2026 CIF Southern Section Football Preseason Rankings Countdown: Nos. 25-21

The CIF Southern Section Top 25 preseason countdown is here.

As we roll into the 2026 high school football season, High School On SI is providing preseason coverage from August 3-16. Week 0 starts Aug. 17. The season’s first Friday night is Aug. 21.

Preseason coverage includes a preseason Top 25 countdown, players to watch by position, along with league predictions and other intriguing pieces of content to keep an eye out for: breakout players, biggest shoes to fill, freshmen to watch, coaching storylines, and more.

Here is information on the teams ranked No. 25 to No. 21, including top returning offensive and defensive players, newcomers, and a word from the coach.

NOTE: Links to previously revealed rankings from this countdown at bottom.

21. CHAMINADE

Top Offensive Players: Jackson Hill, OT, Sr.; Andrew Cordero, WR, Sr.; Marquis Jones, RB, Sr.; Jeremy Mellalieu, QB, So.

Top Defensive Players: Kingston Williams, DT, Sr.; Elijah Williams, DB, Sr.; Josiah Rand, LB, Sr.; Hudson Manning, DE, Sr.

Newcomers: Jake Stearns, OL, So. (Oaks Christian); Griffin Stanley, K, Sr. (Liberty Bakersfield).

Coach David Machuca says: "Expectation this season is to continue to grow and develop each and every week to give us an opportunity to make a run in November. "

22. PALOS VERDES

Top Offensive Players: Ryan Rakowski, QB, Sr.; Jalen Flowers, WR, Jr.; Antonio Robles, WR/KR, Sr.; Jake Pekarek, OT, Sr.; Logan Lara, G, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Max Bates, LB, Sr.; Jalen Flowers, DB, Jr.; Weston Reis, LB, Jr.; Travis Tomaro, DB, Sr.; Owen Sheering, DT, Sr.

Newcomers: Aaden Brady, WR, Jr. (Loyola); Andrew Peterson, S, Sr.; Forest Mangham, DB, Sr.; Doug Stewart, DE/TE, Jr.; Andrew Santos, DE/TE, So.; Josh Williams, EDGE, Sr. (Norman North, OK); Joseph Sarmiento, LB, Sr.; Jordan Montgomery, DB/RB, Sr. (Lakewood).

Coach Guy Gardner says: "I feel that we are positioned to have a successful season given our depth and experience at multiple levels, WR, LB, and DB as well as top end talent like Rakowski, Bates, and Flowers. We will play a challenging non league schedule to prepare us for the always difficult Bay League. If we play to our standard with as much effort and physicality as possible on every play we can have another strong season."

23. VALENCIA

Top Offensive Players: Thomas Konrad, T, Jr.; Anthony Baca, T, Jr.; Will Mayberry, OL, Jr.; Evan McCalister, QB, So.; Nico Funez, RB, Sr.; Anthony Vernon, WR, Sr.; Michael Wilder, WR, Jr.

Top Defensive Players: Rocco Testa, LB, Sr.; Ryan Galvan, DL, Sr.; Caysen Badawi, S, Sr.; Thomas Konrad, DE, Jr.; Carson De Leon, S, Sr.

Newcomers: Evan McCalister, QB, So.; Nico Funez, RB, Sr.

Coach Larry Muir says: "This football team should continue to develop at a fast pace in the trenches as the skilled players continue to develop. We will be a very competitive group."

24. CORONA DEL MAR

Corona del Mar football team bursts through a team banner before taking on Trabuco Hills in 2025. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Top Offensive Players: JJ Haley, WR, Jr.; Chase Kuchera, RB/WR, Sr.; Markus Costa, OL, Jr.

Top Defensive Players: Tucker Murray, DB, Sr.; Henry Birchard, S, Jr.; Nolan Scott, LB, Jr.; Cason Yarnell, DL, Sr.; Arshan Habibi, DL, Jr.; Troy Merriman, DL, Sr.; Hudson Zinone, CB, Sr.

Newcomers: Zack Cox, LB, Jr.; Nate Rothman, CB, So.; Dylan Paolone, WR, Jr. (Mater Dei); Will Ingham, LB, Jr. (Mission Viejo).

Coach Kevin Hettig says: "One of our most physical run games in school history complimented by an explosive group of Wide Receivers. An experienced defense with relentless effort up front and speed/length in the back half."

25. OAK HILLS

Top Offensive Players: Epalahame Fiau, OL, Jr.; Jayden Dennis, WR, Jr.; Deegan Johnson, WR, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Royalton Allen, DB, Sr.; Sione Felilia, DL, Sr.; Alonzo Green, DB, Sr.; Rude De LaFuente, LB, Jr.; Ritchie Avei, DL, Sr.

Newcomers: Jordan Dubiel, QB, Jr. (Washington); Austin Galindo, OL, Jr. (Etiwanda); Ethan McClain, WR, Jr. (Riverside Prep).

Coach Robert Metzger says: "WE will be ALL IN every game."

2025 CIF-SS FOOTBALL RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.