Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 125 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. Edward hosts No. 8 Glenville.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 114 Ohio high school football games in the Cleveland Metro on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Bennett vs Washington Massillon, starts at 7 p.m.
Nine of those games feature ranked teams, highlighted by Glenville vs St. Edward at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.
Alliance vs Ellet
Archbishop Hoban vs East
Ashland vs New Philadelphia
Aurora vs Highland
Austintown-Fitch vs Riverside
Avon vs North Ridgeville
Avon Lake vs Midview
Barberton vs Cuyahoga Falls
Bay vs Normandy
Beachwood vs Crestwood
Bedford vs Brush
Bellevue vs Norwalk
Benedictine vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Bennett vs Washington Massillon
Berea-Midpark vs Steele
Black River vs Clearview
Boardman vs Maple Heights
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Nordonia
Brookside vs Firelands
Brunswick vs Mentor
Buchtel vs Kenston
Buckeye vs North Olmsted
Canton Central Catholic vs Salem
Canton South vs Manchester
Cardington-Lincoln vs Fredericktown
Cardinal vs Harding
Carrollton vs Howland
Centerburg vs Northmor
Chagrin Falls vs Independence
Chardon vs Perry
Chippewa vs Hillsdale
Claymont vs Marietta
Clear Fork vs Ontario
Cleveland Central Catholic vs Warrensville Heights
Cleveland Heights vs Strongsville
Cloverleaf vs Springfield
Collinwood vs Port Clinton
Columbia vs Wellington
Columbus Academy vs Dover
Conotton Valley vs Strasburg-Franklin
Conneaut vs West Geauga
Copley vs Tallmadge
Coventry vs Streetsboro
Crestline vs St. John
Crestview vs New London
Cuyahoga Heights vs Wickliffe
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Garfield
Dalton vs Smithville
Dover vs Columbus Academy
East Canton vs St. Thomas Aquinas
East Knox vs Loudonville
Edison vs Northridge
Edgewood vs Lutheran West
Elyria vs Olmsted Falls
Elyria Catholic vs Vermilion
Euclid vs Lorain
Expression Prep vs Indian Valley
Fairless vs Tuscarawas Valley
Fairview vs Ayersville
Field vs Woodridge
Firelands vs Brookside
Firestone vs South
Fredericktown vs Cardington-Lincoln
Galion vs Shelby
Garaway vs Zanesville
Garfield vs LaBrae
Geneva vs Hawken
Gilmour Academy vs Lake Catholic
Glenville vs St. Edward
GlenOak vs McKinley
Grand Valley vs Windham
Green vs Hoover
Harding vs Cardinal
Harvest Prep vs Perkins
Harvey vs Lakeside
Hawken vs Geneva
Highland vs Aurora
Hillsdale vs Chippewa
Hoover vs Green
Howland vs Carrollton
Hudson vs Solon
Huron vs Ridgedale
Independence vs Chagrin Falls
Indian Valley vs Expression Prep
Jackson vs Mayfield
Jefferson Area vs Orange
John Adams vs East Tech
John Marshall vs Rhodes
Kenston vs Buchtel
Keystone vs Oberlin
Kirtland vs Fairview
LaBrae vs Garfield
Lake vs Perry
Lake Catholic vs Gilmour Academy
Lakeside vs Harvey
Lakewood vs Westlake
Lexington vs North
Lorain vs Euclid
Louisville vs Marlington
Lutheran East vs North
Lutheran West vs Edgewood
Madison Comprehensive vs Wooster
Malvern vs Mogadore
Manchester vs Canton South
Mansfield Senior vs West Holmes
Maple Heights vs Boardman
Margaretta vs Willard
Marlington vs Louisville
Mathews vs Pymatuning Valley
Mayfield vs Jackson
McKinley vs GlenOak
Medina vs Shaker Heights
Mentor vs Brunswick
Midview vs Avon Lake
Minerva vs Sandy Valley
Mogadore vs Malvern
Monroeville vs South Central
Newcomerstown vs Toronto
New London vs Crestview
New Philadelphia vs Ashland
Newton Falls vs Southeast
Nordonia vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Normandy vs Bay
North vs Lutheran East
North vs Lexington
North Olmsted vs Buckeye
North Ridgeville vs Avon
North Royalton vs Wadsworth
Northmor vs Centerburg
Northridge vs Edison
Northwestern vs Norwayne
Norwayne vs Northwestern
Norton vs Ravenna
Norwalk vs Bellevue
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Benedictine
Oberlin vs Keystone
Olmsted Falls vs Elyria
Ontario vs Clear Fork
Orange vs Jefferson Area
Orrville vs Tuslaw
Padua Franciscan vs Sandusky
Perkins vs Harvest Prep
Perry vs Chardon
Perry vs Lake
Plymouth vs St. Paul
Port Clinton vs Collinwood
Pymatuning Valley vs Mathews
Ravenna vs Norton
Revere vs Roosevelt
Rhodes vs John Marshall
Richmond Heights vs Toledo Christian
Ridgedale vs Huron
Rittman vs Waynedale
Rocky River vs Valley Forge
Roosevelt vs Revere
Rootstown vs Brooklyn
Salem vs Canton Central Catholic
Sandusky vs Padua Franciscan
Sandy Valley vs Minerva
Seneca East vs Wynford
Shaker Heights vs Medina
Shelby vs Galion
Smithville vs Dalton
Solon vs Hudson
South vs Firestone
South Central vs Monroeville
Southeast vs Newton Falls
Southern vs Wellsville
Springfield vs Cloverleaf
Springfield vs Waterloo
St. Edward vs Glenville
St. Ignatius vs Walsh Jesuit
St. John vs Crestline
St. Paul vs Plymouth
St. Thomas Aquinas vs East Canton
St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Harding
Steele vs Berea-Midpark
Stow-Munroe Falls vs Twinsburg
Strasburg-Franklin vs Conotton Valley
Streetsboro vs Coventry
Strongsville vs Cleveland Heights
Tallmadge vs Copley
Toledo Christian vs Richmond Heights
Toronto vs Newcomerstown
Triway vs Northwest
Tuscarawas Valley vs Fairless
Tuslaw vs Orrville
Twinsburg vs Stow-Munroe Falls
Valley Forge vs Rocky River
Vermilion vs Elyria Catholic
Wadsworth vs North Royalton
Walsh Jesuit vs St. Ignatius
Warrensville Heights vs Cleveland Central Catholic
Washington Massillon vs Bennett
Waterloo vs Springfield
Waynedale vs Rittman
Wellington vs Columbia
Wellsville vs Southern
West Geauga vs Conneaut
West Holmes vs Mansfield Senior
Western Reserve vs Mapleton
Westlake vs Lakewood
Wickliffe vs Cuyahoga Heights
Willard vs Margaretta
Windham vs Grand Valley
Woodridge vs Field
Wooster vs Madison Comprehensive
Wynford vs Seneca East
Zanesville vs Garaway
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are four Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Shaw vs University School, starts at noon. The final game, Berkshire vs Trinity, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.
Berkshire vs Trinity
Madison vs Holy Name
Muskegon vs Garfield Heights
Shaw vs University School
