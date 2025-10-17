Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend from Friday, October 17, to Saturday, October 18, including 11 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams, as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban is hosting Central York on Friday night. On Saturday, we have a top-5 matchup as No. 3 Archbishop Moeller is taking on No. 2 St. Edward.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 114 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 17, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Central York vs Archbishop Hoban at 6:00 PM.
Alliance vs Minerva
Archbishop Hoban vs Central York
Ashland vs Wooster
Aurora vs Roosevelt
Barberton vs Copley
Bay vs Lakewood
Beachwood vs Independence
Bedford vs East
Bellevue vs Port Clinton
Benedictine vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Berea-Midpark vs Elyria
Berkshire vs Wickliffe
Black River vs Wellington
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Solon
Brooklyn vs Fairview
Brookfield vs Newton Falls
Brookside vs Oberlin
Brush vs Erie
Buchtel vs East
Buckeye vs Rocky River
Buckeye Trail vs East Canton
Bucyrus vs Seneca East
Canton Central Catholic vs Triway
Canton South vs Tuslaw
Cardinal vs Pymatuning Valley
Cardington-Lincoln vs Northmor
Carrollton vs West Branch
Catholic Central vs Conotton Valley
Chagrin Falls vs Rootstown
Chardon vs South
Chippewa vs Dalton
Claymont vs Ridgewood
Clear Fork vs River Valley
Clearview vs Columbia
Cleveland Heights vs Brunswick
Cloverleaf vs Woodridge
Conneaut vs Lakeside
Copley vs Barberton
Coventry vs Ravenna
Crestline vs North Baltimore
Crestview vs Garfield
Crestview vs Monroeville
Crestwood vs Kirtland
Cuyahoga Falls vs Tallmadge
Cuyahoga Heights vs Trinity
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Padua Franciscan
Danville vs Fredericktown
Dover vs Linsly
Edison vs Vermilion
Edgewood vs Jefferson Area
Elyria Catholic vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Euclid vs Medina
Fairless vs Northwest
Field vs Streetsboro
Firelands vs Keystone
Firestone vs North
Galion vs Marion Harding
Garaway vs Sandy Valley
Garfield Heights vs Maple Heights
Geneva vs Madison
Gibsonburg vs Willard
Gilmour Academy vs Rhodes
GlenOak vs Mansfield Senior
Glenville vs John Hay
Grand Valley vs Mathews
Green vs Perry
Harding vs Washington Massillon
Harvey vs Hawken
Highland vs Ontario
Highland vs Revere
Hillsdale vs Rittman
Holy Name vs Lake Catholic
Hoover vs Lake
Hudson vs Nordonia
Huron vs Perkins
Indian Valley vs Tuscarawas Valley
Jackson vs McKinley
John Adams vs John Marshall
Kenston vs Mayfield
LaBrae vs Southeast
La Salle vs Louisville
Lexington vs Madison Comprehensive
Lorain vs Mentor
Loudonville vs Mt. Gilead
Lowellville vs Waterloo
Lucas vs Lutheran East
Lutheran West vs Orange
Malvern vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Manchester vs Orrville
Mapleton vs St. Paul
Margaretta vs Lakota
Marlington vs Salem
Midview vs Olmsted Falls
Mogadore vs St. Thomas Aquinas
New London vs South Central
New Philadelphia vs West Holmes
Normandy vs Westlake
North Olmsted vs Valley Forge
North Ridgeville vs Steele
Northwest vs Fairless
Northwestern vs Waynedale
Norton vs Springfield
Norwayne vs Smithville
Norwalk vs Sandusky
Plymouth vs Western Reserve
Riverside vs North
Salem vs Marlington
Shaw vs Warrensville Heights
Shelby vs Pleasant
Southern vs Valley Christian
St. Charles vs University School
St. Ignatius vs St. Xavier
Stow-Munroe Falls vs Wadsworth
Strasburg-Franklin vs Newcomerstown
Strongsville vs Shaker Heights
Walsh Jesuit vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
West Branch vs Carrollton
West Geauga vs Perry
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are 4 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The game of the night is Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward at 3:00 PM
Archbishop Moeller vs St. Edward
Ellet vs Garfield
Harding vs St. John
John F. Kennedy Catholic vs Cleveland Central Catholic