Ohio high school football: Canton McKinley announces 2025 schedule

The Canton McKinley Bulldogs have unveiled their Ohio high school football schedule for 2025

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

McKinley kicker Thomas Monkowski jumps through the banner before taking on Cass Tech at Canton McKinley football. Friday, September 6, 2024.
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the Canton McKinley Bulldogs, via their social media accounts.

The Bulldogs went 8-5 last season in making it to the Division I regional finals. They also went 5-1 in the Federal League, their only loss to Massillon Jackson, a loss they avenged in the second round of the playoffs with a 35-32 victory.

This season, McKinley will play six of its 10 games at home at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, including the finale against rival Massillon Washington.

Below is the Bulldogs' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.

2025 CANTON MCKINLEY BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Warren G. Harding

Aug. 30: vs. St. Augustine Prep (New Jersey)

Sept. 5: vs. Cleveland Heights

Sept. 12: vs. GlenOak

Sept. 19: at Massillon Perry

Sept. 26: vs. Green

Oct. 3: at North Canton Hoover

Oct. 10: vs. Lake

Oct. 17: at Massillon Jackson

Oct. 25: vs. Massillon Washington

