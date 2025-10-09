Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 100 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, October 9 to Saturday, October 11, 2025 including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 21 Olentangy Orange is traveling to No. 25 Upper Arlington and No. 13 Bishop Watterson is hosting Bishop Hartley.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 3 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Stivers School for the Arts vs Beechcroft, starts at 7 p.m.
MIfflin vs Linden-Mckinley
South vs Africentric Early College
Stivers School for the Arts vs Beechcroft
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 99 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by Olentangy Liberty vs Hilliard Bradley at 7 p.m.
Ada vs Van Buren
Adena vs Piketon
Alexander vs Nelsonville-York
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Logan Elm
Ashland vs West Holmes
Athens vs Wellston
Berne Union vs Fisher Catholic
Bexley vs Bishop Ready
Bishop Hartley vs Bishop Watterson
Bishop Rosecrans vs Miller
Bloom-Carroll vs St. Clairsville
Briggs vs Walnut Ridge
Buckeye Central vs Seneca East
Buckeye Trail vs Strasburg-Franklin
Buckeye Valley vs Columbus Academy
Bucyrus vs Wynford
Caldwell vs Shadyside
Cambridge vs Martins Ferry
Canal Winchester vs Logan
Cardington-Lincoln vs Loudonville
Carey vs Colonel Crawford
Cedarville vs Madison Plains
Centerburg vs Danville
Central Crossing vs New Albany
Centennial vs East
Chillicothe vs Hillsboro
Circleville vs Fairfield Union
Clear Fork vs Highland
Conotton Valley vs Crestline
Cory-Rawson vs Ridgedale
Coshocton vs Crooksville
Dublin Coffman vs Hilliard Davidson
Dublin Jerome vs Olentangy Berlin
Dublin Scioto vs Hayes
East Knox vs Fredericktown
Eastern vs Notre Dame
Eastern vs Trimble
Eastmoor Academy vs Marion-Franklin
Elgin vs Upper Scioto Valley
Fairbanks vs Northeastern
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Millersport
Fort Frye vs Marietta
Franklin Heights vs Whitehall-Yearling
Galion vs River Valley
Grandview Heights vs Grove City Christian
Granville vs Licking Valley
Greeneview vs Southeastern Local
Grove City vs Pickerington North
Groveport-Madison vs Pickerington Central
Hamilton Township vs Liberty Union
Harvest Prep vs St. Vincent-St. Mary
Heath vs Newark Catholic
Hilliard Bradley vs Olentangy Liberty
Hilliard Darby vs Olentangy
Huntington vs Westfall
Independence vs West
Indian Valley vs Ridgewood
Jackson vs Washington
John Glenn vs River View
Johnstown-Monroe vs Lakewood
Jonathan Alder vs London
Kenton vs Wapakoneta
KIPP Columbus vs Worthington Kilbourne
Lancaster vs Reynoldsburg
Lexington vs New Philadelphia
Licking Heights vs Mt. Vernon
Lincoln vs Westerville Central
Malvern vs Newcomerstown
Marietta vs Fort Frye
Marion Harding vs Pleasant
Marysville vs Thomas Worthington
McClain vs Miami Trace
Meadowbrook vs New Lexington
Meadowdale vs Ponitz Career Tech
Mechanicsburg vs West Jefferson
Mohawk vs Upper Sandusky
Monroeville vs Plymouth
Morgan vs Sheridan
Newark vs Teays Valley
Northland vs Whetstone
Northridge vs Utica
North Union vs Northwestern
Oak Hill vs Valley
Olentangy Orange vs Upper Arlington
Ontario vs Shelby
Orrville vs Worthington Christian
Paint Valley vs Unioto
Perry vs Waynesfield-Goshen
Philo vs Tri-Valley
River vs Shenandoah
River Valley vs Vinton County
Southeastern vs Zane Trace
St. Charles vs St. Francis DeSales
Toledo Christian vs Hardin Northern
Triad vs West Liberty-Salem
Waterford vs Federal Hocking
Watkins Memorial vs Zanesville
Westerville South vs Westland
Wheelersburg vs Waverly
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There is 1 Columbus high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Allen East vs Jefferson, starts at 6 p.m.
Allen East vs Jefferson