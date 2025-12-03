High School

Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Ohio boys high school basketball final score

Brady Twombly

St.Vincent-St. Mary’s Elijah Chapman dunks during their game against McKinley on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Bob Rossiter / Special To The Canton Repository
The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adena 55, Huntington 46

Alliance 73, Northwest 72

Archbishop Alter 57, Northmont 48

Archbishop McNicholas 56, Roger Bacon 41

Badin 58, Bellbrook 44

Barberton 57, Stow-Munroe Falls 36

Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 50

Bridgeport 62, Bellaire 33

Brookside 78, North Ridgeville 65

Buckeye Trail 70, Conotton Valley 30

Calvary Christian 72, Milford Christian 54

Cambridge 55, Meadowbrook 41

Canal Winchester 55, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Canton South 57, Marlington 29

Carrollton 61, Tuscarawas Valley 58

Carroll 46, Fairborn 33

Cedarville 66, Emmanuel Christian Academy 49

Central Christian 63, Rittman 44

Chippewa 60, Strasburg-Franklin 43

Circleville 34, Bloom-Carroll 31

Claymont 72, Fairless 57

Clermont Northeastern 38, New Richmond 28

Columbiana 57, Mathews 49

Columbia 66, North Olmsted 48

Continental 38, Temple Christian 37

Crestline 70, South Central 57

Cuyahoga Heights 54, HEARTS for Jesus Christ 48

Danbury 59, Rossford 41

Dayton Christian 44, Talawanda 41

Dover 68, Green 64

East Clinton 69, Georgetown 56

Eastwood 73, Gibsonburg 61

Elder 64, Turpin 60

Elyria 89, Solon 79

Fairbanks 65, Pleasant 42

Fairfield Christian Academy 38, Berne Union 36

Fairview 76, Steele 65

Garaway 53, West Holmes 48

Garfield Heights 76, Medina 58

Gorham Fayette 54, Hudson 51

Grove City 68, St. Charles 52

Grove City Christian 51, Fisher Catholic 28

Hawken 72, SPIRE Academy 45

International Sports Academy 73, Cuyahoga Falls 64

Jackson 61, Logan Elm 48

John Glenn 47, Hiland 43

Kenston 73, Bay 51

La Salle 40, Fairfield 32

Lakewood 83, St. Edward 50

Liberty Union 76, Amanda-Clearcreek 46

Louisville 44, West Branch 37

Lowellville 64, Waterloo 47

Lynchburg-Clay 53, McClain 50

Mansfield Senior 67, Columbus Academy 63

Maumee Valley Country Day 72, Scott 21

McKinley 57, Liberty 53

McKinley 68, St. Vincent-St. Mary 59

Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 39

Miller 54, Millersport 51

Miller City 61, Bluffton 51

Mineral Ridge 74, McKinley 6

Monroe 45, Woodward 41

Monroe 55, Northwest 51

Newark Catholic 60, Grandview Heights 56

New Riegel 72, Vanlue 44

Newcomerstown 61, Sandy Valley 60

Nordonia 63, Strongsville 56

North Adams 56, Hillsboro 50

Northwest 68, Glenwood 35

Oberlin 60, Open Door Christian 42

Olentangy 65, Westerville South 53

Olentangy Berlin 80, River Valley 70

Otsego 70, Northwood 29

Ottawa Hills 58, North Baltimore 44

Patrick Henry 63, Elmwood 37

Plymouth 39, Seneca East 38

Pymatuning Valley 54, Conneaut 36

Rogers 64, Bowsher 35

Rootstown 76, Tuslaw 61

Shekinah Christian 59, Triad 39

South Point 49, Minford 37

South Range 47, Howland 45

Springboro 55, Little Miami 32

St. Francis DeSales 62, Westerville Central 49

St. Paul 63, Vermilion 52

Symmes Valley 68, Clay 42

Tecumseh 71, Stebbins 46

Valley 68, Manchester 44

Versailles 42, Fort Loramie 28

Wapakoneta 64, Bowling Green 28

Washington 52, Clinton-Massie 35

Westlake 57, Avon Lake 51

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

