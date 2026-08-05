Oak Hills Looks To Build Around Veteran Offense While Replacing Defensive Standout

Competing in Ohio's rugged Greater Miami Conference leaves little margin for error, and Oak Hills enters the 2026 high school football season with both reason for optimism and a significant challenge. The Highlanders return an experienced offensive line, a proven quarterback and one of the state's top receivers, but replacing Greater Miami Conference Defensive Player of the Year Max Rhodes and rebuilding the defense will likely determine whether Oak Hills can take a step forward this fall.

Oak Hills GMC, Ohio Division I

Head Coach: Dan Scholz

2025: 4-7 (3-6, 8th GMC)

Oak Hills looks to improve on last year's 4-7 campaign. If there is a weakness for Oak Hills, it could be defense.

Replacing The Heart Of The Defense

Rhodes was the field coach for the Highlanders and the Greater Miami Conference defensive player of the year in 2025. The Southern Illinois-bound Rhodes will be tough to replace. Eighty tackles, 4.5 sacks and 16.5 TFL in just eight contests.

“We lost a lot of experience on defense,” said Oak Hills coach Dan Scholz. “When you lose a linebacker, who was the defensive player of the year in our conference…he made all the checks. I turned over a lot of decision making to him, more than I've ever have in the past.”

Now, the coaching staff will have to identify someone who is able to make the proper checks on defense, along with finding the right profile for other vacancies in the “D.”

“Defensively, we have to get it straightened out,” Scholz said. “We have to get things ready to go, as I'm the guy who runs the defense and calls the defense.”

Experience Up Front

Offensively, the Highlanders’ line could be their greatest strength. They’re only missing a left guard from the 2025 edition of the O-line.

“Everybody on our offensive line that is returning is stronger than they were last year,” Scholz said. “And they should be, because everybody lifts weights and is in the weight room. You know, the question becomes, are we going to be able to make sure that we're working hard enough and that we're tough enough to be able to stay in and play the games? Any offense is predicated on how good the offensive line plays, and so that's a very good thing for us that we have some experience.”

Junior offensive tackle Tyler Newman anchors the line and has been receiving attention from Division I programs. Scholz praised Newman’s work ethic.

“He's one of the hardest, if not the hardest worker, in the program. He's really added some good weight, really gotten a lot stronger and done a lot of great things over the off-season. He is a yes-coach kind of guy, but he's smart enough and confident enough to be able to say, ‘Hey, I think we could do this.’ I feel really good about those things and what he's trying to do.”

Also returning to the line are seniors Grant Walker, Devante Alexander and Owen Schmalz.

“We need those guys to be really in good shape to be able to play and move,” Scholz said. “We have a couple other guys that are going to be seniors who are looking to get on the field.”

Schreiber, Ball Lead The Offense

One of the Greater Miami Conference's top returning receivers will also lead the Highlanders. The 6-foot-2 junior Cordell Ball grabbed 56 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine scores. He has received offers from 10 programs, including Wisconsin, Louisville and Cincinnati.

“He's getting he's gotten a lot of attention from a lot of big schools,” Scholz said. “He's navigated that well. He's working really hard to be one of the best players in Ohio.”

And returning quarterback Lincoln Schreiber brings stability and maturity to the huddle. Schreiber threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while posting a 139.8 passer rating in 2025.

“He's very level-headed, very even-keeled, which is great for an excitable guy like me, to be able to talk to, and I don't have to say much,” Scholz said. “He's really smart at what it is that he sees, what he thinks will work, why he did what he did because of this. He doesn't look at you with a look of ‘I don't know, I just did it.’”