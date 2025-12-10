Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Adena 50, Zane Trace 49
Africentric Early College 58, South 42
Aiken 63, Hughes 54
Alliance 64, Louisville 47
Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Fisher Catholic 49
Anderson 47, Little Miami 39
Anna 51, New Knoxville 50
Archbishop Alter 78, Carroll 48
Archbishop Hoban 77, McKinley 63
Archbishop McNicholas 55, Badin 41
Aurora 53, Copley 52
Austintown-Fitch 65, Ursuline 59
Badger 70, Windham 37
Barnesville 56, Union Local 45
Bay 57, Avon Lake 56
Bedford 64, Cleveland Central Catholic 50
Beechcroft 73, East 68
Benedictine 59, Trinity 46
Berea-Midpark 84, Mentor 67
Bethel 64, Riverside 47
Bethel-Tate 68, East Clinton 61
Bexley 49, Buckeye Valley 47
Bishop Hartley 76, Genoa Christian Academy 43
Blanchester 51, Clermont Northeastern 41
Botkins 48, Russia 38
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 44, Wadsworth 39
Bridgeport 64, Catholic Central 59
Briggs 58, Independence 48
Brookside 83, Columbia 62
Brooke 59, Harrison Central 53
Buchtel 44, Firestone 39
Buckeye Trail 69, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 26
Caldwell 57, Shenandoah 33
Cambridge 70, Bellaire 22
Canfield 57, East 55
Canton Central Catholic 70, Norwayne 62
Canton South 52, Manchester 50
Cardinal 81, Mathews 36
Cardinal Mooney 58, McKinley 51
Carrollton 52, Sandy Valley 46
Cedarville 65, Triad 33
Centennial 61, Linden-McKinley 55
Central Crossing 65, London 64
Central Christian 67, Medina Christian Academy 36
Chalker 63, Lordstown 58
Chaney 61, Chardon 41
CHESS Christian 82, RACP 22
Chippewa 67, Smithville 33
Christian Community 40, Heritage Classical Academy 36
Cincinnati Country Day 76, North College Hill 41
Claymont 51, Garaway 49
Clinton-Massie 64, Williamsburg 41
Columbiana 57, United 56
Columbus Academy 60, Worthington Christian 40
Columbus International 74, Northland 21
Conotton Valley 58, Strasburg-Franklin 16
Cornerstone Academy 61, Columbus Torah Academy 21
Coshocton 71, Philo 61
Covington 67, Troy Christian 27
Cristo Rey 64, KIPP Columbus 12
Crooksville 56, River View 51
Cuyahoga Falls 66, Revere 58
Dalton 41, Waynedale 38
Danbury 75, Gibsonburg 40
David Anderson 69, Southern 28
Dayton Christian 72, Graham Local 46
Dover 41, Lake 27
East Canton 57, Mogadore 50
East Palestine 55, Wellsville 26
East Tech 82, Garrett Morgan 67
Eastern 62, Fairfield 53
Eastern 52, Minford 49
Eaton 50, Talawanda 42
Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41
Edison 81, South Central 69
Edgerton 72, Montpelier 24
Ellet 49, GCLC 43
Elyria Catholic 71, North Ridgeville 44
Fairbanks 71, Southeastern Local 38
Fairfield Christian Academy 59, Wellington School 53
Fairless 74, Orrville 40
Fairmont 55, CHCA 43
Findlay 55, Memorial 50
Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45
Franklin 58, Northwest 52
Gallia Academy 49, Jackson 43
Garfield Heights 64, Shaw 34
Germantown Christian 70, Temple Christian 63
Girard 71, LaBrae 70
Glenville 99, Bard Early College 45
Gorham Fayette 58, Stryker 33
Grand River Academy 81, Non Varsity Opponent 64
Grand Valley 82, Harding 58
Grandview Heights 53, Whitehall-Yearling 47
Green 78, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 67
Greenon 50, West Liberty-Salem 29
Greeneview 55, Mechanicsburg 40
Groveport-Madison 49, Lincoln 47
Hayes 41, Marysville 39
Heartland Christian 58, John F. Kennedy Catholic 56
Highland 54, Tallmadge 53
Hilliard Bradley 51, Westerville Central 33
Hilliard Davidson 44, Dublin Jerome 38
Holy Name 68, Lutheran West 48
Horizon Science Academy 64, Lawrence Upper 40
Horizon Science Academy 83, Patriot Prep Academy 36
Hudson 70, Twinsburg 46
Huntington 68, Westfall 61
Indian Creek 49, Buckeye Local 42
Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25
John Adams 91, Rhodes 60
John F. Kennedy 61, Collinwood 53
John Glenn 69, Maysville 57
John Marshall 67, Max S. Hayes 41
Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46
Kenston 59, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 54
Keystone 75, Oberlin 49
Lakota East 54, Oak Hills 47
Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42
Lancaster 66, Lakewood 25
La Salle 56, Purcell Marian 49
Lebanon 67, Loveland 46
Lehman Catholic 70, Milton-Union 44
Licking Heights 72, Newark Catholic 35
Lima Senior 88, Whitmer 44
Lowellville 63, Memorial 60
Manchester 60, West Union 39
Mansfield Senior 83, Triway 45
Maple Heights 70, Warrensville Heights 34
Maumee Valley Country Day 85, Woodward 38
McKinley 68, Springfield 7
Meadowbrook 58, Morgan 47
Mechanicsburg 55, Greeneview 40
Miamisburg 71, Wayne 42
Mifflin 72, Whetstone 44
Milford 68, West Clermont 60
Milford Christian 68, Liberty Bible Academy 32
Mineral Ridge 56, Waterloo 45
Minerva 56, Beaver Local 52
Mississinawa Valley 59, Union City 51
Monroe Central 71, Shadyside 40
Monroeville 75, Plymouth 72
Mt. Healthy 48, Western Brown 42
New Miami 60, Tri-County North 14
Newcomerstown 60, Malvern 50
Nicholas County 65, Point Pleasant 55
Nordonia 76, North Royalton 72
Northwest 62, Tuslaw 44
Northwest 65, Valley 55
Norwalk 55, Vermilion 31
Notre Dame 52, Dawson-Bryant 50
Oakwood 63, Monroe 47
Old Fort 69, New Riegel 36
Padua Franciscan 54, St. Vincent-St. Mary 49
Paint Valley 76, Piketon 50
Peebles 60, North Adams 40
Pickerington North 88, Westerville South 87
Piqua 58, West Carrollton 24
Plymouth 75, Monroeville 72
Portsmouth West 53, Oak Hill 28
Pymatuning Valley 64, St. John 54
Reimer Road Baptist Christian 49, Westside Christian Academy 41
Revere 66, Cuyahoga Falls 58
Rocky River 67, South 45
Roosevelt 57, Barberton 43
Sharon 62, Harding 30
Shekinah Christian 68, Liberty Christian Academy 35
Sheridan 65, West Muskingum 60
Solon 67, Stow-Munroe Falls 58
South Webster 71, South Gallia 48
Springfield 63, Rogers 47
St. Charles 43, Granville 35
Steubenville 84, Weir 20
St. Clairsville 86, Martins Ferry 85
Stivers School for the Arts 69, Trotwood-Madison 48
St. Mary Central Catholic 65, St. Joseph Central Catholic 16
Strasburg-Franklin 58, Conotton Valley 16
Sycamore 51, Middletown 36
Taft 67, Woodward 59
Thomas Worthington 53, Westland 44
Tree of Life Christian 68, Northside Christian 44
Tri-Valley 52, New Lexington 16
Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 20
Valley View 67, Shawnee 36
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 83, Riverside 68
Walnut Hills 48, Winton Woods 39
Walnut Ridge 74, West 47
Waverly 49, Hillsboro 35
Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42
Woodmore 64, Northwood 26