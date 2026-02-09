Monteverde Makes Its Case Following Strong Showing At Dr. Pepper Classic
The Best Of The 2026 Dr. Pepper Classic
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE – Over the weekend, Chattanooga played host to some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent, as well as its own elite programs, in what has become a staple of the city’s thriving sports scene.
The Classic Became a High School Basketball Showcase in 2016
The Dr. Pepper Classic began in 1990 as a college basketball tournament featuring some of the nation’s top mid-major programs. In 2016, the McCallie School — a prestigious all-male private school in Chattanooga, Tennessee — took over the event and rebranded it as a showcase for the nation’s elite high school basketball programs.
Part of the Nike EYBL Circuit, The DPC Has a Legacy of Elite Talent
Working in conjunction with the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), a premier, invitation-only circuit for the nation’s top high school players, the Dr. Pepper Classic has featured plenty of star power. Current NBA standouts such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Jaren Jackson Jr., among others, have all participated in the event.
2026 Was Possibly the Event's Finest Hour
However, the 2026 edition of the Dr. Pepper Classic was arguably the finest hour of the tournament’s high school-era existence, as a loaded collection of elite teams and top-tier talent descended on the Scenic City for a two-day showcase of the best and brightest the game has to offer.
With more than 15 major college prospects, three nationally ranked programs, and some of the brightest tacticians in basketball on full display, the event more than lived up to the billing.
Now that the event is officially in the books, here’s a look back at the very best of the 11th Annual Dr. Pepper Classic.
Kudos to McCallie School Senior Athletic Director Jeff Romero and his staff for assembling an all-star cast. Job well done. He here is a look at what stood out this weekend.
BEST TEAM
Monteverde Academy
Obviously.
The opening night ended in thrilling fashion as No. 14 Monteverde knocked off previously unbeaten No. 2 Spire Academy, 66–52.
Billed as the national high school game of the year, Monteverde raced out to an early lead before briefly trailing in the second quarter. The Eagles regained control late in the first half and never looked back. Having trailed for less than a minute the entire weekend, Monteverde showed no signs of a letdown on Saturday afternoon, hammering Boyd Buchanan 84–55.
Two games. Two double-digit wins. Monteverde now sits firmly in contention to win a national championship.
BEST PLAYER
Dhani Miller
Monteverde Academy
One week after earning MVP honors at the Monteverde Academy Invitational Tournament (MAIT), the Kent State commit remained red-hot in Chattanooga. Miller poured in 22 points in the opener and followed with 15 more, leading the Eagles to a pair of convincing victories.
BEST TRADITION
Oak Hill Academy
While the Warriors’ shine has dimmed slightly over the past decade, Oak Hill Academy remains the standard in elite prep basketball.
According to the school’s official website, Oak Hill holds the U.S. high school record for both highest all-time winning percentage (.942) and national championships (nine). The program has also produced more than 30 McDonald’s All-Americans and NBA Draft picks.
BEST COACH
Kevin Boyle
Spire Academy
In the world of elite high school basketball, Boyle has few, if any, peers. Over the course of an illustrious 37-year head coaching career, he has won 13 championships at both the state and national levels.
During his 14 seasons at Monteverde Academy (Fla.), Boyle captured eight national titles and became the first coach in the history of the sport to win three consecutive national championships (2013–15).