Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, including 11 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams in a top-5 matchup on Friday as No. 1 St. Edward travels to No. 3 Archbishop Hoban.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are four Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. There are two games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Trotwood-Madison vs Walsh Jesuit at 7:00 PM.
Claymont vs Indian Valley
Garfield Heights vs Shaw
John F. Kennedy vs John Marshall
Trotwood-Madison vs Walsh Jesuit
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 111 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by St. Edward vs Archbishop Hoban at 7:00 PM.
Alliance vs Marlington
Archbishop Hoban vs St. Edward
Ashland vs Lexington
Aurora vs Barberton
Avon vs Elyria
Avon Lake vs Berea-Midpark
Bay vs Rocky River
Beachwood vs Vanlue
Bedford vs Warrensville Heights
Bellevue vs Vermilion
Benedictine vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
Berkshire vs Chagrin Falls
Black River vs Oberlin
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Twinsburg
Brookfield vs Garfield
Brookside vs Wellington
Brush vs Cleveland Central Catholic
Brunswick vs Strongsville
Buckeye vs Lakewood
Buckeye Trail vs Newcomerstown
Cabell Midland vs Fairview
Calvert vs Willard
Canton Central Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Canton South vs West Holmes
Cardinal vs St. John
Carrick vs Collinwood
Carrollton vs Minerva
Chardon vs Kenston
Chippewa vs Smithville
Clarkson North vs St. Ignatius
Clear Fork vs Galion
Clearview vs Keystone
Cleveland Heights vs Shaker Heights
Cloverleaf vs Streetsboro
Clyde vs Norwalk
Columbia vs Firelands
Columbian vs Perkins
Conotton Valley vs Mathews
Conneaut vs Madison
Copley vs Revere
Coventry vs Norton
Crestline vs Lucas
Crestview vs Mapleton
Crestwood vs Wickliffe
Cuyahoga Falls vs Highland
Cuyahoga Heights vs Brooklyn
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Elyria Catholic
Dalton vs Waynedale
Dover vs New Philadelphia
East Canton vs Malvern
Edison vs Huron
Edgewood vs Lakeside
Euclid vs Mentor
Fairless vs Tuslaw
Field vs Ravenna
Galion vs Clear Fork
Garaway vs Ridgewood
Geneva vs Jefferson Area
Gibsonburg vs Margaretta
Gilmour Academy vs Maple Heights
Glenville vs Rhodes
Grand Valley vs Pymatuning Valley
Green vs Lake
Harding vs Windham
Harvey vs Lutheran West
Hayes vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Hillsdale vs Norwayne
Holy Name vs Padua Franciscan
Hoover vs Jackson
Howland vs University School
Hudson vs North Royalton
John Adams vs John Hay
John F. Kennedy vs Lutheran East
Kirtland vs Rootstown
Lorain vs Medina
Loudonville vs Northmor
Louisville vs Wooster
Lowellville vs Waterloo
Madison Comprehensive vs Mansfield Senior
Madison vs Oakwood
Manchester vs Northwest
Marion Harding vs Shelby
Mayfield vs North
Memorial vs Waterloo
Mogadore vs Richmond Heights
Mohawk vs Seneca East
Monroeville vs St. Paul
New London vs Western Reserve
Nordonia vs Stow-Munroe Falls
Normandy vs Valley Forge
North Olmsted vs Westlake
North Ridgeville vs Olmsted Falls
Ontario vs River Valley
Orange vs West Geauga
Orrville vs Triway
Perry vs GlenOak
Plymouth vs South Central
Port Clinton vs Sandusky
Rittman vs Northwestern
Riverside vs South
Roosevelt vs Tallmadge
Sandy Valley vs Tuscarawas Valley
Solon vs Wadsworth
Southeast vs Liberty
Southern vs United
Springfield vs Woodridge
Steele vs Midview
Tallmadge vs Roosevelt
Twinsburg vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Wadsworth vs Solon
West Holmes vs Canton South
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are six Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Ellet vs Firestone, starts at 12:00 PM.
Buchtel vs North
Catholic Central vs East Tech
Ellet vs Firestone
Independence vs Trinity
Lake Catholic vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
McKinley vs Washington Massillon