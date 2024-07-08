High School

2024 Ohio all-state softball teams: Sydnie Watts is SBLive's Player of the Year

Watts, a Georgia Tech commit, led Austintown-Fitch to its second straight Division I state title by going 22-1 in the pitching circle with a 0.53 ERA

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Sydnie Watts of Austintown-Fitch delivers a pitch during the 2023 OHSAA state tournament
Four softball state champions were crowned on June 1 in Akron, with Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all hoisting the trophy in their respective divisions.

SBLive Ohio covered games all over the state in 2024, including all 12 games at the state tournament at Akron's Canal Park and now it's time to hand out some individual awards.

Here's a look at our all-state teams spanning all OHSAA division classifications, as well as the Player of the Year.

Player of the Year - Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch, junior


The Georgia Tech commit helped lead Austintown-Fitch to its second straight Division I state title by going 22-1 in the pitching circle with a 0.53 ERA. She allowed just 27 hits on the season and struck out 279 hitters in 133.1 innings pitched. Offensively, she hit .479 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Watts put away any doubt about the Ohio Player of the Year award in the postseason, as she went 7-0 in the circle and tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Green in the district semifinals and a five-inning perfect game against Fairfield in the state semifinals. Overall in the postseason, she allowed nine hits and three runs in 43 innings pitched and stuck out 74. At the plate, she hit .619 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs. The three homers came in each of the last three games, with all three being tape-measure shots, he longest coming in the state championship game against Watkins Memorial.

All-Ohio Teams

First Team


P: Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch, junior

P: Amelia Spidell, Strasburg-Franklin, senior 

P: Carsyn Cassady, Watkins Memorial, senior

P: Natalie Susa, Walsh Jesuit, senior 

P: Carter Wachtel, Triway, senior

C: Caleigh Shaulis, Walsh Jesuit, junior

C: Macy Chamberlain, Evergreen, senior 

C: Jordyn Wycuff, Watkins Memorial, senior

INF: Matti Benson, Louisville, senior 

INF: Caitlynn Pleska, Columbiana, junior 

INF: Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, senior

INF: Ayla Ray, Austintown-Fitch, senior

INF: Porter Gregory, Oak Harbor, senior

OF: Megan Lodge, Granville, junior 

OF: Annabelle Geiser, Mason, junior

OF: Destiny Ruggiero, Akron Springfield, senior

OF: Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel, senior

OF: Morgan Muncy, Southeast, sophomore

UTIL: Gabby Gradishar, Champion, junior 

UTIL: Madison Wendel, Coldwater, senior

UTIL: Hayley Arnold, Centerville, senior

UTIL: McKennah Metzger, Aurora, senior 

UTIL: Malena Toth, Canfield, senior

Second Team

P: Reese Poston, Lancaster, senior

P:  Masy Baker, Connotton Valley, senior

P: Kara Lint, Dover, sophomore

P: AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg, senior

P: Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell-Loudon, senior

C: Claire Steinke, Coldwater, senior

C: Ella Teubner, Lebanon, junior

C: Addie Warzala, Champion, junior

INF: Bella Meyer, Champion, senior

INF: Addi Inskeep, Minster, junior

INF: Katlynn Foster, West Muskingum, senior

INF: Sophie Retton, Aurora, junior

INF: Andrea Day, Hilliard Bradley, senior

OF: Lilly Escobedo, Eastwood, senior

OF: Kaliana Ray, Austintown-Fitch, freshman

OF: Ava Hartwig, Covington, freshman

OF: Madison Louth, Parkway, senior

OF: Jessica Miller, Perrysburg, senior

UTIL: Camryn Eckhart, Holland Springfield, junior

UTIL: Thea Staten, Bryan, senior

UTIL: Ally Ernsberger, Granville, senior

UTIL: Sydney Marshall, John Glenn, senior

UTIL: Anna Wise, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior

