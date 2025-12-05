Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division IV State Championship Game, Glenville vs. Shelby
When the Ohio high school football state championships take to the field on Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, they will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Division IV state championship game between Glenville and Shelby.
Glenville (11-3) will be trying to win its tyhird state title in four years after taking home the championship in 2022 and 2023, while Shelby (14-0) is making its first appearance in the state championship game while trying to finish off an undefeated season.
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: State Championship Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Live Updates:
Shelby will receive the opening kickoff
First Quarter Updates:
Shelby punts on first possession
Glenville defense forces a punt on the first series. Shelby punt is downed at the Glenville 3.
Glenville punts
Glenville almost went for it on 4th and 1 from its own 12, but decided to punt. The ball went to just the Glenville 35.
Shelby fake punt doesn't work
On 4th and 11 from the Glenville 36, Shelby tried a fake punt but was stopped after just two yards.
Shelby defense with another stop
The Whippets froce another Glenville punt and will start the next possession at their own 32.
Glenville interception erased by a holding penalty
It looked like Glenville had a turnover with a Jaquan Gibson interception, but the Tarblooders were called for a defensive holding.
Touchdown, Glenville!!
On a Shelby punt, Jaquan Gibson picked up the bouncing ball at the 8 and took it to the house for a 92-yard touchdown. Glenville leads 7-0 with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
Glenville leads 7-0 after one quarter
Second Quarter Updates:
Touchdown, Shelby!!!
After a 25-yard pass play from Brayden DeVito to Brady Bowman and a 15-yard penalty on Glenville, Shelby ran a statue of liberty play for 17 yards by Luke Blevins to the Glenville 1. Michael Shepherd then took the snap under center and pushed his way into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:39 left in the second quarter.
Field goal, Glenville
After a touchdown run was taken off the board by a holding penalty, Eniere Lemon kicks a 34-yard field goal. The big play on the drive was a 31-yard run by Romell Phillips. Glenville leads 10-7 with 10:02 left in the second quarter.
Three-and-out for the Shelby offense
The Glenville defense focrces another Shelby punt after a three-and-out and will start with the ball at the Shelby 44.
Touchdown, Glenville!!
Chris Newell, Jr scores on a 14-yard run for the Tarblooders. Glenville leads 16-7 with 5:36 left in the second quarter.
