Ohio high school football: Archbishop Hoban announces 2025 schedule
High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for the five-time state champion Archbishop Hoban Knights, via their social media accounts.
Hoban — the Division III state champions in 2015 and 2016 and the Division II state champs in 2017, 2018 and 2020 — will be on the road just once this season.
That road game will be in Maryland, as the Knights will play three-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion Archbishop Spalding in the Cavalier Classic on Aug. 30.
Spalding beat Hoban 28-14 in last year's season opener for the Knights.
Other games of note are Week 6 against rival Walsh Jesuit in a rematch of last season's OHSAA Division II regional final (won by Hoban 21-7) and a season finale against St. Edward, the OHSAA Division I state champion for three straight years from 2021-23.
Hoban went 13-2 last season and advanced to the state semifinals in Division II.
Below is the Knights' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 ARCHBISHOP HOBAN KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Harvest Prep
Aug. 30: at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) - Cavalier Classic
Sep. 5: vs. Detroit King (Michigan)
Sep. 12: vs. Akron East
Sep. 19: vs. Brush
Sep. 26: vs. Walsh Jesuit
Oct. 3: BYE
Oct. 10: vs. Glenville
Oct. 17: vs. Central York (Pennsylvania)
Oct. 23: vs. St. Edward
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App