Ohio Boys High School Basketball State Tournament: Who Had the Best Performance?

From March 19-22, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the 104th annual boys basketball state championship tournament at the University of Dayton Arena and Wright State’s Nutter Center, with 28 games being played across the seven divisions.

Princeton (Division I), Massillon (Division II), Trotwood-Madison (Division III), Wyoming (Division IV), Lutheran East (Division V), Hiland (Division VI) and Delphos St. John’s (Division VII) all took home state titles.

Now is your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the three days.

(Note: These performances are only from the games played during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).

Voting ends on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Tavin Bennett, West Muskingum

Scored a team-high 17 points in a loss to Columbus Academy in the Division V semifinals.

Carlyle Billingsley, Wyoming

Had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Glenville in the Diviison IV championship game.

Cole Bowers, Steubenville

Led the team with 22 points in a loss to Trotwood-Madison in the Division III championship game.

Nico Caporaletti, Archbishop Hoban

Was 3-for-3 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 17 points in a loss to Steubenville in the Division III semifinals.

Tony Cornett, Westerville North

Averaged 16 points per game over the weekend with 17 against North Royalton in the Division II semifinals and then 15 in a loss to Massillon in the Division II championship game.

Darius Dennis, Trotwood-Madison

Led the Rams with 17 points in a win over Steubenville in the Division III championship game, while also pulling down 14 rebounds to earn game MVP. He also had 12 points in a win over Toledo Central Catholic in the semifinals.

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s

The Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist and Division VII championship game MVP had 28 points in a win over Kalida in the championship game and 18 points in a win over Malvern in the semifinals.

Devin Estes, Wyoming

Went 12-of-15 from the floor for 32 points in a win over Maysville in the Division IV semifinals.

Landon Evans, Pickerington Central

Led the Tigers in points (12), rebounds (7) and assists (5) in a loss to Hilliard Bradley in the Division I semifinals.

Willie Foster, Lima Senior

In a loss to Massillon in the Division II semifinals, he led the Spartans with 14 points.

Amir Gill, Princeton

The Division I championship game MVP scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range and seven rebounds in a win over Hilliard Bradley. He also had 13 points in a win over St. Edward in the semifinals.

Kellen Glass, Sandusky Perkins

Led the team with 12 points in a loss to Glenville in the Division IV semifinals.

Owen Grime, Kalida

Led the team with 18 points in a loss to Delphos St. John’s in the Division VII championship game. Also scored nine in the semifinals in a win over Hillsdale.

Max Hammons, Lincolnview

Scored half his team’s points with 15 in a loss to Marion Local in the Division VI semifinals.

Santino Haney, Steubenville

Scored in double figures in both games, getting 13 in a win over Hoban in the Division III semifinals and then 14 in a loss to Trotwood-Madison in the championship game.

Gio Jackson Jr., Massillon

Won the MVP of the Division II championship game with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Westerville North. Also scored 18 points in a win over Lima Senior in the semifinals.

Max Joiner, Summit Country Day

In a 37-28 loss to Lutheran East in the Division V semifinals, he tied for the team lead with eight points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Nolan Klingbeil, North Royalton

Had a team-high 18 points, including all of the team’s eight points in the first quarter, and eight rebounds in a loss to Westerville North in the Division II semifinals.

Grant Kremer, Marion Local

In a double overtime loss to Hiland in the Division VI championship game, he led all scorers with 22 points.

Kael Lewis, Hillsdale

Recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Kalida in the Division VIII semifinals.

Elijah McCree, Westerville North

Led the Warriors with 25 points in a win over North Royalton in the Division II semifinals and then again with 21 points in a loss to Massillon in the championship game.

Kam Mercer, Princeton

Had several highlight dunks among his 17 points in a win over St. Edward in the Division I semifinals.

Brayden Mescher, Marion Local

Scored 23 of Marion Local’s 46 points in a win over Lincolnview in the Division VI semifinals.

Arvell Nelson Jr., Glenville

Scored in double figures in both games for the Tarblooders with 10 points in a win over Perkins in the Division IV semifinals and them a team-high 14 in a loss to Wyoming in the championship game.

Gator Nichols, Maysville

The Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist had a team-high 16 points in a loss to Wyoming in the Division IV semifinals.

Kypton Norris, Hilliard Bradley

Scored a team-high 20 points in a win over Pickerington Central in the Division I semifinals and tied for the team-high with eight points in a loss to Princeton in the championship game.

Devontey Perkins, Lutheran East

The Division V championship game MVP scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a win over Columbus Academy. In the semifinal win over Summit Country Day, he had a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds.

Je’Carious Reeves, Trotwood-Madison

Had a team-high 16 points for the Rams in a win over Toledo Central Catholic in the Division III semifinals and then added 10 points in a win over Steubenville in the championship game.

Sammy Ridgeway, Kirtland

Led the Hornets with 10 points in a loss to Hiland in the Division VI semifinals.

Rognny Santiago Lugo, Princeton

Scored a game-high 28 points in a win over St. Edward in the Division I semifinals, including five 3-pointers. He added 12 points in a win over Hilliard Bradley in the championship game.

Delonte Simmons, Malvern

Scored a team-high 11 points in a loss to Delphos St. John’s in the Division VII semifinals.

Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy

The Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist scored a game-high 26 points in a win over West Muskingum in the Division V semifinals, and a team-high 17 points in a loss to Lutheran East in the championship game.

Bryan Vlosich, St. Edward

Led the Eagles with 17 points in a loss to Princeton in the Division I semifinals.

Dre Wardrop, Toledo Central Catholic

Led the team with 15 points and six boards in a loss to Trotwood-Madison in the Division III semifinals.

Kellen Wiley, Wyoming

Had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Glenville in the Division IV championship game to win MVP, after scoring 14 points in the semifinals against Maysville.

Xavier Williams, Massillon

Scored a team-high 20 points in a win over Lima Senior in the Division II semifinals and added 15 points in a win over Westerville North in the championship game.

Caleb Yoder, Hiland

Had a double-double with a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Kirtland in the Division VI semifinals.

Ryan Zerger, Hiland

The Division VI championship game MVP had 18 points in a double overtime win over Marion Local and also scored 10 points in a win over Kirtland in the semifinals.

Dylan Ziegler, Lutheran East

Scored 14 points in the Division II championship game in a win over Columbus Academy and eight points in a 38-27 win over Summit Country Day in the semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.