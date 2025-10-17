High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 9 of the 2025 season, October 17-18

Brady Twombly

Archbishop Moeller is taking on St. Edward on Saturday night, Oct, 18th
Archbishop Moeller is taking on St. Edward on Saturday night, Oct, 18th / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


There are 118 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend from Friday, October 17, to Saturday, October 18, including 11 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams, as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban is hosting Central York on Friday night. On Saturday, we have a top-5 matchup as No. 3 Archbishop Moeller is taking on No. 2 St. Edward.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 114 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Central York vs Archbishop Hoban at 6:00 PM.

Alliance vs Minerva

Archbishop Hoban vs Central York

Ashland vs Wooster

Aurora vs Roosevelt

Barberton vs Copley

Bay vs Lakewood

Beachwood vs Independence

Bedford vs East

Bellevue vs Port Clinton

Benedictine vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Berea-Midpark vs Elyria

Berkshire vs Wickliffe

Black River vs Wellington

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Solon

Brooklyn vs Fairview

Brookfield vs Newton Falls

Brookside vs Oberlin

Brush vs Erie

Buchtel vs East

Buckeye vs Rocky River

Buckeye Trail vs East Canton

Bucyrus vs Seneca East

Canton Central Catholic vs Triway

Canton South vs Tuslaw

Cardinal vs Pymatuning Valley

Cardington-Lincoln vs Northmor

Carrollton vs West Branch

Catholic Central vs Conotton Valley

Chagrin Falls vs Rootstown

Chardon vs South

Chippewa vs Dalton

Claymont vs Ridgewood

Clear Fork vs River Valley

Clearview vs Columbia

Cleveland Heights vs Brunswick

Cloverleaf vs Woodridge

Conneaut vs Lakeside

Copley vs Barberton

Coventry vs Ravenna

Crestline vs North Baltimore

Crestview vs Garfield

Crestview vs Monroeville

Crestwood vs Kirtland

Cuyahoga Falls vs Tallmadge

Cuyahoga Heights vs Trinity

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Padua Franciscan

Danville vs Fredericktown

Dover vs Linsly

Edison vs Vermilion

Edgewood vs Jefferson Area

Elyria Catholic vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Euclid vs Medina

Fairless vs Northwest

Field vs Streetsboro

Firelands vs Keystone

Firestone vs North

Galion vs Marion Harding

Garaway vs Sandy Valley

Garfield Heights vs Maple Heights

Geneva vs Madison

Gibsonburg vs Willard

Gilmour Academy vs Rhodes

GlenOak vs Mansfield Senior

Glenville vs John Hay

Grand Valley vs Mathews

Green vs Perry

Harding vs Washington Massillon

Harvey vs Hawken

Highland vs Ontario

Highland vs Revere

Hillsdale vs Rittman

Holy Name vs Lake Catholic

Hoover vs Lake

Hudson vs Nordonia

Huron vs Perkins

Indian Valley vs Tuscarawas Valley

Jackson vs McKinley

John Adams vs John Marshall

Kenston vs Mayfield

LaBrae vs Southeast

La Salle vs Louisville

Lexington vs Madison Comprehensive

Lorain vs Mentor

Loudonville vs Mt. Gilead

Lowellville vs Waterloo

Lucas vs Lutheran East

Lutheran West vs Orange

Malvern vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Manchester vs Orrville

Mapleton vs St. Paul

Margaretta vs Lakota

Marlington vs Salem

Midview vs Olmsted Falls

Mogadore vs St. Thomas Aquinas

New London vs South Central

New Philadelphia vs West Holmes

Normandy vs Westlake

North Olmsted vs Valley Forge

North Ridgeville vs Steele

Northwest vs Fairless

Northwestern vs Waynedale

Norton vs Springfield

Norwayne vs Smithville

Norwalk vs Sandusky

Plymouth vs Western Reserve

Riverside vs North

Salem vs Marlington

Shaw vs Warrensville Heights

Shelby vs Pleasant

Southern vs Valley Christian

St. Charles vs University School

St. Ignatius vs St. Xavier

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Wadsworth

Strasburg-Franklin vs Newcomerstown

Strongsville vs Shaker Heights

Walsh Jesuit vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

West Branch vs Carrollton

West Geauga vs Perry

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are 4 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The game of the night is Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward at 3:00 PM

Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward

Ellet vs Garfield

Harding vs St. John

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs Cleveland Central Catholic

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio