Moeller Star Matt Ponatoski Makes Commitment to Play Two Sports at Kentucky
Reigning Player of the Year in Two Sports
Moeller High School’s Matt Ponatoski, one of the most highly recruited athletes in the country, announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky on Sunday, according to a report by WLTW 5 News — and he’s doing it as a two-sport athlete.
Ponatoski, a rising senior at Moeller, is the reigning Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year in both football and baseball — a rare and prestigious dual honor. He plans to play quarterback for the Wildcats' football team and shortstop/third base for their baseball team.
Choosing the Wildcats Over SEC Powers
Ponatoski reportedly had strong interest from several top-tier athletic programs, including Alabama, Arkansas and Oregon. But in the end, Kentucky’s proximity to his family and the relationships he built with the coaching staff helped seal the deal.
“It’s kind of a surreal moment,” Ponatoski told WLWT 5 News. “Because my family has been a big part of it for a really long time now and I don’t know where I’d be without them. That was a big reason why Kentucky was the place for me.”
Championship Pedigree at Moeller
Ponatoski has had a storied high school career. In football, he led Moeller to the 2024 Ohio state championship game, a 28-14 loss to Olentangy Liberty.
In baseball, Ponatoski helped the Crusaders win the 2023 state title with a victory over Olentangy Orange.
Before heading off to Kentucky in the fall of 2026, Ponatoski has one more full year to chase high school glory with Crusaders.