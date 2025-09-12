High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 4 of the 2025 season, September 12-13

Glenville intercepts a pass intended for Massillon in the first half at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Friday, August 22, 2025. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 125 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. Edward hosts No. 8 Glenville.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 114 Ohio high school football games in the Cleveland Metro on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Bennett vs Washington Massillon, starts at 7 p.m.

Nine of those games feature ranked teams, highlighted by Glenville vs St. Edward at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.

Alliance vs Ellet

Archbishop Hoban vs East

Ashland vs New Philadelphia

Aurora vs Highland

Austintown-Fitch vs Riverside

Avon vs North Ridgeville

Avon Lake vs Midview

Barberton vs Cuyahoga Falls

Bay vs Normandy

Beachwood vs Crestwood

Bedford vs Brush

Bellevue vs Norwalk

Benedictine vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Bennett vs Washington Massillon

Berea-Midpark vs Steele

Black River vs Clearview

Boardman vs Maple Heights

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs Nordonia

Brookside vs Firelands

Brunswick vs Mentor

Buchtel vs Kenston

Buckeye vs North Olmsted

Canton Central Catholic vs Salem

Canton South vs Manchester

Cardington-Lincoln vs Fredericktown

Cardinal vs Harding

Carrollton vs Howland

Centerburg vs Northmor

Chagrin Falls vs Independence

Chardon vs Perry

Chippewa vs Hillsdale

Claymont vs Marietta

Clear Fork vs Ontario

Cleveland Central Catholic vs Warrensville Heights

Cleveland Heights vs Strongsville

Cloverleaf vs Springfield

Collinwood vs Port Clinton

Columbia vs Wellington

Conotton Valley vs Strasburg-Franklin

Conneaut vs West Geauga

Copley vs Tallmadge

Coventry vs Streetsboro

Crestline vs St. John

Crestview vs New London

Cuyahoga Heights vs Wickliffe

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Garfield

Dalton vs Smithville

Dover vs Columbus Academy

East Canton vs St. Thomas Aquinas

East Knox vs Loudonville

Edison vs Northridge

Edgewood vs Lutheran West

Elyria vs Olmsted Falls

Elyria Catholic vs Vermilion

Euclid vs Lorain

Expression Prep vs Indian Valley

Fairless vs Tuscarawas Valley

Fairview vs Ayersville

Field vs Woodridge

Firelands vs Brookside

Firestone vs South

Fredericktown vs Cardington-Lincoln

Galion vs Shelby

Garaway vs Zanesville

Geneva vs Hawken

Gilmour Academy vs Lake Catholic

Glenville vs St. Edward

GlenOak vs McKinley

Grand Valley vs Windham

Green vs Hoover

Harding vs Cardinal

Harvest Prep vs Perkins

Harvey vs Lakeside

Hawken vs Geneva

Highland vs Aurora

Hillsdale vs Chippewa

Hoover vs Green

Howland vs Carrollton

Hudson vs Solon

Huron vs Ridgedale

Independence vs Chagrin Falls

Indian Valley vs Expression Prep

Jackson vs Mayfield

Jefferson Area vs Orange

John Adams vs East Tech

John Marshall vs Rhodes

Kenston vs Buchtel

Keystone vs Oberlin

Kirtland vs Fairview

LaBrae vs Garfield

Lake Catholic vs Gilmour Academy

Lakeside vs Harvey

Lakewood vs Westlake

Lexington vs North

Lorain vs Euclid

Louisville vs Marlington

Lutheran East vs North

Lutheran West vs Edgewood

Madison Comprehensive vs Wooster

Malvern vs Mogadore

Manchester vs Canton South

Mansfield Senior vs West Holmes

Maple Heights vs Boardman

Margaretta vs Willard

Marlington vs Louisville

Mathews vs Pymatuning Valley

Mayfield vs Jackson

McKinley vs GlenOak

Medina vs Shaker Heights

Mentor vs Brunswick

Midview vs Avon Lake

Minerva vs Sandy Valley

Mogadore vs Malvern

Monroeville vs South Central

Newcomerstown vs Toronto

New London vs Crestview

New Philadelphia vs Ashland

Newton Falls vs Southeast

Nordonia vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Normandy vs Bay

North vs Lexington

North Olmsted vs Buckeye

North Ridgeville vs Avon

North Royalton vs Wadsworth

Northmor vs Centerburg

Northridge vs Edison

Northwestern vs Norwayne

Norwayne vs Northwestern

Norton vs Ravenna

Norwalk vs Bellevue

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Benedictine

Oberlin vs Keystone

Olmsted Falls vs Elyria

Ontario vs Clear Fork

Orange vs Jefferson Area

Orrville vs Tuslaw

Padua Franciscan vs Sandusky

Perkins vs Harvest Prep

Perry vs Chardon

Perry vs Lake

Plymouth vs St. Paul

Port Clinton vs Collinwood

Pymatuning Valley vs Mathews

Ravenna vs Norton

Revere vs Roosevelt

Rhodes vs John Marshall

Richmond Heights vs Toledo Christian

Ridgedale vs Huron

Rittman vs Waynedale

Rocky River vs Valley Forge

Roosevelt vs Revere

Rootstown vs Brooklyn

Salem vs Canton Central Catholic

Sandusky vs Padua Franciscan

Sandy Valley vs Minerva

Seneca East vs Wynford

Shaker Heights vs Medina

Shelby vs Galion

Smithville vs Dalton

Solon vs Hudson

South vs Firestone

South Central vs Monroeville

Southeast vs Newton Falls

Southern vs Wellsville

Springfield vs Cloverleaf

St. Edward vs Glenville

St. Ignatius vs Walsh Jesuit

St. John vs Crestline

St. Paul vs Plymouth

St. Thomas Aquinas vs East Canton

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Harding

Steele vs Berea-Midpark

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Twinsburg

Strasburg-Franklin vs Conotton Valley

Streetsboro vs Coventry

Strongsville vs Cleveland Heights

Tallmadge vs Copley

Toledo Christian vs Richmond Heights

Toronto vs Newcomerstown

Triway vs Northwest

Tuscarawas Valley vs Fairless

Tuslaw vs Orrville

Twinsburg vs Stow-Munroe Falls

Valley Forge vs Rocky River

Vermilion vs Elyria Catholic

Wadsworth vs North Royalton

Walsh Jesuit vs St. Ignatius

Warrensville Heights vs Cleveland Central Catholic

Washington Massillon vs Bennett

Waterloo vs Springfield

Waynedale vs Rittman

Wellington vs Columbia

Wellsville vs Southern

West Geauga vs Conneaut

West Holmes vs Mansfield Senior

Western Reserve vs Mapleton

Westlake vs Lakewood

Wickliffe vs Cuyahoga Heights

Willard vs Margaretta

Windham vs Grand Valley

Woodridge vs Field

Wooster vs Madison Comprehensive

Wynford vs Seneca East

Zanesville vs Garaway

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are four Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Shaw vs University School, starts at noon. The final game, Berkshire vs Trinity, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Cleveland Metro scoreboard.

Berkshire vs Trinity

Madison vs Holy Name

Muskegon vs Garfield Heights

Shaw vs University School

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

