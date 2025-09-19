High School

Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 5 of the 2025 season, September 19-20

Brady Twombly

Massillon takes on Glenville at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Friday, August 22, 2025.
Massillon takes on Glenville at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Friday, August 22, 2025. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 119 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the
weekend of Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including
nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our
Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. Edward is traveling to No. 13 Washington Massillon.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 117 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Canisius vs Walsh Jesuit, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 9 games including ranked teams, highlighted by St. Edward vs Washington Massillon at 7:00 PM.

Here are all 117 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:

Alliance vs Canton Central Catholic

Ashland vs Dover

Aurora vs Revere

Austintown-Fitch vs Buchtel

Avon vs Olmsted Falls

Avon Lake vs Steele

Barberton vs Tallmadge

Beachwood vs Rootstown

Bedford vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Bellevue vs Perkins

Benedictine vs Lake Catholic

Berea-Midpark vs Midview

Black River vs Columbia

Boardman vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs North Royalton

Brookside vs Keystone

Brooklyn vs Crestwood

Brownsville vs Conotton Valley

Buckeye Trail vs Indian Valley

Brunswick vs Shaker Heights

Canisius vs Walsh Jesuit

Canton Central Catholic vs Alliance

Canton South vs Northwest

Cardinal vs Windham

Cardinal Mooney vs Chardon

Carey vs Seneca East

Centerburg vs Loudonville

Chagrin Falls vs Cuyahoga Heights

Chardon vs Cardinal Mooney

Chippewa vs Northwestern

Claymont vs Newcomerstown

Clear Fork vs Pleasant

Clearview vs Wellington

Cleveland Central Catholic vs Holy Name

Cleveland Heights vs Lorain

Cloverleaf vs Coventry

Columbian vs Huron

Conneaut vs Lutheran West

Conotton Valley vs Brownsville

Copley vs Highland

Crestview vs South Central

Crestview vs Southeast

Crestwood vs Brooklyn

Cuyahoga Falls vs Roosevelt

Dalton vs Hillsdale

Danville vs Northmor

East vs Shaw

East vs University School

East Canton vs Ridgewood

East Palestine vs Southern

Edison vs Norwalk

Edgewood vs West Geauga

Ellet vs Mogadore

Elyria vs North Ridgeville

Elyria Catholic vs Padua Franciscan

Euclid vs Strongsville

Fairless vs Orrville

Field vs Norton

Firelands vs Oberlin

Firestone vs Mayfield

Fredericktown vs Mt. Gilead

Galion vs Ontario

Garaway vs Girard

Geneva vs Perry

Gilmour Academy vs John Marshall

GlenOak vs Lake

Glenville vs John Adams

Grand Valley vs Wilmington Area

Green vs Jackson

Harding vs Mathews

Harrison Central vs North

Harvey vs Jefferson Area

Hawken vs Madison

Highland vs Shelby

Hoover vs Louisville

Hudson vs Stow-Munroe Falls

Independence vs Wickliffe

John Hay vs Rhodes

Kenston vs Manchester

Kirtland vs Trinity

LaBrae vs Newton Falls

Lake vs GlenOak

Lakeside vs Orange

Lakewood vs Licking Heights

Lexington vs Wooster

Lucas vs Martins Ferry

Lutheran East vs Warrensville Heights

Lutheran West vs Conneaut

Madison Comprehensive vs West Holmes

Malvern vs Tuscarawas Valley

Mansfield Senior vs New Philadelphia

Maple Heights vs South

Mapleton vs Plymouth

Margaretta vs Northwood

McKinley vs Perry

Medina vs Mentor

Mineral Ridge vs Waterloo

Minerva vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Monroeville vs New London

Mt. Gilead vs Fredericktown

Nordonia vs Solon

North Royalton vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Northmor vs Danville

Pymatuning Valley vs St. John

Ravenna vs Woodridge

Rittman vs Norwayne

Smithville vs Waynedale

South Central vs Crestview

Southeast vs Crestview

Springfield vs Streetsboro

St. Edward vs Washington Massillon

St. Ignatius vs Riverside

St. Paul vs Western Reserve

Strasburg-Franklin vs Sandy Valley

Trinity vs Kirtland

Triway vs Tuslaw

Tuscarawas Valley vs Malvern

Twinsburg vs Wadsworth

University School vs East

Valley Forge vs Westlake

Willard vs Woodmore

Wilmington Area vs Grand Valley

Windham vs Cardinal

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are 2 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Marlington vs John F. Kennedy Catholic

Richmond Heights vs Crestline

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio