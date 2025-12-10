High School

Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

See every Ohio boys high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

Brady Twombly

Hoban guard Kenny Scott, left, looks for a layup over a pair of Garfield Heights players during the first half of a Division III regional championship basketball game on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Medina, Ohio.
Hoban guard Kenny Scott, left, looks for a layup over a pair of Garfield Heights players during the first half of a Division III regional championship basketball game on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Medina, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Adena 50, Zane Trace 49

Africentric Early College 58, South 42

Aiken 63, Hughes 54

Alliance 64, Louisville 47

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Fisher Catholic 49

Anderson 47, Little Miami 39

Anna 51, New Knoxville 50

Archbishop Alter 78, Carroll 48

Archbishop Hoban 77, McKinley 63

Archbishop McNicholas 55, Badin 41

Aurora 53, Copley 52

Austintown-Fitch 65, Ursuline 59

Badger 70, Windham 37

Barnesville 56, Union Local 45

Bay 57, Avon Lake 56

Bedford 64, Cleveland Central Catholic 50

Beechcroft 73, East 68

Benedictine 59, Trinity 46

Berea-Midpark 84, Mentor 67

Bethel 64, Riverside 47

Bethel-Tate 68, East Clinton 61

Bexley 49, Buckeye Valley 47

Bishop Hartley 76, Genoa Christian Academy 43

Blanchester 51, Clermont Northeastern 41

Boardman 66, Poland Seminary 56

Botkins 48, Russia 38

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 44, Wadsworth 39

Bridgeport 64, Catholic Central 59

Briggs 58, Independence 48

Brookside 83, Columbia 62

Brooke 59, Harrison Central 53

Buchtel 44, Firestone 39

Buckeye Trail 69, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 26

Caldwell 57, Shenandoah 33

Cambridge 70, Bellaire 22

Canfield 57, East 55

Canton Central Catholic 70, Norwayne 62

Canton South 52, Manchester 50

Cardinal 81, Mathews 36

Cardinal Mooney 58, McKinley 51

Carrollton 52, Sandy Valley 46

Cedarville 65, Triad 33

Centennial 61, Linden-McKinley 55

Central Crossing 65, London 64

Central Christian 67, Medina Christian Academy 36

Chalker 63, Lordstown 58

Chaney 61, Chardon 41

CHESS Christian 82, RACP 22

Chippewa 67, Smithville 33

Christian Community 40, Heritage Classical Academy 36

Cincinnati Country Day 76, North College Hill 41

Claymont 51, Garaway 49

Clermont Northeastern 51, Blanchester 41

Clinton-Massie 64, Williamsburg 41

Columbiana 57, United 56

Columbus Academy 60, Worthington Christian 40

Columbus International 74, Northland 21

Conotton Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 16

Cornerstone Academy 61, Columbus Torah Academy 21

Coshocton 71, Philo 61

Covington 67, Troy Christian 27

Cristo Rey 64, KIPP Columbus 12

Crooksville 56, River View 51

Cuyahoga Falls 66, Revere 58

Dalton 41, Waynedale 38

Danbury 75, Gibsonburg 40

David Anderson 69, Southern 28

Dayton Christian 72, Graham Local 46

Dover 41, Lake 27

East Canton 57, Mogadore 50

East Palestine 55, Wellsville 26

East Tech 82, Garrett Morgan 67

Eastern 62, Fairfield 53

Eastern 52, Minford 49

Eaton 50, Talawanda 42

Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41

Edison 81, South Central 69

Edgerton 72, Montpelier 24

Ellet 49, GCLC 43

Elyria Catholic 71, North Ridgeville 44

Fairbanks 71, Southeastern Local 38

Fairfield Christian Academy 59, Wellington School 53

Fairless 74, Orrville 40

Fairmont 55, CHCA 43

Fayetteville-Perry 65, Lynchburg-Clay 51

Findlay 55, Memorial 50

Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45

Franklin 58, Northwest 52

Gallia Academy 49, Jackson 43

Garfield Heights 64, Shaw 34

Germantown Christian 70, Temple Christian 63

Girard 71, LaBrae 70

Glenville 99, Bard Early College 45

Gorham Fayette 58, Stryker 33

Grand River Academy 81, Non Varsity Opponent 64

Grand Valley 82, Harding 58

Grandview Heights 53, Whitehall-Yearling 47

Green 78, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67

Greenon 50, West Liberty-Salem 29

Greeneview 55, Mechanicsburg 40

Groveport-Madison 49, Lincoln 47

Hayes 41, Marysville 39

Heartland Christian 58, John F. Kennedy Catholic 56

Highland 54, Tallmadge 53

Hilliard Bradley 51, Westerville Central 33

Hilliard Darby 64, Teays Valley 48

Hilliard Davidson 44, Dublin Jerome 38

Holy Name 68, Lutheran West 48

Horizon Science Academy 64, Lawrence Upper 40

Horizon Science Academy 83, Patriot Prep Academy 36

Hudson 70, Twinsburg 46

Huntington 68, Westfall 61

Indian Creek 49, Buckeye Local 42

Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25

John Adams 91, Rhodes 60

John F. Kennedy 61, Collinwood 53

John Glenn 69, Maysville 57

John Marshall 67, Max S. Hayes 41

Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46

Kenston 59, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 54

Keystone 75, Oberlin 49

Lakota East 54, Oak Hills 47

Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42

Lancaster 66, Lakewood 25

La Salle 56, Purcell Marian 49

Lebanon 67, Loveland 46

Lehman Catholic 70, Milton-Union 44

Licking Heights 72, Newark Catholic 35

Lima Senior 88, Whitmer 44

Lowellville 63, Memorial 60

Lynchburg-Clay 65, Fayetteville-Perry 51

Manchester 60, West Union 39

Mansfield Senior 83, Triway 45

Maple Heights 70, Warrensville Heights 34

Maumee Valley Country Day 85, Woodward 38

McKinley 68, Springfield 7

Meadowbrook 58, Morgan 47

Mechanicsburg 55, Greeneview 40

Miamisburg 71, Wayne 42

Mifflin 72, Whetstone 44

Milford 68, West Clermont 60

Milford Christian 68, Liberty Bible Academy 32

Mineral Ridge 56, Waterloo 45

Minerva 56, Beaver Local 52

Mississinawa Valley 59, Union City 51

Monroe Central 71, Shadyside 40

Monroeville 75, Plymouth 72

Mt. Healthy 48, Western Brown 42

New Miami 60, Tri-County North 14

Newcomerstown 60, Malvern 50

Nicholas County 65, Point Pleasant 55

Nordonia 76, North Royalton 72

North Ridgeville 71, Elyria Catholic 44

Northwest 62, Tuslaw 44

Northwest 65, Valley 55

Norwalk 55, Vermilion 31

Notre Dame 52, Dawson-Bryant 50

Oakwood 63, Monroe 47

Old Fort 69, New Riegel 36

Padua Franciscan 54, St. Vincent-St. Mary 49

Paint Valley 76, Piketon 50

Peebles 60, North Adams 40

Pickerington North 88, Westerville South 87

Piqua 58, West Carrollton 24

Plymouth 75, Monroeville 72

Poland Seminary 66, Boardman 56

Portsmouth West 53, Oak Hill 28

Pymatuning Valley 64, St. John 54

Reimer Road Baptist Christian 49, Westside Christian Academy 41

Revere 66, Cuyahoga Falls 58

Rocky River 67, South 45

Roosevelt 57, Barberton 43

Sharon 62, Harding 30

Shekinah Christian 68, Liberty Christian Academy 35

Sheridan 65, West Muskingum 60

Solon 67, Stow-Munroe Falls 58

South Webster 71, South Gallia 48

Springfield 63, Rogers 47

St. Charles 43, Granville 35

Steubenville 84, Weir 20

St. Clairsville 86, Martins Ferry 85

Stivers School for the Arts 69, Trotwood-Madison 48

St. Mary Central Catholic 65, St. Joseph Central Catholic 16

Strasburg-Franklin 58, Conotton Valley 16

Sycamore 51, Middletown 36

Taft 67, Woodward 59

Teays Valley 64, Hilliard Darby 48

Thomas Worthington 53, Westland 44

Tree of Life Christian 68, Northside Christian 44

Tri-Valley 52, New Lexington 16

Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 20

Valley View 67, Shawnee 36

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 83, Riverside 68

Walnut Hills 48, Winton Woods 39

Walnut Ridge 74, West 47

Waverly 49, Hillsboro 35

Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42

West Carrollton 58, Piqua 24

Williamsburg 64, Clinton-Massie 41

Woodmore 64, Northwood 26

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio