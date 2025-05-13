High School

Ohio high school football: Bellaire announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Big Reds schedule are Barnesville, Buckeye Local, Monroe Central and St. Clairsville

Andy Villamarzo

Cambridge battled Bellaire in Buckeye 8 action Friday at McFarland Stadium.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bellaire Big Reds announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Big Reds will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Barnesville, Buckeye Local, Monroe Central and St. Clairsville.

Among other teams on the Big Reds' schedule are Cambridge, Harrison Central, Indian Creek, John Marshall, Martins Ferry and on the road against Union Local.

Below is the Big Reds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BELLAIRE BIG REDS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: at Buckeye Local

Aug. 29: at Monroe Central

Sep. 5: vs. Barnesville

Sep. 12: at John Marshall

Sep. 19: vs. Cambridge (homecoming)

Sep. 26: at Indian Creek

Oct. 4: vs. St. Clairsville

Oct. 10: vs. Harrison Central

Oct. 17: at Union Local

Oct. 24: vs. Martins Ferry

