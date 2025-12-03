Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Adena 55, Huntington 46
Alliance 73, Northwest 72
Archbishop Alter 57, Northmont 48
Archbishop McNicholas 56, Roger Bacon 41
Badin 58, Bellbrook 44
Barberton 57, Stow-Munroe Falls 36
Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 50
Bridgeport 62, Bellaire 33
Brookside 78, North Ridgeville 65
Buckeye Trail 70, Conotton Valley 30
Calvary Christian 72, Milford Christian 54
Cambridge 55, Meadowbrook 41
Canal Winchester 55, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Canton South 57, Marlington 29
Carrollton 61, Tuscarawas Valley 58
Carroll 46, Fairborn 33
Cedarville 66, Emmanuel Christian Academy 49
Central Christian 63, Rittman 44
Chippewa 60, Strasburg-Franklin 43
Circleville 34, Bloom-Carroll 31
Claymont 72, Fairless 57
Clermont Northeastern 38, New Richmond 28
Columbiana 57, Mathews 49
Columbia 66, North Olmsted 48
Continental 38, Temple Christian 37
Crestline 70, South Central 57
Cuyahoga Heights 54, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 48
Danbury 59, Rossford 41
Dayton Christian 44, Talawanda 41
Dover 68, Green 64
East Clinton 69, Georgetown 56
Eastwood 73, Gibsonburg 61
Elder 64, Turpin 60
Elyria 89, Solon 79
Fairbanks 65, Pleasant 42
Fairfield Christian Academy 38, Berne Union 36
Fairview 76, Steele 65
Garaway 53, West Holmes 48
Garfield Heights 76, Medina 58
Gorham Fayette 54, Hudson 51
Grove City 68, St. Charles 52
Grove City Christian 51, Fisher Catholic 28
Hawken 72, SPIRE Academy 45
International Sports Academy 73, Cuyahoga Falls 64
Jackson 61, Logan Elm 48
John Glenn 47, Hiland 43
Kenston 73, Bay 51
La Salle 40, Fairfield 32
Lakewood 83, St. Edward 50
Liberty Union 76, Amanda-Clearcreek 46
Louisville 44, West Branch 37
Lowellville 64, Waterloo 47
Lynchburg-Clay 53, McClain 50
Mansfield Senior 67, Columbus Academy 63
Maumee Valley Country Day 72, Scott 21
McKinley 57, Liberty 53
McKinley 68, St. Vincent-St. Mary 59
Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 39
Miller 54, Millersport 51
Miller City 61, Bluffton 51
Mineral Ridge 74, McKinley 6
Monroe 45, Woodward 41
Monroe 55, Northwest 51
Newark Catholic 60, Grandview Heights 56
New Riegel 72, Vanlue 44
Newcomerstown 61, Sandy Valley 60
Nordonia 63, Strongsville 56
North Adams 56, Hillsboro 50
Northwest 68, Glenwood 35
Oberlin 60, Open Door Christian 42
Olentangy 65, Westerville South 53
Olentangy Berlin 80, River Valley 70
Otsego 70, Northwood 29
Ottawa Hills 58, North Baltimore 44
Patrick Henry 63, Elmwood 37
Plymouth 39, Seneca East 38
Pymatuning Valley 54, Conneaut 36
Rogers 64, Bowsher 35
Rootstown 76, Tuslaw 61
Shekinah Christian 59, Triad 39
South Point 49, Minford 37
South Range 47, Howland 45
Springboro 55, Little Miami 32
St. Francis DeSales 62, Westerville Central 49
St. Paul 63, Vermilion 52
Symmes Valley 68, Clay 42
Tecumseh 71, Stebbins 46
Valley 68, Manchester 44
Versailles 42, Fort Loramie 28
Wapakoneta 64, Bowling Green 28
Washington 52, Clinton-Massie 35
Westlake 57, Avon Lake 51