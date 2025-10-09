High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 8 of the 2025 season on October 9-11

Brady Twombly

Olentangy Orange Pioneers vs Lincoln Golden Lions - Sep 12, 2025
There are 100 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, October 9 to Saturday, October 11, 2025 including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.


The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 21 Olentangy Orange is traveling to No. 25 Upper Arlington and No. 13 Bishop Watterson is hosting Bishop Hartley.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are 3 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Stivers School for the Arts vs Beechcroft, starts at 7 p.m.

MIfflin vs Linden-Mckinley

South vs Africentric Early College

Stivers School for the Arts vs Beechcroft

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 99 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by Olentangy Liberty vs Hilliard Bradley at 7 p.m.

Ada vs Van Buren

Adena vs Piketon

Alexander vs Nelsonville-York

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Logan Elm

Ashland vs West Holmes

Athens vs Wellston

Berne Union vs Fisher Catholic

Bexley vs Bishop Ready

Bishop Hartley vs Bishop Watterson

Bishop Rosecrans vs Miller

Bloom-Carroll vs St. Clairsville

Briggs vs Walnut Ridge

Buckeye Central vs Seneca East

Buckeye Trail vs Strasburg-Franklin

Buckeye Valley vs Columbus Academy

Bucyrus vs Wynford

Caldwell vs Shadyside

Cambridge vs Martins Ferry

Canal Winchester vs Logan

Cardington-Lincoln vs Loudonville

Carey vs Colonel Crawford

Cedarville vs Madison Plains

Centerburg vs Danville

Central Crossing vs New Albany

Centennial vs East

Chillicothe vs Hillsboro

Circleville vs Fairfield Union

Clear Fork vs Highland

Conotton Valley vs Crestline

Cory-Rawson vs Ridgedale

Coshocton vs Crooksville

Dublin Coffman vs Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Jerome vs Olentangy Berlin

Dublin Scioto vs Hayes

East Knox vs Fredericktown

Eastern vs Notre Dame

Eastern vs Trimble

Eastmoor Academy vs Marion-Franklin

Elgin vs Upper Scioto Valley

Fairbanks vs Northeastern

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Millersport

Fort Frye vs Marietta

Franklin Heights vs Whitehall-Yearling

Galion vs River Valley

Grandview Heights vs Grove City Christian

Granville vs Licking Valley

Greeneview vs Southeastern Local

Grove City vs Pickerington North

Groveport-Madison vs Pickerington Central

Hamilton Township vs Liberty Union

Harvest Prep vs St. Vincent-St. Mary

Heath vs Newark Catholic

Hilliard Bradley vs Olentangy Liberty

Hilliard Darby vs Olentangy

Huntington vs Westfall

Independence vs West

Indian Valley vs Ridgewood

Jackson vs Washington

John Glenn vs River View

Johnstown-Monroe vs Lakewood

Jonathan Alder vs London

Kenton vs Wapakoneta

KIPP Columbus vs Worthington Kilbourne

Lancaster vs Reynoldsburg

Lexington vs New Philadelphia

Licking Heights vs Mt. Vernon

Lincoln vs Westerville Central

Malvern vs Newcomerstown

Marietta vs Fort Frye

Marion Harding vs Pleasant

Marysville vs Thomas Worthington

McClain vs Miami Trace

Meadowbrook vs New Lexington

Meadowdale vs Ponitz Career Tech

Mechanicsburg vs West Jefferson

Mohawk vs Upper Sandusky

Monroeville vs Plymouth

Morgan vs Sheridan

Newark vs Teays Valley

Northland vs Whetstone

Northridge vs Utica

North Union vs Northwestern

Oak Hill vs Valley

Olentangy Orange vs Upper Arlington

Ontario vs Shelby

Orrville vs Worthington Christian

Paint Valley vs Unioto

Perry vs Waynesfield-Goshen

Philo vs Tri-Valley

River vs Shenandoah

River Valley vs Vinton County

Southeastern vs Zane Trace

St. Charles vs St. Francis DeSales

Toledo Christian vs Hardin Northern

Triad vs West Liberty-Salem

Waterford vs Federal Hocking

Watkins Memorial vs Zanesville

Westerville South vs Westland

Wheelersburg vs Waverly

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There is 1 Columbus high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Allen East vs Jefferson, starts at 6 p.m.

Allen East vs Jefferson

