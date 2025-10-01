High School

High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

Archbishop Hoban earns its way into the Top 10 with a dramatic win over Walsh Jesuit in a key Ohio battle

René Ferrán

Archbishop Hoban's dramatic victory over Walsh Jesuit vaulted the Knights into the top 10 of this week's Midwest Region rankings.
Archbishop Hoban's dramatic victory over Walsh Jesuit vaulted the Knights into the top 10 of this week's Midwest Region rankings.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).

1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (5-0)

2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (6-0)

3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (5-0)

4. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (5-1)

5. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (5-1)

6. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (5-0)

7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (5-0)

8. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (5-1)

9. Avon (Ohio) (5-1)

10. Maple Grove (Minn.) (5-0)

Under Consideration

Anderson (Cincinnati)

Brother Rice (Chicago)

Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)

Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

East St. Louis (Ill.)

Hudsonville (Mich.)

Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

New Palestine (Ind.)

Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

