Mason's Mark Rutherford voted top performer at 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) baseball state tournament
From June 7-9, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual baseball state championship tournament at Canal Park, with 12 games being played across four divisions and Mason, West Branch, Heath and Berlin Hiland all took home state titles.
We compiled a list of the top performers from the four rounds of the tournament and asked you to vote for the best.
Mark Rutherford of Mason won the poll by receiving 59.39% of the votes cast.
In the Division I championship game against Twinsburg, Rutherford was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in an 8-1 win.
Kyler Hoon of Twinsburg, who had a pair of RBI singles in a 4-1 win over Olentangy Berlin in the Division I semifinals, finished second with 37.45% of the vote.
