Ohio high school football: Dover announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Crimson Tornadoes schedule are Columbus Academy, Mansfield Madison, Maple Heights, Steubenville and West Holmes

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Jimmy Jones

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Dover Crimson Tornadoes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Crimson Tornadoes will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Columbus Academy, Mansfield Madison, Maple Heights, Steubenville and West Holmes.

Among other teams on the Crimson Tornadoes' schedule are Ashland, Glenoak, Linsly, New Philadelphia and going on the road up against Wooster.

Below is the Crimson Tornadoes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 DOVER CRIMSON TORNADOES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Glenoak

Aug. 29: vs. Maple Heights

Sep. 5: vs. West Holmes

Sep. 12: vs. Columbus Academy

Sep. 19: at Ashland

Sep. 26: at Steubenville

Oct. 3: at Wooster

Oct. 10: vs. Mansfield Madison

Oct. 17: at Linsly

Oct. 24: vs. New Philadelphia

