Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025
There are 119 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the
weekend of Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including
nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our
Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. Edward is traveling to No. 13 Washington Massillon.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 117 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Canisius vs Walsh Jesuit, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 9 games including ranked teams, highlighted by St. Edward vs Washington Massillon at 7:00 PM.
Here are all 117 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:
Alliance vs Canton Central Catholic
Archbishop Hoban vs Brush
Ashland vs Dover
Aurora vs Revere
Austintown-Fitch vs Buchtel
Avon vs Olmsted Falls
Avon Lake vs Steele
Barberton vs Tallmadge
Bay vs Buckeye
Beachwood vs Rootstown
Bedford vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Bellevue vs Perkins
Benedictine vs Lake Catholic
Berea-Midpark vs Midview
Black River vs Columbia
Boardman vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs North Royalton
Brookside vs Keystone
Brooklyn vs Crestwood
Brownsville vs Conotton Valley
Buckeye Trail vs Indian Valley
Brunswick vs Shaker Heights
Canisius vs Walsh Jesuit
Canton South vs Northwest
Cardinal vs Windham
Cardinal Mooney vs Chardon
Carey vs Seneca East
Carrollton vs Garfield
Centerburg vs Loudonville
Chagrin Falls vs Cuyahoga Heights
Champion vs Garfield
Chippewa vs Northwestern
Claymont vs Newcomerstown
Clear Fork vs Pleasant
Clearview vs Wellington
Cleveland Central Catholic vs Holy Name
Cleveland Heights vs Lorain
Cloverleaf vs Coventry
Columbian vs Huron
Conneaut vs Lutheran West
Copley vs Highland
Crestview vs South Central
Crestview vs Southeast
Cuyahoga Falls vs Roosevelt
Dalton vs Hillsdale
Danville vs Northmor
East vs Shaw
East vs University School
East Canton vs Ridgewood
East Palestine vs Southern
Edison vs Norwalk
Edgewood vs West Geauga
Ellet vs Mogadore
Elyria vs North Ridgeville
Euclid vs Strongsville
Fairless vs Orrville
Field vs Norton
Firelands vs Oberlin
Firestone vs Mayfield
Fredericktown vs Mt. Gilead
Galion vs Ontario
Garaway vs Girard
Garfield Heights vs North
Geneva vs Perry
Gilmour Academy vs John Marshall
GlenOak vs Lake
Glenville vs John Adams
Grand Valley vs Wilmington Area
Green vs Jackson
Harding vs Mathews
Harrison Central vs North
Harvey vs Jefferson Area
Hawken vs Madison
Highland vs Shelby
Hoover vs Louisville
Hudson vs Stow-Munroe Falls
Independence vs Wickliffe
Jackson vs Green
John Adams vs Glenville
John Hay vs Rhodes
Kenston vs Manchester
Kirtland vs Trinity
LaBrae vs Newton Falls
Lake vs GlenOak
Lakeside vs Orange
Lakewood vs Licking Heights
Lexington vs Wooster
Lucas vs Martins Ferry
Lutheran East vs Warrensville Heights
Lutheran West vs Conneaut
Madison Comprehensive vs West Holmes
Malvern vs Tuscarawas Valley
Mansfield Senior vs New Philadelphia
Maple Heights vs South
Mapleton vs Plymouth
Margaretta vs Northwood
McKinley vs Perry
Medina vs Mentor
Mineral Ridge vs Waterloo
Minerva vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Monroeville vs New London
Mt. Gilead vs Fredericktown
Nordonia vs Solon
Normandy vs North Olmsted
North vs Garfield Heights
Northmor vs Danville
Northwestern vs Chippewa
Orange vs Lakeside
Perry vs Geneva
Pymatuning Valley vs St. John
Rittman vs Norwayne
Smithville vs Waynedale
South Central vs Crestview
Springfield vs Streetsboro
St. Edward vs Washington Massillon
St. Ignatius vs Riverside
St. John vs Pymatuning Valley
St. Paul vs Western Reserve
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Minerva
St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Steele vs Avon Lake
Stow-Munroe Falls vs Hudson
Strasburg-Franklin vs Sandy Valley
Triway vs Tuslaw
Tuscarawas Valley vs Malvern
Twinsburg vs Wadsworth
Valley Forge vs Westlake
Willard vs Woodmore
Wilmington Area vs Grand Valley
Windham vs Cardinal
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 2 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
Marlington vs John F. Kennedy Catholic
Richmond Heights vs Crestline
