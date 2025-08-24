High School

Four-Star Guard Dorian Jones, Three-Time Ohio State Champion, Commits to Rutgers Basketball

The Richmond Heights standout and top-ranked Ohio recruit in the class of 2025 brings defense, length, and winning pedigree to the Scarlet Knights

Four-star Richmond Heights (Ohio) guard Dorian Jones has announced his commitment to Rutgers University.
Four-star class of 2025 prospect and former Richmond Heights High School star Dorian Jones will play for Rutgers University next season, he announced earlier this week.

This past season, Rutgers was tasked with following up a recruiting season that saw two of the most highly touted freshmen in the nation join the program in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, both of whom have gone on to be high lottery draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class consists of Chris Nwuli, Lino Mark, Gevonte Ware, Kaden Powers, Dorian Jones, Harun Zrno and Denis Badalau.

Position and Physical Profile

Jones played as a shooting guard, listed at 6-foot-5 and a rather thin, yet wiry 165 pounds. His length, athleticism, and defensive prowess were frequently highlighted, with a plus wingspan and quick feet that made him a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Team Success

Jones was instrumental in leading Richmond Heights to three consecutive Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division IV state championships. The Spartans compiled an impressive 73-13 record over his first three high school seasons, showcasing his ability to contribute to a winning program.

Season-by-Season Breakdown

Sophomore Season (2022-23): Jones had a breakout year, averaging 20.1 points per game and earning the Division IV Player of the Year award in Ohio. His performance underscored his scoring ability and defensive impact.

Junior Season (2023-24): He averaged 14.1 points per game, earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division IV. In the state championship game, a 62-35 victory over Berlin Hiland, Jones contributed 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting, along with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 25 minutes.

Senior Season (2024-25): In his final season of high school basketball, As a senior this he averaged 17.2 points per game and earned first-team All-Ohio honors in Division V.

Playing Style and Scouting Report

Jones was recognized for his defense-first mindset, utilizing his wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and his quickness to guard effectively in open-floor situations. Offensively, he was described as a streaky shooter with a developing skill set, capable of attacking the rim in transition but needing to refine his half-court handle and decision-making. His performances on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit with All-Ohio Red, where he averaged 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, further showcased his ability to compete against top national talent.

Recruiting and Recognition

Jones was a four-star recruit, ranked as high as No. 1 in Ohio and No. 54-93 nationally in the class of 2025, according to various recruiting services (247Sports, On3, ESPN). He was consistently listed among the top shooting guards, with rankings ranging from No. 12 to No. 26 in his position. His recruitment drew attention from programs like Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan, Missouri, and others, with over two dozen scholarship offers.

Notable Achievements

  • Top-ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2025.
  • Three-time OHSAA Division IV state champion.
  • First-team All-Ohio honors in Division IV as a junior.
  • Division IV Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Jones’ high school career was marked by consistent excellence, both individually and as part of a dominant Richmond Heights program. His defensive tenacity, scoring ability, and leadership in securing three state titles made him a highly sought-after prospect.

And he is now a Scarlet Knight.

Published
