2024 Ohio all-state softball teams: Sydnie Watts is SBLive's Player of the Year
Four softball state champions were crowned on June 1 in Akron, with Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all hoisting the trophy in their respective divisions.
SBLive Ohio covered games all over the state in 2024, including all 12 games at the state tournament at Akron's Canal Park and now it's time to hand out some individual awards.
Here's a look at our all-state teams spanning all OHSAA division classifications, as well as the Player of the Year.
Player of the Year - Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch, junior
The Georgia Tech commit helped lead Austintown-Fitch to its second straight Division I state title by going 22-1 in the pitching circle with a 0.53 ERA. She allowed just 27 hits on the season and struck out 279 hitters in 133.1 innings pitched. Offensively, she hit .479 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Watts put away any doubt about the Ohio Player of the Year award in the postseason, as she went 7-0 in the circle and tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Green in the district semifinals and a five-inning perfect game against Fairfield in the state semifinals. Overall in the postseason, she allowed nine hits and three runs in 43 innings pitched and stuck out 74. At the plate, she hit .619 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs. The three homers came in each of the last three games, with all three being tape-measure shots, he longest coming in the state championship game against Watkins Memorial.
All-Ohio Teams
First Team
P: Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch, junior
P: Amelia Spidell, Strasburg-Franklin, senior
P: Carsyn Cassady, Watkins Memorial, senior
P: Natalie Susa, Walsh Jesuit, senior
P: Carter Wachtel, Triway, senior
C: Caleigh Shaulis, Walsh Jesuit, junior
C: Macy Chamberlain, Evergreen, senior
C: Jordyn Wycuff, Watkins Memorial, senior
INF: Matti Benson, Louisville, senior
INF: Caitlynn Pleska, Columbiana, junior
INF: Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, senior
INF: Ayla Ray, Austintown-Fitch, senior
INF: Porter Gregory, Oak Harbor, senior
OF: Megan Lodge, Granville, junior
OF: Annabelle Geiser, Mason, junior
OF: Destiny Ruggiero, Akron Springfield, senior
OF: Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel, senior
OF: Morgan Muncy, Southeast, sophomore
UTIL: Gabby Gradishar, Champion, junior
UTIL: Madison Wendel, Coldwater, senior
UTIL: Hayley Arnold, Centerville, senior
UTIL: McKennah Metzger, Aurora, senior
UTIL: Malena Toth, Canfield, senior
Second Team
P: Reese Poston, Lancaster, senior
P: Masy Baker, Connotton Valley, senior
P: Kara Lint, Dover, sophomore
P: AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg, senior
P: Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell-Loudon, senior
C: Claire Steinke, Coldwater, senior
C: Ella Teubner, Lebanon, junior
C: Addie Warzala, Champion, junior
INF: Bella Meyer, Champion, senior
INF: Addi Inskeep, Minster, junior
INF: Katlynn Foster, West Muskingum, senior
INF: Sophie Retton, Aurora, junior
INF: Andrea Day, Hilliard Bradley, senior
OF: Lilly Escobedo, Eastwood, senior
OF: Kaliana Ray, Austintown-Fitch, freshman
OF: Ava Hartwig, Covington, freshman
OF: Madison Louth, Parkway, senior
OF: Jessica Miller, Perrysburg, senior
UTIL: Camryn Eckhart, Holland Springfield, junior
UTIL: Thea Staten, Bryan, senior
UTIL: Ally Ernsberger, Granville, senior
UTIL: Sydney Marshall, John Glenn, senior
UTIL: Anna Wise, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior
