Wall vs. Newton: Preview, and How to Watch the 2025 Texas Class 3A Division II State Championship
The Texas UIL Class 3A Division II State Championship game features a heavyweight clash between defending champion Newton against undefeated and top-seeded Wall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. Here is our breakdown of this highly anticipated matchup
What To Watch For
Undefeated Wall has been dominant in 2025 thanks to a prolific offense and a spirit-crushing defense that allows less than six points per game. Offensively, the Hawks boast a well-balanced attack capable of scoring through the air or on-the-ground. They are a veteran group with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
The Hawks also sport an impressive 30-1 overall record dating back to the beginning of the 2024 season. Wall, which is still looking for its first-ever state title is playing in the championship game for just the second-time in school-history.
Newton is an old-school power with five state championships and a long-standing tradition of excellence. This is what Newton does. It's who it is. The Eagles enter with one of the most efficient offenses in the entire state, averaging more than 50 points per game. Fresh off one of its most dominating wins of the season, a 74-20 beat down of East Bernard in last week's semifinal, white-hot Newton is hitting on all cylinders as it treks towards Dallas.
Players To Watch
Wall Hawks
Landon York - SR - QB
The architect of Wall's new-age offense, York runs the Hawks offense with surgeon-like precision. A patient player who rarely turns the ball over, York averages 257.9 yards passing per game. In short, he's the engine that makes the Hawks offense go.
Reid Robertson - SR - WR
A veteran starter, Robertson is the Hawks chief receiving threat. He is the teams leading receiver with 65 catches for 1,326 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Jacob Braden - SR - LB
The heart-and-soul of Wall's Wrecking Crew defense, Braden leads the team with 156 tackles.
Newton Eagles
Kendray Porter - JR - RB/OLB
The Eagles primary offensive weapon, Porter, gashed East Bernard in last week's semifinal win, rushing for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 13 carries. He's averaging 121.9 yards per game with 29 touchdowns on the season.
Izayah Foster - FR - QB
An efficient passer, Foster has thrown for 17 TDs in 2025. The real strength of Foster's game lies in his legs.
Deldrick Samuel - SR - RB
The final piece of Newton's multi-faceted rushing attack, Samuel has 26 touchdowns on the season.
Where To Watch
The Class 3A Division II championship game between Wall and Newton can be seen on the Victory+ app for free. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:000 pm CST on Thurs. Dec. 18, 2025.