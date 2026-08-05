Lakota East Looks to Keep Climbing Under Jon Kitna

Lakota East no longer measures football success by who graduated. Under fourth-year coach Jon Kitna, the Thunderhawks believe they've built a program capable of withstanding roster turnover, and they expect that foundation to keep them among the contenders in Ohio's Greater Miami Conference contenders in 2026.

Lakota East GMC, Ohio Division I

Head Coach: Jon Kitna

2025: 8-4 (6-3, 3rd GMC)

Lakota East's trajectory continues to point upward, improving in each of the past three seasons.

The Thunderhawks believe they're positioned to continue that upward trajectory, despite losing standout running back Ryder Hooks and all-state tight end PJ MacFarlane on offense, and Dawson Reip and Cole Miranda on defense.

“We had a small group of seniors, numbers-wise, but impactful, and a big percentage of our production,” said Lakota East head coach Jon Kitna.

However, Kitna believes the 2026 edition of Lakota East is still viable and ultra-competitive, beginning with the lines.

“Losing that production is something you don't pretend that's not going to be hard to replace,” he said. “I just think that, for us, we're bringing back the interior of our football team on both sides, offensive line, defensive line. We feel really good about two-deep at those positions. Guys have played a lot already.”

Offense

The Thunderhawks return a handful of experienced playmakers on offense, starting with receiver/defensive back Carter Jones. Jones caught 63 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns, while on defense he logged 30 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“We just feel like he’s our equivalent to Travis Hunter.”

Junior quarterback Nile Knutson will be back. Knutson posted very respectable numbers for a sophomore starter in the GMC, throwing for 2,486 yards, a 72.9 completion percentage, and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

“He played as a sophomore and played really, really well,” Kitna said. “I would make the case that he was the best quarterback in the conference last year.”

Kitna pointed out that the Thunderhawks won’t possess the explosiveness that the 2025 group had, but believes the program will continue moving forward.

“We feel like we've built a program and a system that sustains the ups and downs of different levels of skill,” he said. “I think we'll be a little less exciting to watch, but I think we'll have a lot less dips and ups and downs, if that makes sense.”

Experienced Defensive Front

Defensively, the Thunderhawks are experienced up front with five returning contributors and three players that have developed over the last couple of seasons.

“So we feel great about eight guys on our defensive line, which is a rarity in high school,” Kitna said. “The focus of our program when we take over a place is to try to build it from the inside out. And so we were able to hire Ben Wotowa. This will be his third year being our defensive line coach. He was a targeted hire for us two years ago. He's done a great job with those guys building the culture.”

Conference Ready

Lakota East hasn't relied heavily on the transfer portal or transfers to build its roster. It’s all homegrown talent built from within.

“You know, we just love to develop the kids that come through our doors,” Kitna said.

The four-year coach knows the conference lies on tough ground and each team has seemingly improved.

“I know the level of coaching that this group has in the GMC,” Kitna said. “You’ve got to play Hamilton and Middletown. (Lakota) West, Princeton and Sycamore, and Fairfield is loaded. And what he does over there at Oak Hills. Every week, you better be ready to roll. Having our kids ready, I think, is something that we really pride ourselves on. I don't think we do a lot of talking about who the next opponent is…We just really talk about process and doing things the right way. Not necessarily, this is a big game. I hate that term…”