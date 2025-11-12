Marion Local Reaches Seventh On All-Time High School Football List
An Ohio high school has reached the No. 7 spot on the national all-time list for consecutive football games won.
Marion Local High School has won 75 straight games, which places them seventh all-time. They are three games back of Celina High School out of Texas for sixth on the list and four back of Smith Center High School from Kansas.
De La Salle High School from California still owns the all-time record, winning 151 consecutive games. Independence High School in North Carolina is second with 109 straight wins followed by South Carolina’s Sims (96) and Mississippi’s South Panola (89).
Last Loss By Marion Local Came in 2020
The last time the Flyers lost came in the Ohio high school football playoffs on November 6, 2020 to New Bremen, 24-17. Since, they have put together four consecutive seasons of 16 wins, highlighted by state championships at the end of them.
Marion Local’s last losing season came in 2004 when they went 4-5 overall.
This Season Has Featured Several Close Calls
There have been a couple close calls for the Flyers this year. After posting 56-0 and 63-0 scores to begin the season, they were able to escape on the road at St. Henry, 21-14. Wins over St. John’s (61-0) and New Bremen (40-7) followed before they clipped Versailles at home, 20-19.
Marion Local was pushed to double-overtime by Anna at home, winning 28-27, and pulled out a 7-6 home win over Coldwater to conclude the regular season.
Since Playoffs Started, Though, Marion Local Has Been Rolling
It has been business as usual since the playoffs started, opening with a 42-12 triumph over Lehman Catholic as they head into a meeting with Fort Recovery this Friday night.
Last year, the Flyers outscored their opponents a combined 783-49, as the closest game was a 21-7 playoff win over Minster. They also prevailed 21-0 over Minster during the regular season.
Upstart Fort Recovery Awaits Flyers Next
Fort Recovery is the No. 12 seed in the bracket, having upset No. 4 Eastern in the quarterfinals. The winner between Marion Local and Fort Recovery plays either St. Henry or Cedarville on Friday, November 21 in the finals.
Since 2000, the Flyers have hoisted 15 state football championships, going back-to-back in 2000 and 2001. They went back-to-back again in 2006 and 2007, and have won all but three titles since 2011, finishing as the runner-up three times since 2003.
Tom Goodwin was hired in 1999 and has won over 300 games since.