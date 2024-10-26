Live score updates: St. Edward vs. Archbishop Hoban in top Ohio high school football showdown (10/26/2024)
Get score updates from a top game between the Eagles and the Knights
The No. 5 Archbishop Hoban Knights (7-2) play the No. 9 St. Edward Eagles (5-4) on Saturday in a top Ohio high school football matchup.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Archbishop Hoban vs. St. Edward Lice Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
2024 OHIO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Published