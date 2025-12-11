Ironman Wrestling Preview and Seeds: Five Potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 Showdowns Highlight a Loaded Field
Time constraints are going to keep this tight and concise with not a lot of digging in. Our focus for this will be the teams from the top 16 that will be at Ironman. It’s everyone of them except the California teams.
Faith Christian Academy Loaded With Top Seeds, Waters Eyes Another Crown
No. 1 Faith Christian Academy of Pennsylvania has two top-seeded wrestlers, Nick Singer (175 pounds) and Adam Waters (190), amongst their eight seeded grapplers. Six are in the top ten.
If the seeds play out as expected Waters, who is our No. 1 190-pounder will square off with No. 2 Jimmy Mastny from Illinois’ Marian Central Catholic in an attempt to earn his second consecutive Ironman crown. Joe Bachmann has moved up to 150 pounds, where he is seeded second.
Bishop McCort’s Stars Headline the Field as Bassett Hunts Fourth Ironman Title
No. 2 Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett is the number one seed at 150 and will be going for his fourth Ironman crown. Bassett and Bachmann sit at numbers one and two at 150 pounds in our latest national rankings. Melvin Miller, who is seeking his first Ironman title as a junior will likely be involved in another one versus two finals at 165 pounds with No. 2 Jayden James of Delbarton, New Jersey.
Missing from the McCort lineup are Jax Forrest and the Herring siblings. Consideration was given to lowering them in the rankings, but the backups at McCort are incredible talents in their own right, so we felt we would wait and see if someone knocks them out of their spot.
Lake Highland Prep Emerges as a Legit Threat With Nine Seeded Wrestlers
No. 3 Lake Highland Prep from Florida is a serious title contender with nine in the seeds and four in the top five. The Highlanders’ second rated Tyler DeKraker could present us with another showdown of ones and twos with Kentucky’s No. 1 Jordyn Raney (Union County) at 144 pounds.
A fifth matchup of two guys at one and two in the High School On SI National Rankings could occur at 113 pounds with No. 1 Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, Ohio) and No. 2 Justin Farnsworth of No. 6 Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania. The two met in the Junior Freestyle Finals at Fargo with Seacrist coming out ahead, 6-1. Farnsworth was also a runner-up here a year ago while Seacrist did not appear. Malvern has eight seeded overall with four in the top five.
Blair Academy Brings Tournament-Best Depth With Ten Seeded Wrestlers
New Jersey’s Blair Academy is ranked seventh in our latest report and earned the most seeds of any team, with ten, including seven in the top ten. Could that strong depth key Blair to a championship run?
New Jersey Arrives in Force: Delbarton and CBA Make Their Ironman Debuts
Two teams new to the Ironman field come from New Jersey, whose altered start date allowed for their inclusion, No. 8 Delbarton and No. 9 Christian Brothers Academy. Delbarton has seven seeded and five, top ten guys. Christian Brothers has five seeded and just two in the top ten.
Wyoming Seminary Looks to Prove It Belongs Higher After Pushing FCA Last Week
No. 10 Wyoming Seminary came close to picking off Faith Christian Academy last weekend in a thrilling Pennsylvania dual. Their performance here will give us chance to see if they should rise in the ranks. They begin with six wrestlers with seeds and two being top ten.
No. 11 Brownsburg, Ohio has five seeded, No. 12 Marmion Academy of Illinois has four, No. 14 Dublin Coffman of Ohio has six, Indiana’s No. 15 Crown Point received two seeds, and No. 16 Massillon Perry of Ohio saw five grapplers receive seeds.
2025 Ironman Seeds
106-Pounds
1) Ace Chittum, Cleveland, TN
2) Connor Maddox, Westfield, IN
3) Lincoln Valdez, Pomona, CO
4) Cohen Reer, Edison, OH
5) Niko Odiotti, Loyola Academy, IL
6) Wyatt Dannegger, Francis Howell North, MO
7) Andrew Mlynarczyk, St Edward, OH
8) Jack Anello, Blair Academy, NJ
9) Onofre Gonzales, Ponderosa, CO
10) Colton Wyller, Marmion Academy, IL
11) Max Quarry, Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
12) Evan Cies, Malvern Prep, PA
13) Blackburn Savage, Moeller, OH
14) Alex Hall, St Plus X, MO
15) Santino Edgar, Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
16) RJ Phelan, Lake Gibson, FL
113-Pounds
1) Rylan Seacrist, Brecksville, OH
2) Justin Farnsworth, Malvern Prep, PA
3) Caleb Noble, Warren Township, IL
4) Turner Ross, Edmond North, OK
5) Keegan Bassett, Bishop McCort, PA
6) Loc Webber, Dublin Coffman, OH
7) Traevon Ducking, Brownsburg, IN
8) Shiloh Joyce, Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
9) Cason Craft, Coweta, OK
10) Jarreau Walker, Streetsboro, OH
11) Brock Humphrey, Linsly School, WV
12) Daniel Brown, Center Grove, IN
13) Liam McGettigan, Lake Highland Prep, FL
14) Eric Bocanegra, Blair Academy, NJ
15) Bodey Gibbs, Columbia, OH
16) Tanner Catrabone, St Francis, NY
120-Pounds
1) Domenic Munaretto, St Charles East, IL
2) Cameron Sontz, Delbarton, NJ
3) Jovanni Tovar, Miami Southridge, FL
4) Alex Rozas, Teurlings Catholic, LA
5) Michael Batista, Blair Academy, NJ
6) Case Bell, Brownsburg, IN
7) Izayiah Chavez, Allen, TX
8) Liam Davis, Lake Highland Prep, FL
9) Brandon Bickerton, Highland, OH
10) Cruzer Dominguez, Creighton Prep, NE
11) Jake Landis, Graham, OH
12) Allen Woo, Montini Catholic, IL
13) Scotty Fuller, Genoa Area, OH
14) Chazz Robinson, Homewood-Flossmoor, IL
15) Rudy Rojas, Broken Arrow, OK
16) Christopher Swann, Baylor School, TN
126-Pounds
1) Paul Kenny, Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
2) Grey Burnett, Perrysburg, OH
3) Nicholas Garcia, Marmion Academy, IL
4) Ignacio Villasenor, Stillwater, OK
5) Mikey Ruiz, Canyon Randall, TX
6) Tommy Wurster, Dublin Coffman, OH
7) Tommy Marchetti, Delbarton, NJ
8) Nicolas Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy, ND
9) Lander Bosh, Layton, UT
10) Isaiah Jones, Bixby, OK
11) Austin Bickerton, Highland, OH
12) Conner Whitely, St Edward, OH
13) Czar Quintanilla, University, WA
14) Dominic Brown, Center Grove, IN
15) Finnegan O'Brien, Blair Academy, NJ
16) Chase Kastner, Greens Farms Academy, CT
132-Pounds
1) Jayden Raney, Union County, KY
2) Fred Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy, PA
3) Nathan Rioux, Avon, IN
4) Lukas Littleton Mascaro, Malvern Prep, PA
5) Vincenzo Anello, Blair Academy, NJ
6) Curtis Zion Borge, Bixby, OK
7) Mason Carlson, Syracuse, UT
8) Christopher Noto, Honeoye Falls-Lime, NY
9) Eric Casula, Stillwater, OK
10) Stephen Myers, Parkersburg, WV
11) PJ Terranova, Delbarton, NJ
12) Max Cumbee, IC Catholic Prep, IL
13) Royce Malone, Center Grove, IN
14) Adaias Ortiz, Lake Highland Prep, FL
15) Alex Denkins, Perrysburg, OH
16) Blaze Van Gundy, Dublin Coffman, OH
138-Pounds
1) Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic, PA
2) Israel Borge, Bixby, OK
3) Dale Corbin, Wyoming Seminary (PA), PA
4) Karson Brown, St Edward, OH
5) Zach Stewart, Marmion Academy, IL
6) Tyler Conroy, Malvern Prep, PA
7) Liston Seibert, Massillon Perry, OH
8) Angel Serrano, Pomona, CO
9) Blake Bartos, Medina Buckeye, OH
10) Yandel Morales, Lake Highland Prep, FL
11) Evan Stanley, Lowell, IN
12) Garrison Weisner, Clay, OH
13) Urijah Lopez, Perrysburg, OH
14) Cole Speer, Brecksville, OH
15) Cayden Rios, Allen, TX
16) Timmy Boda, Merritt Island, FL
144-Pounds
1) Jordyn Raney, Union County, KY
2) Tyler Dekraker, Lake Highland Prep, FL
3) Clinton Shepherd, Crown Point, IN
4) Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River, NY
5) Matthew O'Neill, Malvern Prep, PA
6) Robert Duffy, Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
7) Miller Sipes, Staley, MO
8) Thomas Verrette, Edmond North, OK
9) Braylon Reynolds, Brownsburg, IN
10) Derek Barrows, Pomona, CO
11) Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy, NV
12) Peyton Hornsby, Center Grove, IN
13) Trey Wagner, Northampton, PA
14) Jackson Butler, Bishop McCort, PA
15) Mason Rohr, Massillon Perry, OH
16) Austin Ellis, Davis, UT
150-Pounds
1) Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort, PA
2) Joe Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy, PA
3) Rocco Cassioppi, Hononegah, IL
4) Charlie Desena, Lake Highland Prep, FL
5) Michael Turi, Wyoming Seminary (PA), PA
6) Bentley Sly, Stuart W. Cramer, NC
7) Brady Hand, Christiansburg, VA
8) Joseph Joyce, Ponaganset, RI
9) Tyler Traves, Mountain View, VA
10) Xavier Chavez, Sunnyside, AZ
11) Colin Rutlin, Christian Brothers College, MO
12) Jason Dube, Spire Academy, OH
13) Kane Shawger, St Xavier, OH
14) Tommy Gibbs, Brownsburg, IN
15) Chance Ruble, Seckman, MO
16) Garrison Sartain, Edmond North, OK
157-Pounds
1) Wyatt Medlin, Washington Community, IL
2) Justus Heeg, Providence Catholic, IL
3) Zeno Moore, Lake Highland Prep, FL
4) Jake Miller, Broken Arrow, OK
5) Griffin LaPlante, St Francis, NY
6) Gabriel Ballard, Northampton, PA
7) Joseph Schinder, Blair Academy, NJ
8) Justin Wardlow, Lockport, IL
9) Jake Hughes, Beaver Local, OH
10) Austin Paris, Layton, UT
11) Parker Reynolds, Brownsburg, IN
12) Louden Dixon, West Holmes, OH
13) Brian Chamberlain, Wyoming Seminary (PA), PA
14) Asher Bacon, Faith Christian Academy, PA
15) Raymond Fitzgerald, Malvern Prep, PA
16) Eli Esguerra, Dublin Coffman, OH
165-Pounds
1) Melvin Miller, Bishop McCort, PA
2) Jayden James, Delbarton, NJ
3) Lucas Boe, Lake Highland Prep, FL
4) Bruno Cassioppi, Hononegah, IL
5) David Perez, Ponaganset, RI
6) Maximus Fortier, University (WV), WV
7) Liam Kelly, Mount Carmel, IL
8) Barry Norman, Blair Academy, NJ
9) Titus Norman, Baylor School, TN
10) Jonathan Meyers, Allen, TX
11) Shane Wagner, Faith Christian Academy, PA
12) Samuel Almedina, Wyoming Seminary (PA), PA
13) Zack Aquila, Brecksville, OH
14) Grayson Woodcock, Dublin Coffman, OH
15) Joel Welch, St Francis Desales, OH
16) Tyler Harrill, Skutt Catholic, NE
175-Pounds
1) Nicholas Singer, Faith Christian Academy, PA
2) Joseph Jeter, Edmond North, OK
3) Brennan Warwick, Massillon Perry, OH
4) Gabriel Logan, Delbarton, NJ
5) Kalob Ybarra, Pomona, CO
6) Brody Kelly, IC Catholic Prep, IL
7) Jake Robie, Christiansburg, VA
8) Brody Sendele, Hononegah, IL
9) Colin Wooldridge, La Salle, OH
10) Luke Hamiti, Stillwater, OK
11) Carter Kekpavil, Allen, TX
12) Jackson Angelo, Lake Highland Prep, FL
13) Chase Hetrick, Malvern Prep, PA
14) CJ Pensiero, Bishop McCort, PA
15) Ryan Meier, Blair Academy, NJ
16) Matthew Mann, Broken Arrow, OK
190-Pounds
1) Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy, PA
2) Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central Catholic, IL
3) Aaron Stewart, Warren Township, IL
4) Lucas Ricketts, Union County, KY
5) Carl Betz, Delbarton, NJ
6) Michael White, Lawrence North, IN
7) Jaxon Penovich, St Viator, IL
8) Salah Tsarni, Blair Academy, NJ
9) Trey Craig, Christian Brothers College, MO
10) Dominic Sumpolec, Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
11) Riley Johnson, Skutt Catholic, NE
12) Caige Horak, Massillon Perry, OH
13) Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep, IL
14) Frankie Pieffer, St Edward, OH
15) Lucas Mata, Sunnyside, AZ
16) Jakob Hoke, Graham, OH
215-Pounds
1) Maximus Konopka, Greensm Farms Academy, CT
2) Kai Calcutt, Loyola Academy, IL
3) Josh Hoffer, Washington Community, IL
4) Carter Brown, Lafayette, MO
5) Ceasar Salas, Crown Point, IN
6) Aiden Cooley, Allen, TX
7) Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian Academy, PA
8) Satoshi Davis, SLAM Academy, NV
9) Devin Downes, Plainedge, NY
10) Danny Zmorowski, Lake Catholic, OH
11) EJ German, Brecksville, OH
12) Aiden Peterson, St Edward, OH
13) Xander Horak, Massillon Perry, OH
14) Tyler Palumbo, Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
15) Daniel Hoke, Graham, OH
16) Thomas Kellas, Blair Academy, NJ
285-Pounds
1) Mark Effendian, Faith Christian Academy, PA
2) Alex Taylor, Mount Vernon, OH
3) Kameron Hazelett, Lowell, IN
4) Trayvn Boger, South Summit, UT
5) Lukas Zalota, Malvern Prep, PA
6) Isaiah Taylor, AIM Academy, PA
7) Cael Mielnik, Blair Academy, NJ
8) Zayne Candelaria, Sunnyside, AZ
9) Caleb Rodriguez, Bishop McCort, PA
10) Anthony Sebastian, IC Catholic Prep, IL
11) Rhodes Molenda, Edmond North, OK
12) August Moser, Delbarton, NJ
13) Joseph Favia, Marmion Academy, IL
14) Braylon Wright, Dublin Coffman, OH
15) Chandler Moore, Trotwood-Madison, OH
16) Anderson Palain, Wyoming Seminary (PA), PA