

Blanchester vs Williamsburg

Bracken County vs Owen County

Brown County vs Switzerland County

Campbell County vs Ryle

Carlisle vs Oakwood

Cathedral vs Covington Catholic

Chillicothe vs Hillsboro

Cincinnati Country Day vs Norwood

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs Purcell Marian

Clinton-Massie vs Goshen

Colerain vs Lakota East

Connersville vs Lawrenceburg

Corydon Central vs Madison

Dayton Christian vs Gamble Montessori

Deer Park vs Taylor

Dunbar vs Northwest

East Central vs Greensburg

East Clinton vs Fayetteville-Perry

Edgewood vs Valley View

Elder vs Highlands

Eminence vs Frankfort

Fairborn vs Xenia

Fairfield vs Hamilton

Fairmont vs Springboro

Franklin vs Ross

Franklin County vs Grant County

Gallatin County vs Walton-Verona

Great Crossing vs Simon Kenton

Greeneview vs Southeastern Local

Hannan vs Manchester

Harrison vs Talawanda

Harrison County vs Mason County

Hughes vs Woodward

Indian Hill vs Madeira

Jackson vs Washington

Kings vs Milford

La Salle vs St. Xavier

Lakota West vs Sycamore

Lebanon vs Turpin

Little Miami vs Loveland

Lockland vs Miami Valley Christian Academy

Ludlow vs Trimble County

Mariemont vs Reading

Mason vs Middletown

McClain vs Miami Trace

Meadowdale vs Ponitz Career Tech

Miamisburg vs Wayne

Mt. Healthy vs Trotwood-Madison

New Miami vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

New Richmond vs Western Brown

Newport vs Newport Central Catholic

North Decatur vs Edinburgh

Oak Hills vs Princeton

Paint Valley vs Unioto

Rushville vs South Dearborn

South Decatur vs Milan

St. Henry vs Beechwood

Summit Country Day vs Roger Bacon

Taft vs Western Hills

Union County vs Wes-Del

West Clermont vs Winton Woods

Wyoming vs Finneytown

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The first game, Holmes vs Ohio County, starts at 2:00 PM.

Holmes vs Ohio County

North College Hill vs Clark Montessori

