Cleveland Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025

Get Cleveland Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls into Week 6 of the 2025 season, September 26-27

Brady Twombly

Walsh Jesuit wide receiver scores a touchdown ahead of Saint Ignatius defensive back during the first half of a high school football game at Don Shula Stadium, Sept. 12, 2025, in University Heights, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 119 games scheduled across the Cleveland Metro area for the weekend of Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including nine games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cleveland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two of Ohio's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Archbishop Hoban is hosting No. 7 Walsh Jesuit on Friday September 26th. No. 1 St Edward is also in action this week as they take on Bishop McNamara on Saturday.

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 114 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban, starts at 7:00 PM.

Alliance vs Salem

Archbishop Hoban vs Walsh Jesuit

Ashland vs Madison Comprehensive

Aurora vs Copley

Avon vs Berea-Midpark

Avon Lake vs Elyria

Barberton vs Roosevelt

Bay vs Westlake

Beachwood vs Brooklyn

Bedford vs Shaw

Bellevue vs Edison

Benedictine vs St. Ignatius

Berkshire vs Rootstown

Big Walnut vs Padua Franciscan

Black River vs Keystone

Bridgeport vs Conotton Valley

Brookside vs Columbia

Brunswick vs Lorain

Brush vs Garfield Heights

Buckeye vs Valley Forge

Buckeye Trail vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Canton Central Catholic vs Louisville

Canton South vs Orrville

Cardinal vs John Adams

Carrollton vs Marlington

Chagrin Falls vs Crestwood

Chardon vs Riverside

Chippewa vs Rittman

Claymont vs Garaway

Clear Fork vs Marion Harding

Clearview vs Firelands

Cleveland Central Catholic vs Mogadore

Cleveland Heights vs Mentor

Cloverleaf vs Ravenna

Clyde vs Perkins

Collinwood vs Rhodes

Columbia vs Brookside

Columbiana vs Southern

Columbian vs Sandusky

Conneaut vs Jefferson Area

Copley vs Aurora

Coventry vs Woodridge

Crestview vs Plymouth

Crestwood vs Chagrin Falls

Cuyahoga Falls vs Revere

Cuyahoga Heights vs Independence

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs Lake Catholic

Dalton vs Northwestern

Danville vs Loudonville

Dover vs Steubenville

East vs Ellet

East Canton vs Newcomerstown

East Tech vs Lutheran East

Edison vs Bellevue

Edgewood vs Geneva

Elgin vs Lucas

Elyria Catholic vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

Euclid vs Shaker Heights

Fairless vs Triway

Fairview vs Paulding

Fairview vs Trinity

Field vs Springfield

Firelands vs Clearview

Fredericktown vs Northmor

Galion vs Highland

Garaway vs Claymont

Garfield vs Southeast

Garfield Heights vs Brush

Geneva vs Edgewood

Glenville vs John Marshall

GlenOak vs Hoover

Grand Valley vs St. John

Green vs McKinley

Harding vs Pymatuning Valley

Harvey vs Orange

Hawken vs West Geauga

Highland vs Galion

Highland vs Tallmadge

Hillsdale vs Smithville

Holy Name vs Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Hoover vs GlenOak

Hudson vs Twinsburg

Huron vs Port Clinton

Independence vs Cuyahoga Heights

Indian Valley vs Sandy Valley

Jackson vs Perry

Jefferson Area vs Conneaut

John Adams vs Cardinal

John F. Kennedy vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas

John Marshall vs Glenville

Kenston vs North

Keystone vs Black River

Kirtland vs Wickliffe

Lake vs Northwest

Lake Catholic vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Lakeside vs Madison

Lakewood vs North Olmsted

Lexington vs Mansfield Senior

Liberty vs Newton Falls

Linsly vs New Philadelphia

Loudonville vs Danville

Louisville vs Canton Central Catholic

Lucas vs Elgin

Lutheran East vs East Tech

Lutheran West vs Perry

Madison vs Lakeside

Madison Comprehensive vs Ashland

Malvern vs Strasburg-Franklin

Manchester vs Tuslaw

Mansfield Senior vs Lexington

Maple Heights vs Warrensville Heights

Mapleton vs South Central

Margaretta vs Woodmore

Marion Harding vs Clear Fork

Marlington vs Carrollton

Mathews vs Windham

Mayfield vs South

McDonald vs Waterloo

McKinley vs Green

Medina vs Strongsville

Mentor vs Cleveland Heights

Midview vs North Ridgeville

Minerva vs West Branch

Mogadore vs Cleveland Central Catholic

Monroeville vs Western Reserve

New London vs St. Paul

New Philadelphia vs Linsly

Newcomerstown vs East Canton

Newton Falls vs Liberty

Nordonia vs North Royalton

Normandy vs Rocky River

North vs Kenston

North Olmsted vs Lakewood

North Ridgeville vs Midview

North Royalton vs Nordonia

Northwestern vs Dalton

Northwood vs Willard

Northwest vs Lake

Norwalk vs Vermilion

Norwayne vs Waynedale

Norton vs Streetsboro

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs Holy Name

Oberlin vs Wellington

Olmsted Falls vs Steele

Ontario vs Pleasant

Orange vs Harvey

Orrville vs Canton South

Padua Franciscan vs Big Walnut

Paulding vs Fairview

Perkins vs Clyde

Perry vs Jackson

Perry vs Lutheran West

Pleasant vs Ontario

Plymouth vs Crestview

Port Clinton vs Huron

Pymatuning Valley vs Harding

Ravenna vs Cloverleaf

Revere vs Cuyahoga Falls

Rhodes vs Collinwood

Richmond Heights vs Vanlue

Ridgewood vs Tuscarawas Valley

Rittman vs Chippewa

Riverside vs Chardon

Rocky River vs Normandy

Roosevelt vs Barberton

Rootstown vs Berkshire

Salem vs Alliance

Sandy Valley vs Indian Valley

Sandusky vs Columbian

Seneca East vs Upper Sandusky

Shaker Heights vs Euclid

Shaw vs Bedford

Smithville vs Hillsdale

Solon vs Stow-Munroe Falls

South vs Mayfield

South Central vs Mapleton

Southeast vs Garfield

Southern vs Columbiana

Springfield vs Field

St. Ignatius vs Benedictine

St. John vs Grand Valley

St. Paul vs New London

St. Thomas Aquinas vs John F. Kennedy Catholic

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Elyria Catholic

Steele vs Olmsted Falls

Steubenville vs Dover

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Solon

Strasburg-Franklin vs Malvern

Streetsboro vs Norton

Strongsville vs Medina

Tallmadge vs Highland

Trinity vs Fairview

Triway vs Fairless

Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Buckeye Trail

Tuscarawas Valley vs Ridgewood

Tuslaw vs Manchester

Twinsburg vs Hudson

Upper Sandusky vs Seneca East

Valley Forge vs Buckeye

Vanlue vs Richmond Heights

Vermilion vs Norwalk

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs John F. Kennedy

Wadsworth vs Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban

Warrensville Heights vs Maple Heights

Waterloo vs McDonald

Waynedale vs Norwayne

Wellington vs Oberlin

West Branch vs Minerva

West Geauga vs Hawken

West Holmes vs Wooster

Western Reserve vs Monroeville

Westlake vs Bay

Wickliffe vs Kirtland

Willard vs Northwood

Windham vs Mathews

Woodmore vs Margaretta

Woodridge vs Coventry

Wooster vs West Holmes

Cleveland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 5 Cleveland high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Firestone vs Buchtel, starts at 12:00 PM.

Buchtel vs Firestone

Crestline vs Manchester

North vs Garfield

St. Edward vs Bishop McNamara

University School vs Gilmour Academy

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

