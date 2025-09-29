Ohio High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Archbishop Moeller.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Marion Local, (6-0)
2. St. Henry, (5-1)
3. Lima Central Catholic, (6-0)
4. McDonald, (6-0)
5. Harding, (5-0)
6. Notre Dame, (5-0)
7. Hillsdale, (6-0)
8. Leipsic, (6-0)
9. Edon, (5-0)
10. East Palestine, (6-0)
11. Eastern, (6-0)
12. North Baltimore, (3-0)
13. Symmes Valley, (6-0)
14. Mohawk, (5-1)
15. Mogadore, (5-1)
16. Pandora-Gilboa, (4-2)
17. Fisher Catholic, (5-1)
18. Waterford, (4-2)
19. Edgerton, (4-1)
20. Ansonia, (4-2)
21. Strasburg-Franklin, (5-1)
22. Cincinnati Country Day, (5-1)
23. New Bremen, (4-2)
24. Fort Recovery, (4-2)
25. Malvern, (4-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland, (6-0)
2. Hopewell-Loudon, (6-0)
3. Mt. Gilead, (6-0)
4. Colonel Crawford, (6-0)
5. Archbold, (5-1)
6. United, (5-1)
7. West Jefferson, (6-0)
8. Columbia, (6-0)
9. Fort Frye, (4-1)
10. Crestview, (5-1)
11. Paulding, (7-0)
12. Ridgewood, (6-0)
13. Garaway, (5-1)
14. Mineral Ridge, (5-1)
15. Tri-Village, (6-0)
16. Coldwater, (4-2)
17. Grove City Christian, (5-1)
18. Crestview, (5-1)
19. Dalton, (4-2)
20. Centerburg, (5-1)
21. Toronto, (6-0)
22. Bluffton, (5-1)
23. Smithville, (5-1)
24. Woodmore, (5-1)
25. Rock Hill, (5-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Wheelersburg, (6-0)
2. Ironton, (5-1)
3. Nelsonville-York, (6-0)
4. Williamsburg, (6-0)
5. Liberty Center, (6-0)
6. Girard, (6-0)
7. Poland Seminary, (5-1)
8. Preble Shawnee, (6-0)
9. Cardinal Mooney, (4-2)
10. Fredericktown, (5-1)
11. Edison, (5-1)
12. North College Hill, (6-0)
13. Genoa Area, (5-1)
14. Triway, (5-1)
15. Miami East, (5-1)
16. Graham Local, (5-1)
17. Liberty-Benton, (6-0)
18. Garfield, (5-1)
19. Barnesville, (5-1)
20. Zane Trace, (5-1)
21. Liberty, (5-1)
22. Norwayne, (4-2)
23. Indian Lake, (4-2)
24. Africentric Early College, (5-1)
25. Valley, (5-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. New Lexington, (6-0)
2. Shelby, (5-0)
3. Jonathan Alder, (6-0)
4. Indian Hill, (6-0)
5. Indian Valley, (5-0)
6. Galion, (5-1)
7. Unioto, (6-0)
8. Bath, (5-1)
9. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, (5-1)
10. Philo, (5-1)
11. Clinton-Massie, (5-1)
12. West Branch, (5-1)
13. Indian Creek, (6-0)
14. Perry, (4-2)
15. Valley View, (5-1)
16. Taft, (6-0)
17. Glenville, (4-2)
18. Brookville, (6-0)
19. Clear Fork, (5-1)
20. Norton, (5-0)
21. Hubbard, (5-1)
22. Wyoming, (5-1)
23. Cloverleaf, (5-1)
24. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, (5-1)
25. West Holmes, (5-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Canfield, (6-0)
2. Bishop Watterson, (6-0)
3. London, (6-0)
4. Buckeye, (6-0)
5. Tippecanoe, (6-0)
6. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, (5-0)
7. Badin, (6-0)
8. Licking Valley, (6-0)
9. Ursuline, (2-0)
10. Wapakoneta, (6-0)
11. Miami Trace, (6-0)
12. Shawnee, (5-1)
13. Hamilton Township, (5-1)
14. Hawken, (5-1)
15. Talawanda, (6-0)
16. Linden-McKinley, (6-0)
17. Lexington, (5-1)
18. Archbishop McNicholas, (4-2)
19. Tri-Valley, (4-2)
20. Rocky River, (5-1)
21. Revere, (4-1)
22. Bishop Hartley, (4-2)
23. Benedictine, (5-1)
24. Alliance, (5-1)
25. Athens, (6-0)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Highland, (6-0)
2. Anderson, (6-0)
3. Lake, (6-0)
4. Archbishop Hoban, (5-1)
5. Walsh Jesuit, (5-1)
6. Ashland, (6-0)
7. Avon, (5-1)
8. Wadsworth, (6-0)
9. Louisville, (5-1)
10. Big Walnut, (5-1)
11. Hoover, (6-0)
12. Hudson, (5-1)
13. Kings, (5-1)
14. Canal Winchester, (5-1)
15. Worthington Kilbourne, (5-1)
16. Austintown-Fitch, (4-1)
17. Washington Massillon, (3-2)
18. Mt. Vernon, (5-1)
19. St. Francis DeSales, (4-2)
20. Garfield Heights, (5-1)
21. Xenia, (5-1)
22. North Ridgeville, (5-1)
23. Twinsburg, (4-2)
24. Nordonia, (5-1)
25. Westerville South, (4-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Archbishop Moeller, (5-1)
2. Elder, (6-0)
3. Olentangy Orange, (6-0)
4. St. Edward, (5-1)
5. Mentor, (6-0)
6. Findlay, (5-0)
7. Pickerington North, (5-1)
8. Upper Arlington, (6-0)
9. Olentangy, (5-1)
10. Whitmer, (5-1)
11. Princeton, (5-1)
12. McKinley, (5-1)
13. Troy, (5-1)
14. Perrysburg, (5-1)
15. Strongsville, (5-1)
16. Lincoln, (4-2)
17. Winton Woods, (5-1)
18. St. Xavier, (4-2)
19. Wayne, (4-2)
20. Middletown, (5-1)
21. Berea-Midpark, (4-2)
22. Lakota East, (4-2)
23. Lebanon, (4-2)
24. Olentangy Liberty, (3-3)
25. Westland, (3-3)