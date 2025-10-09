High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 8 of the 2025 season, October 9-11

Brady Twombly

Glenville intercepts a pass intended for Massillon in the first half at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Friday, August 22, 2025.
Glenville intercepts a pass intended for Massillon in the first half at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Friday, August 22, 2025.

There are 130 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend from Thursday, October 9, to Saturday, October 11, including ten games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Top-Ranked Ohio teams, as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban is hosting No. 11 Glenville as well as No. 22 Indian Valley hosting Ridgewood.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are 11 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The game of the night is Harvey vs Perry at 7:00 PM

Bay vs North Olmsted

Buckeye vs Normandy

Geneva vs Lakeside

Garfield Heights vs Warrensville Heights

Lakewood vs Valley Forge

Madison vs Jefferson Area

Maple Heights vs Bedford

Perry vs Harvey

Rocky River vs Westlake

South vs North

Western Reserve vs Waterloo

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 103 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025, being highlighted by Glenville vs Archbishop Hoban.

Alliance vs West Branch

Archbishop Hoban vs Glenville

Archbishop Moeller vs St. Ignatius

Ashland vs West Holmes

Aurora vs Tallmadge

Avon vs Steele

Avon Lake vs North Ridgeville

Barberton vs Revere

Beachwood vs Cuyahoga Heights

Bellevue vs Columbian

Benedictine vs Cathedral Prep

Berea-Midpark vs Olmsted Falls

Berkshire vs Crestwood

Black River vs Brookside

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Hudson

Brooklyn vs Trinity

Brookfield vs Southeast

Brush vs Shaw

Brunswick vs Medina

Buckeye vs Normandy

Buckeye Central vs Seneca East

Buckeye Trail vs Strasburg-Franklin

Buchtel vs Garfield

Calvert vs Margaretta

Canfield vs John Marshall

Canton South vs Fairless

Cardington-Lincoln vs Loudonville

Cardinal vs Grand Valley

Carrollton vs Salem

Chagrin Falls vs Kirtland

Chaney vs University School

Chardon vs Mayfield

Chippewa vs Waynedale

Claymont vs Sandy Valley

Clear Fork vs Highland

Clearview vs Oberlin

Cloverleaf vs Field

Clyde vs Sandusky

Columbia vs Keystone

Conotton Valley vs Crestline

Conneaut vs Edgewood

Copley vs Cuyahoga Falls

Cornerstone Christian vs Washington Massillon

Coventry vs Springfield

Crestview vs Western Reserve

Crestwood vs Berkshire

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Dalton vs Norwayne

Dover vs Madison Comprehensive

East Canton vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

East Knox vs Fredericktown

Edison vs Port Clinton

Ellet vs North

Elyria vs Midview

Elyria Catholic vs Holy Name

Fairview vs Independence

Firelands vs Wellington

Galion vs River Valley

Garaway vs Tuscarawas Valley

Garfield vs Newton Falls

Geneva vs Lakeside

Gilmour Academy vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

GlenOak vs Jackson

Harvest Prep vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

Hawken vs Orange

Highland vs Roosevelt

Hillsdale vs Northwestern

Hoover vs Perry

Hopewell-Loudon vs Willard

Huron vs Vermilion

Indian Valley vs Ridgewood

John F. Kennedy vs Rhodes

Kenston vs Riverside

Lake vs McKinley

Lake Catholic vs Padua Franciscan

Lexington vs New Philadelphia

Lisbon Anderson vs Southern

Lorain vs Strongsville

Louisville vs Green

Lutheran West vs West Geauga

Malvern vs Newcomerstown

Manchester vs Triway

Mansfield Senior vs Wooster

Mapleton vs New London

Marlington vs Minerva

Mathews vs St. John

Mayfield vs Chardon

Mentor vs Shaker Heights

Mogadore vs Collinwood

Monroeville vs Plymouth

Mt. Gilead vs Northmor

Northwest vs Tuslaw

Norton vs Woodridge

Norwalk vs Perkins

Ontario vs Shelby

Orrville vs Worthington Christian

Pymatuning Valley vs Windham

Ravenna vs Streetsboro

Reynolds vs Lucas

Rittman vs Smithville

Rootstown vs Wickliffe

South Central vs St. Paul

St. Thomas Aquinas vs Richmond Heights

Ursuline vs Walsh Jesuit

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There are 6 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The first game, East vs Firestone, starts at 9 a.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs John F. Kennedy Catholic

Catholic Central vs Harding

Cleveland Central Catholic vs Lutheran East

Cleveland Heights vs Euclid

East vs Firestone

St. Edward vs Clarkson North

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

