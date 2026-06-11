Weather Disrupts Iowa Girls High School State Soccer Tournament

After opening round matches in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Tournament were completed earlier this week, weather has caused the semifinals to be delayed a day.

Officials with the IGHSAU announced on Wednesday that, due to incoming storms in the forecast, Thursday’s semifinals will now be played on Friday in all three classes from Lied Recreational Fields in Ames, Iowa.

That means the Class 1A semifinals will now be held on Friday at 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. when Denver takes on Council Bluffs St. Albert and Hudson meets Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Class 2A semis featuring Norwalk vs. North Scott and Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Polk will hit the pitch after, with the Class 3A semifinals concluding the day when Waukee Northwest plays Bettendorf and West Des Moines Valley collides with Ankeny Centennial.

Action for the entire tournament will stream live on the IGHSAU Digital Network.

The finals remain on target for Saturday from the Cyclone Sports Complex starting with the Class 1A championship at 11:30 a.m. The Class 2A title game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., with the Class 3A finale on deck for 5:30 p.m.

Here are recaps from the quarterfinal round matches in all three classes from earlier this week.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Tournament Recaps

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Waukee Northwest 7, Dubuque Hempstead 0

The Wolves used five second half goals to put Dubuque Hempstead away, moving to 12-0-3 on the season. Cora Sundet, a senior, scored two goals, with Laney Sundet, Grace Hummel, Natalie Elliott, Henley Waller and Izzy Simonini each scoring one.

Simonini also had two assists, as did Hummel. Grace Thomason saved three shots that she faced in net.

Bettendorf 4, Waukee 2

Addison Woelfel, Nya Drish, Haley Engels and Alivia Snow each found the back of the net, leading the Bulldogs over the Warriors, 4-2. Bettendorf erased a 2-0 deficit, as Drish and Snow scored to tie it before Woeffel had the game-winner.

For Waukee, Sydney Burrier and Josie Muehlhaupt both had goals.

West Des Moines Valley 4, Linn-Mar 1

Olivia Rotich scored less than three minutes into the quarterfinals, as Sabrina Rogers added a second goal less than two minutes later for the Tigers in a 4-1 win over the Lions. Frances Huckaby added a third goal before the half, as Rogers scored her second after the break.

For Linn-Mar, Dreya Kern had the lone goal.

Ankeny Centennial 5, Ankeny 1

The intra-city rivalry was one-sided, as the Jaguars tallied four consecutive goals in the second half after a 1-1 tie at the break to defeat the Hawks, 5-1.

Rebecca Flick got Ankeny Centennial on the board first, with Abby Steinkamp tying it 22 minutes in. From there, Jaeden Jackson scored, Flick had a second goal, Evie Boyle made it 4-1 and Kayle Pezzetti finished it off in the 73rd minute.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Norwalk 6, Lewis Central 0

Top-seed Norwalk had no trouble with Lewis Central, tallying three goals in the first half and three more in the second. Olivia Welch and Addy Wood each had a hat trick, with Wood getting two goals in the final 10 minutes after scoring two minutes into the match.

North Scott 3, Gilbert 0

The Lancers recorded a clean sheet, knocking off the Tigers, 3-0. Reese Barnett converted a penalty kick for the first goal, with Camryn Jones and McKenzie Moeller each adding goals.

North Polk 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Standout basketball player and Northern Iowa commit Campbell Schulz got the Comets on the board, and Addison Finn scored what would be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Go-Hawks. For Waverly-Shell Rock, Linde Hubbard cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 50th minute.

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Sioux City Bishop Heelan 0

Paisley Heidgerken, Tenley Heidgerken and Olivia Ewers each tallied goals, leading the Mustangs to the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over the Crusaders.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Denver 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

The Cyclones dominated the Cadets in a 1 vs. 8 matchup, as Addyson Shepard had a hat trick and Audrey Jergens scored twice. Alexis Miller, Bailey Mullihan and Grace Mullihan each added goals, with the lone score from Iowa Falls-Alden coming off the foot of Grace Hartford via a penalty kick.

Grace Mullihan had four assists in the match.

Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Des Moines Christian 2

Four straight goals in the final 10-plus minutes lifted Council Bluffs St. Albert to the semifinals with a 4-2 win over Des Moines Christian. Ellie Larmie had a hat trick, scoring in the 69th minute and twice within 40 seconds of one another in the 73rd. Stella Simms also had a goal.

For the Lions, Addison Price scored and Addy Oetker converted a penalty kick.

Aplington-Parkersburg 1, Davenport Assumption 0 (OT)

Nobody could score in regulation between the Falcons and Knights, but just moments into overtime, Kiara Morris did, sending Aplington-Parkersburg to a 1-0 victory.

Hudson 1, Treynor 0

Cailin Stickford’s goal three minutes into the quarterfinals was all Hudson needed to advance, winning 1-0 over Treynor.