High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 10 of the 2025 season, October 23-25

Brady Twombly

St. Edward Eagles vs St. Ignatius Wildcats - Oct 3, 2025
St. Edward Eagles vs St. Ignatius Wildcats - Oct 3, 2025 / Kevin Bowyer

There are 118 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, including 11 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams in a top-5 matchup on Friday as No. 1 St. Edward travels to No. 3 Archbishop Hoban.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are four Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. There are two games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Trotwood-Madison vs Walsh Jesuit at 7:00 PM.

Claymont vs Indian Valley

Garfield Heights vs Shaw

John F. Kennedy vs John Marshall

Trotwood-Madison vs Walsh Jesuit

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 111 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by St. Edward vs Archbishop Hoban at 7:00 PM.

Alliance vs Marlington

Archbishop Hoban vs St. Edward

Ashland vs Lexington

Aurora vs Barberton

Avon vs Elyria

Avon Lake vs Berea-Midpark

Bay vs Rocky River

Beachwood vs Vanlue

Bedford vs Warrensville Heights

Bellevue vs Vermilion

Benedictine vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

Berkshire vs Chagrin Falls

Black River vs Oberlin

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Twinsburg

Brookfield vs Garfield

Brookside vs Wellington

Brush vs Cleveland Central Catholic

Brunswick vs Strongsville

Buckeye vs Lakewood

Buckeye Trail vs Newcomerstown

Cabell Midland vs Fairview

Calvert vs Willard

Canton Central Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Canton South vs West Holmes

Cardinal vs St. John

Carrick vs Collinwood

Carrollton vs Minerva

Centerburg vs Fredericktown

Champion vs Newton Falls

Chardon vs Kenston

Chippewa vs Smithville

Clarkson North vs St. Ignatius

Clear Fork vs Galion

Clearview vs Keystone

Cleveland Heights vs Shaker Heights

Cloverleaf vs Streetsboro

Clyde vs Norwalk

Columbia vs Firelands

Columbian vs Perkins

Conotton Valley vs Mathews

Conneaut vs Madison

Copley vs Revere

Coventry vs Norton

Crestline vs Lucas

Crestview vs Mapleton

Crestwood vs Wickliffe

Cuyahoga Falls vs Highland

Cuyahoga Heights vs Brooklyn

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Elyria Catholic

Dalton vs Waynedale

Dover vs New Philadelphia

East vs Garfield

East Canton vs Malvern

Edison vs Huron

Edgewood vs Lakeside

Euclid vs Mentor

Fairless vs Tuslaw

Field vs Ravenna

Fredericktown vs Centerburg

Galion vs Clear Fork

Garaway vs Ridgewood

Geneva vs Jefferson Area

Gibsonburg vs Margaretta

Gilmour Academy vs Maple Heights

Glenville vs Rhodes

Grand Valley vs Pymatuning Valley

Green vs Lake

Harding vs Windham

Harvey vs Lutheran West

Hawken vs Perry

Hayes vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Hillsdale vs Norwayne

Holy Name vs Padua Franciscan

Hoover vs Jackson

Howland vs University School

Hudson vs North Royalton

John Adams vs John Hay

John F. Kennedy vs Lutheran East

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs Lutheran East

Kirtland vs Rootstown

Lorain vs Medina

Loudonville vs Northmor

Louisville vs Wooster

Lowellville vs Waterloo

Madison Comprehensive vs Mansfield Senior

Madison vs Oakwood

Manchester vs Northwest

Mapleton vs Crestview

Marion Harding vs Shelby

Mayfield vs North

Memorial vs Waterloo

Minerva vs Carrollton

Mogadore vs Richmond Heights

Mohawk vs Seneca East

Monroeville vs St. Paul

New London vs Western Reserve

Newton Falls vs Champion

Nordonia vs Stow-Munroe Falls

Normandy vs Valley Forge

Norwayne vs Hillsdale

North Olmsted vs Westlake

North Ridgeville vs Olmsted Falls

Northmor vs Loudonville

Oberlin vs Black River

Ontario vs River Valley

Orange vs West Geauga

Orrville vs Triway

Perry vs GlenOak

Perry vs Hawken

Plymouth vs South Central

Port Clinton vs Sandusky

Pymatuning Valley vs Grand Valley

Ridgewood vs Garaway

Rittman vs Northwestern

Riverside vs South

Rocky River vs Bay

Roosevelt vs Tallmadge

Sandy Valley vs Tuscarawas Valley

Shaker Heights vs Cleveland Heights

Solon vs Wadsworth

Southeast vs Liberty

Southern vs United

Springfield vs Woodridge

St. Paul vs Monroeville

Steele vs Midview

Streetsboro vs Cloverleaf

Tallmadge vs Roosevelt

Tuscarawas Valley vs Sandy Valley

Twinsburg vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

United vs Southern

University School vs Howland

Valley Forge vs Normandy

Vanlue vs Beachwood

Vermilion vs Bellevue

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs Hayes

Wadsworth vs Solon

Wellington vs Brookside

West Geauga vs Orange

West Holmes vs Canton South

Western Reserve vs New London

Wickliffe vs Crestwood

Willard vs Calvert

Windham vs Harding

Woodridge vs Springfield

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025

There are six Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The first game, Ellet vs Firestone, starts at 12:00 PM.

Buchtel vs North

Catholic Central vs East Tech

Ellet vs Firestone

Independence vs Trinity

Lake Catholic vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

McKinley vs Washington Massillon

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio