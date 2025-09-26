Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025
There are 119 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Archbishop Hoban is hosting No. 7 Walsh Jesuit on Friday September 26th. No. 1 St Edward is also in action this week as they take on Bishop McNamara on Saturday.
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 114 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban, starts at 7:00 PM.
Here are the 114 unique matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:
Alliance vs Salem
Archbishop Hoban vs Walsh Jesuit
Ashland vs Madison Comprehensive
Aurora vs Copley
Avon vs Berea-Midpark
Avon Lake vs Elyria
Barberton vs Roosevelt
Bay vs Westlake
Beachwood vs Brooklyn
Bedford vs Shaw
Bellevue vs Edison
Benedictine vs St. Ignatius
Berkshire vs Rootstown
Big Walnut vs Padua Franciscan
Black River vs Keystone
Bridgeport vs Conotton Valley
Brookside vs Columbia
Brunswick vs Lorain
Brush vs Garfield Heights
Buckeye vs Valley Forge
Buckeye Trail vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Canton Central Catholic vs Louisville
Canton South vs Orrville
Cardinal vs John Adams
Carrollton vs Marlington
Chagrin Falls vs Crestwood
Chardon vs Riverside
Chippewa vs Rittman
Claymont vs Garaway
Clear Fork vs Marion Harding
Clearview vs Firelands
Cleveland Central Catholic vs Mogadore
Cleveland Heights vs Mentor
Cloverleaf vs Ravenna
Clyde vs Perkins
Collinwood vs Rhodes
Columbia vs Brookside
Columbiana vs Southern
Columbian vs Sandusky
Conneaut vs Jefferson Area
Copley vs Aurora
Coventry vs Woodridge
Crestview vs Plymouth
Crestwood vs Chagrin Falls
Cuyahoga Falls vs Revere
Cuyahoga Heights vs Independence
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Lake Catholic
Dalton vs Northwestern
Danville vs Loudonville
Dover vs Steubenville
East vs Ellet
East Canton vs Newcomerstown
East Tech vs Lutheran East
Edison vs Bellevue
Edgewood vs Geneva
Elgin vs Lucas
Elyria Catholic vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
Euclid vs Shaker Heights
Fairless vs Triway
Fairview vs Paulding
Fairview vs Trinity
Field vs Springfield
Firelands vs Clearview
Fredericktown vs Northmor
Galion vs Highland
Garaway vs Claymont
Garfield vs Southeast
Garfield Heights vs Brush
Geneva vs Edgewood
Glenville vs John Marshall
GlenOak vs Hoover
Grand Valley vs St. John
Green vs McKinley
Harding vs Pymatuning Valley
Harvey vs Orange
Hawken vs West Geauga
Highland vs Galion
Highland vs Tallmadge
Hillsdale vs Smithville
Holy Name vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Hoover vs GlenOak
Hudson vs Twinsburg
Huron vs Port Clinton
Independence vs Cuyahoga Heights
Indian Valley vs Sandy Valley
Jackson vs Perry
Jefferson Area vs Conneaut
John Adams vs Cardinal
John F. Kennedy vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
John F. Kennedy Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas
John Marshall vs Glenville
Kenston vs North
Keystone vs Black River
Kirtland vs Wickliffe
Lake vs Northwest
Lake Catholic vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Lakeside vs Madison
Lakewood vs North Olmsted
Lexington vs Mansfield Senior
Liberty vs Newton Falls
Linsly vs New Philadelphia
Loudonville vs Danville
Louisville vs Canton Central Catholic
Lucas vs Elgin
Lutheran East vs East Tech
Lutheran West vs Perry
Madison vs Lakeside
Madison Comprehensive vs Ashland
Malvern vs Strasburg-Franklin
Manchester vs Tuslaw
Mansfield Senior vs Lexington
Maple Heights vs Warrensville Heights
Mapleton vs South Central
Margaretta vs Woodmore
Marion Harding vs Clear Fork
Marlington vs Carrollton
Mathews vs Windham
Mayfield vs South
McDonald vs Waterloo
McKinley vs Green
Medina vs Strongsville
Mentor vs Cleveland Heights
Midview vs North Ridgeville
Minerva vs West Branch
Mogadore vs Cleveland Central Catholic
Monroeville vs Western Reserve
New London vs St. Paul
New Philadelphia vs Linsly
Newcomerstown vs East Canton
Newton Falls vs Liberty
Nordonia vs North Royalton
Normandy vs Rocky River
North vs Kenston
North Olmsted vs Lakewood
North Ridgeville vs Midview
North Royalton vs Nordonia
Northwestern vs Dalton
Northwood vs Willard
Northwest vs Lake
Norwalk vs Vermilion
Norwayne vs Waynedale
Norton vs Streetsboro
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Holy Name
Oberlin vs Wellington
Olmsted Falls vs Steele
Ontario vs Pleasant
Orange vs Harvey
Orrville vs Canton South
Padua Franciscan vs Big Walnut
Paulding vs Fairview
Perkins vs Clyde
Perry vs Jackson
Perry vs Lutheran West
Pleasant vs Ontario
Plymouth vs Crestview
Port Clinton vs Huron
Pymatuning Valley vs Harding
Ravenna vs Cloverleaf
Revere vs Cuyahoga Falls
Rhodes vs Collinwood
Richmond Heights vs Vanlue
Ridgewood vs Tuscarawas Valley
Rittman vs Chippewa
Riverside vs Chardon
Rocky River vs Normandy
Roosevelt vs Barberton
Rootstown vs Berkshire
Salem vs Alliance
Sandy Valley vs Indian Valley
Sandusky vs Columbian
Seneca East vs Upper Sandusky
Shaker Heights vs Euclid
Shaw vs Bedford
Smithville vs Hillsdale
Solon vs Stow-Munroe Falls
South vs Mayfield
South Central vs Mapleton
Southeast vs Garfield
Southern vs Columbiana
Springfield vs Field
St. Ignatius vs Benedictine
St. John vs Grand Valley
St. Paul vs New London
St. Thomas Aquinas vs John F. Kennedy Catholic
St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Elyria Catholic
Steele vs Olmsted Falls
Steubenville vs Dover
Stow-Munroe Falls vs Solon
Strasburg-Franklin vs Malvern
Streetsboro vs Norton
Strongsville vs Medina
Tallmadge vs Highland
Trinity vs Fairview
Triway vs Fairless
Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Buckeye Trail
Tuscarawas Valley vs Ridgewood
Tuslaw vs Manchester
Twinsburg vs Hudson
Upper Sandusky vs Seneca East
Valley Forge vs Buckeye
Vanlue vs Richmond Heights
Vermilion vs Norwalk
Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs John F. Kennedy
Wadsworth vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban
Warrensville Heights vs Maple Heights
Waterloo vs McDonald
Waynedale vs Norwayne
Wellington vs Oberlin
West Branch vs Minerva
West Geauga vs Hawken
West Holmes vs Wooster
Western Reserve vs Monroeville
Westlake vs Bay
Wickliffe vs Kirtland
Willard vs Northwood
Windham vs Mathews
Woodmore vs Margaretta
Woodridge vs Coventry
Wooster vs West Holmes
Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 5 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Firestone vs Buchtel, starts at 12:00 PM.
Buchtel vs Firestone
Crestline vs Manchester
North vs Garfield
St. Edward vs Bishop McNamara
University School vs Gilmour Academy