Ohio high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Ohio high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - August 22, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Ada 28, Upper Scioto Valley 6
Africentric Early College 72, Woodward 0
Alexander 15, Miller 18
Alliance 25, Padua Franciscan 3
Allen East 29, Newark Catholic 26
Anderson 52, Cooper 6
Anna 55, Spencerville 0
Ansonia 36, Riverside 6
Antwerp 16, Montpelier 24
Arcadia 52, Cory-Rawson 14
Archbold 33, Genoa Area 28
Archbishop Hoban 31, Harvest Prep 12
Archbishop McNicholas 34, Turpin 28
Arcanum 14, Covington 13
Ashland 43, Bay 10
Athens 41, Logan 0
Aurora 17, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0
Austintown-Fitch 7, Hudson 28
Avon Lake 42, Strongsville 43
Ayersville 8, Delta 42
Badin 38, Hamilton 20
Barberton 7, Wadsworth 55
Barnesville 35, Fort Frye 7
Bath 50, Indian Lake 21
Batavia 42, Madeira 14
Bay 10, Ashland 43
Beachwood 8, Bishop Rosecrans 42
Beaver Local 27, Shaw 20
Beavercreek 18, Xenia 27
Bedford 6, East 20
Bellevue 33, Clyde 23
Belmont 32, Deer Park 41
Belpre 12, Fisher Catholic 47
Benjamin Logan 30, Bluffton 33
Berea-Midpark 28, Brunswick 7
Berkshire 41, Harvey 57
Berne Union 34, River Valley 14
Bethel 35, Twin Valley South 6
Bethel-Tate 34, New Richmond 53
Bexley 6, Linden-McKinley 8
Big Walnut 15, Bishop Watterson 37
Bishop Fenwick 7, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 24
Bishop Hartley 55, Elyria Catholic 42
Bishop Ready 6, Dalton 20
Bishop Rosecrans 42, Beachwood 8
Bishop Watterson 37, Big Walnut 15
Black River 14, Hillsdale 42
Blanchester 6, Greeneview 40
Bloom-Carroll 20, Chillicothe 7
Bluffton 33, Benjamin Logan 30
Boardman 28, Twinsburg 29
Bowling Green 0, Perrysburg 64
Bowsher 7, Otsego 35
Boyd County 31, Gallia Academy 17
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0, Aurora 17
Briggs 6, Grandview Heights 34
Brookfield 0, Hubbard 42
Brooklyn 22, Grand Valley 54
Brookville 49, Tri-County North 16
Brush 21, Euclid 19
Brunswick 7, Berea-Midpark 28
Bryan 7, Van Wert 42
Buchtel 0, Hoover 30
Buckeye 41, Cloverleaf 0
Buckeye Central 22, Crestline 7
Buckeye Trail 0, Caldwell 38
Buckeye Valley 28, Hayes 7
Bucyrus 28, North Baltimore 36
Butler 17, Franklin 0
Caldwell 38, Buckeye Trail 0
Cambridge 6, Indian Creek 35
Cambridge Springs 22, Harding 28
Canal Winchester 48, Thomas Worthington 17
Canfield 26, West Branch 21
Canton South 42, Field 16
Cardinal 8, LaBrae 49
Cardinal Mooney 30, Lake Catholic 13
Cardinal Stritch 0, St Mary Central Catholic High School 43
Cardington-Lincoln 32, Wynford 27
Carey 7, Hopewell-Loudon 30
Carlisle 42, National Trail 6
Carrollton 12, East Liverpool 23
Carroll 8, Stebbins 36
Cedarville 16, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 12
Celina 7, St. Henry 31
Centerburg 34, Utica 0
Central Catholic 14, Walsh Jesuit 17
Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7, Kirtland 30
Central Crossing 7, St. Charles 42
Centerville 20, Lakota East 35
Chagrin Falls 13, Jefferson Area 24
Chaminade Julienne 0, Miamisburg 34
Champion 6, McDonald 41
Chaney 30, East 26
Chardon 13, Jackson 35
Chesapeake 0, Symmes Valley 35
Chillicothe 7, Bloom-Carroll 20
Chippewa 0, East Canton 38
Cincinnati College Prep Academy 12, Cedarville 16
Cincinnati Country Day 7, Summit Country Day 6
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 24, Bishop Fenwick 7
Circleville 16, Warren 15
Clay 7, Wapakoneta 28
Claymont 34, Harrison Central 14
Clear Fork 17, Perkins 14
Clearview 26, Fairview 39
Clermont Northeastern 0, Mariemont 27
Cleveland Central Catholic 6, Hawken 33
Cleveland Heights 7, Trotwood-Madison 42
Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13
Cloverleaf 0, Buckeye 41
Clyde 23, Bellevue 33
Coldwater 49, Valley View 42
Colerain 0, La Salle 42
Columbia 30, Independence 0
Columbian 7, Ross 13
Columbus Academy 14, Northland 7
Conneaut 24, Cuyahoga Heights 27
Cooper 6, Anderson 52
Copley 20, Streetsboro 34
Cory-Rawson 14, Arcadia 52
Coshocton 7, Ridgewood 31
Coventry 0, Manchester 62
Covington 13, Arcanum 14
Crestline 7, Buckeye Central 22
Crestview 62, Parkway 41
Crestview 0, Seneca East 2
Crestview 6, Western Reserve 45
Crestwood 6, Mogadore 13
Crooksville 21, Newcomerstown 12
Cuyahoga Falls 0, South 34
Cuyahoga Heights 27, Conneaut 24
Dalton 20, Bishop Ready 6
Danville 35, Worthington Christian 13
Dawson-Bryant 8, Russell 20
Dayton Christian 20, Miami East 37
Deer Park 41, Belmont 32
Delta 42, Ayersville 8
Dixie 0, Perry 12
Dover 18, GlenOak 7
Dublin Coffman 0, Whitmer 30
Dublin Jerome 23, Westerville South 13
Dublin Scioto 28, Reynoldsburg 20
East 20, Bedford 6
East 26, Chaney 30
East 6, Southeastern 14
East Canton 38, Chippewa 0
East Clinton 6, Huntington 50
East Knox 24, Northridge 25
East Liverpool 23, Carrollton 12
Eastmoor Academy 32, Beechcroft 28
Eastern 13, South Point 6
Eastwood 40, Kenton 21
Eaton 14, Greenville 24
Edison 35, Shenandoah 14
Edison 42, Firelands 6
Edgewood 20, Oak Hills 21
Edgewood 51, Garfield 43
Elder 34, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0
Elida 38, Rogers 0
Ellet 6, Tallmadge 23
Elmwood 13, Lakota 41
Elyria 3, Mayfield 20
Elyria Catholic 42, Bishop Hartley 55
Euclid 19, Brush 21
Evergreen 41, Jefferson 7
Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6
Fairfield 24, Wayne 31
Fairfield Christian Academy 24, Notre Dame 26
Fairfield Union 6, New Lexington 26
Fairland 27, Portsmouth West 30
Fairview 34, Wauseon 28
Fairview 39, Clearview 26
Fayetteville-Perry 0, Manchester 12
Field 16, Canton South 42
Firelands 6, Edison 42
Fisher Catholic 47, Belpre 12
Fort Frye 7, Barnesville 35
Fort Loramie 14, Minster 22
Fort Recovery 44, Ponitz Career Tech 0
Fostoria 6, Van Buren 37
Franklin 0, Butler 17
Fredericktown 21, Highland 6
Galion 35, Memorial 6
Gallia Academy 17, Boyd County 31
Garaway 46, River View 0
Garfield 43, Edgewood 51
Garfield Heights 55, Lutheran West 8
Geneva 28, West Geauga 18
Genoa Area 28, Archbold 33
Gibsonburg 49, Ottawa Hills 14
Girard 55, Orange 21
GlenOak 7, Dover 18
Glenville 33, Washington Massillon 27
Goshen 34, Monroe 14
Graham Local 28, Kenton Ridge 27
Grand Valley 54, Brooklyn 22
Granville 27, Marion-Franklin 12
Green 21, Indian Valley 28
Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6
Greenon 34, Shawnee 14
Greenville 24, Eaton 14
Grove City 42, Teays Valley 14
Grove City Christian 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Groveport-Madison 10, Hilliard Bradley 17
Hamilton 20, Badin 38
Hamilton Township 27, Whitehall-Yearling 25
Harding 25, McKinley 43
Harding 28, Cambridge Springs 22
Harrison 34, Loveland 14
Harrison Central 14, Claymont 34
Harvest Prep 12, Archbishop Hoban 31
Harvey 57, Berkshire 41
Hawken 33, Cleveland Central Catholic 6
Hayes 7, Buckeye Valley 28
Heath 21, Philo 26
Hicksville 0, Patrick Henry 45
Highland 6, Fredericktown 21
Highland 49, McDowell 9
Hilliard Bradley 17, Groveport-Madison 10
Hilliard Darby 20, Lancaster 21
Hilliard Davidson 38, Mansfield Senior 7
Hillsboro 34, Western Brown 22
Hillsdale 42, Black River 14
Hilltop 14, Ridgedale 28
Hoover 30, Buchtel 0
Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 7
Hubbard 42, Brookfield 0
Hudson 28, Austintown-Fitch 7
Huntington 50, East Clinton 6
Huron 46, Oak Harbor 52
Independence 0, Columbia 30
Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 6
Indian Hill 30, Roger Bacon 7
Indian Lake 21, Bath 50
Indian Valley 28, Green 21
Jackson 35, Chardon 13
Jefferson 7, Evergreen 41
Jefferson Area 24, Chagrin Falls 13
Jeffersonville 0, Taft 21
John Adams 22, Woodward 28
John F. Kennedy 0, Rittman 63
John F. Kennedy Catholic 12, Union Local 42
John Glenn 19, Maysville 20
John Marshall 20, Lakewood 45
Johnstown-Monroe 64, Zanesville 20
Jonathan Alder 33, West Liberty-Salem 7
Kennedy Catholic 6, Sebring McKinley 22
Kenston 30, Solon 13
Kenton 21, Eastwood 40
Kenton Ridge 27, Graham Local 28
Keystone 39, Northwestern 0
KIPP Columbus 8, Wheelersburg 43
Kings 44, Sycamore 7
Kirtland 30, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7
LaBrae 49, Cardinal 8
La Salle 42, Colerain 0
Lake 35, Leipsic 56
Lake 49, South Range 13
Lake Catholic 13, Cardinal Mooney 30
Lakeside 12, North 55
Lakota 41, Elmwood 13
Lakota East 35, Centerville 20
Lakota West 7, St. Xavier 14
Lakewood 45, John Marshall 20
Lancaster 21, Hilliard Darby 20
Lebanon 20, Northmont 5
Lehman Catholic 58, St. John's 36
Leipsic 56, Lake 35
Lexington 36, Ontario 16
Liberty Center 42, Tinora 0
Liberty Union 21, Monroe Central 20
Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Licking Heights 0, Newark 49
Licking Valley 28, Sheridan 6
Lima Senior 12, Piqua 7
Linden-McKinley 8, Bexley 6
Lincoln 14, Pickerington Central 45
Lisbon Anderson 49, Newton Falls 17
Logan 0, Athens 41
Logan Elm 0, Zane Trace 48
London 14, New Albany 11
Loudonville 60, Mapleton 0
Louisville 24, New Philadelphia 0
Loveland 14, Harrison 34
Lowellville 40, Columbiana 28
Lucas 51, Plymouth 0
Lutheran West 8, Garfield Heights 55
Madison 14, Perry 38
Madison Comprehensive 14, Shelby 56
Madison Plains 6, Westfall 29
Madison Senior 18, Preble Shawnee 35
Madeira 14, Batavia 42
Malvern 16, Valley Christian 8
Manchester 12, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Manchester 62, Coventry 0
Mansfield Senior 7, Hilliard Davidson 38
Mapleton 0, Loudonville 60
Margaretta 20, Vermilion 21
Mariemont 27, Clermont Northeastern 0
Marion Harding 21, Mt. Vernon 14
Marion Local 56, South Adams 14
Marion-Franklin 12, Granville 27
Marlington 19, Warrensville Heights 8
Marysville 0, Olentangy Orange 42
Mason 7, Springboro 21
Maumee 14, Springfield 42
Mayfield 20, Elyria 3
Maysville 20, John Glenn 19
McComb 20, Monroeville 46
McClain 20, Adena 0
McDonald 41, Champion 6
McDowell 9, Highland 49
McKinley 43, Harding 25
Mechanicsburg 28, Washington 6
Medina 21, Stow-Munroe Falls 13
Memorial 6, Galion 35
Mentor 35, Olmsted Falls 28
Miami East 37, Dayton Christian 20
Miami Trace 42, Waverly 21
Miami Valley Christian Academy 0, Grove City Christian 40
Miamisburg 34, Chaminade Julienne 0
Middletown 28, Troy 20
Midview 48, Westlake 14
Milford 0, Withrow 35
Miller 18, Alexander 15
Milton-Union 6, Versailles 27
Mineral Ridge 29, Pymatuning Valley 8
Minford 13, Rock Hill 34
Minster 22, Fort Loramie 14
Mississinawa Valley 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 26
Mogadore 13, Crestwood 6
Monroe 14, Goshen 34
Monroe Central 20, Liberty Union 21
Monroeville 46, McComb 20
Montpelier 24, Antwerp 16
Morgan 31, Marietta 16
Mt. Gilead 31, Triad 6
Mt. Healthy 7, West Clermont 42
Mt. Vernon 14, Marion Harding 21
Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0, Elder 34
National Trail 6, Carlisle 42
Nelsonville-York 34, Trimble 8
New Albany 11, London 14
New Bremen 41, Wayne Trace 0
New Lexington 26, Fairfield Union 6
New Philadelphia 0, Louisville 24
New Richmond 53, Bethel-Tate 34
Newark 49, Licking Heights 0
Newark Catholic 26, Allen East 29
Newcomerstown 12, Crooksville 21
Newton Falls 17, Lisbon Anderson 49
North 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
North 55, Lakeside 12
North Baltimore 36, Bucyrus 28
North Central 0, Woodmore 57
North College Hill 32, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20
North Olmsted 0, North Ridgeville 41
North Ridgeville 41, North Olmsted 0
North Royalton 29, Valley Forge 33
North Union 13, Pleasant 16
Nordonia 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0
Northland 7, Columbus Academy 14
Northmont 5, Lebanon 20
Northmor 16, Upper Sandusky 0
Northridge 25, East Knox 24
Northview 0, Southview 40
Northwood 44, Rossford 36
Norwayne 47, St. Clairsville 27
Norwalk 17, Start 14
Northwestern 0, Keystone 39
Northwestern 50, Southeastern Local 7
Notre Dame 26, Fairfield Christian Academy 24
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 50, Struthers 8
Oak Harbor 52, Huron 46
Oak Hill 14, Wellston 26
Oak Hills 21, Edgewood 20
Oakwood 41, West Carrollton 22
Oberlin 0, Wickliffe 48
Olentangy 26, Olentangy Liberty 6
Olentangy Berlin 13, St. Francis DeSales 14
Olentangy Liberty 6, Olentangy 26
Olentangy Orange 42, Marysville 0
Olmsted Falls 28, Mentor 35
Ontario 16, Lexington 36
Orange 21, Girard 55
Orrville 56, Wooster 23
Otsego 35, Bowsher 7
Ottawa Hills 14, Gibsonburg 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Liberty-Benton 35
Padua Franciscan 3, Alliance 25
Paint Valley 0, Valley 33
Parkway 41, Crestview 62
Patrick Henry 45, Hicksville 0
Paulding 55, Swanton 0
Perkins 14, Clear Fork 17
Perry 12, Dixie 0
Perry 38, Madison 14
Perry Traditional Academy 12, River 36
Perrysburg 64, Bowling Green 0
Philo 26, Heath 21
Pickerington Central 45, Lincoln 14
Pickerington North 0, St. Edward 24
Piqua 7, Lima Senior 12
Pleasant 16, North Union 13
Plymouth 0, Lucas 51
Poland Seminary 48, Salem 26
Ponitz Career Tech 0, Fort Recovery 44
Portsmouth West 30, Fairland 27
Preble Shawnee 35, Madison Senior 18
Purcell Marian 40, Thurgood Marshall 0
Pymatuning Valley 8, Mineral Ridge 29
Ravenna 14, Roosevelt 35
Reading 7, Williamsburg 28
Revere 35, Woodridge 20
Reynoldsburg 20, Dublin Scioto 28
Rhodes 12, Richmond Heights 6
Ridgedale 28, Hilltop 14
Ridgewood 31, Coshocton 7
Ridgemont 28, Riverdale 7
Rittman 63, John F. Kennedy 0
River 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12
River Valley 14, Berne Union 34
River View 0, Garaway 46
Riverdale 7, Ridgemont 28
Riverside 6, Ansonia 36
Riverside 28, Shaker Heights 21
Rock Hill 34, Minford 13
Rocky River 52, Firestone 7
Roger Bacon 7, Indian Hill 30
Rogers 0, Elida 38
Roosevelt 35, Ravenna 14
Rootstown 42, Toledo Christian 0
Ross 13, Columbian 7
Ross 21, Wyoming 24
Rossford 36, Northwood 44
Russell 20, Dawson-Bryant 8
Salem 26, Poland Seminary 48
Sandusky 6, Steele 48
Scott 8, St. John's Jesuit 49
Sebring McKinley 22, Kennedy Catholic 6
Seneca East 2, Crestview 0
Shaker Heights 21, Riverside 28
Shaw 20, Beaver Local 27
Shelby 56, Madison Comprehensive 14
Shenandoah 14, Edison 35
Sheridan 6, Licking Valley 28
Sidney 21, Bellefontaine 55
Smithville 3, Tuslaw 0
Solon 13, Kenston 30
South 34, Cuyahoga Falls 0
South 53, Mifflin 0
South Adams 14, Marion Local 56
South Central 12, Willard 46
South Gallia 54, Southern 7
South Point 6, Eastern 13
South Range 13, Lake 49
Southeastern 14, East 6
Southeastern Local 7, Northwestern 50
Southern 0, Toronto 34
Southern 7, South Gallia 54
Southview 40, Northview 0
Spencerville 0, Anna 55
Springfield 7, Lakeview 10
Springfield 8, Winton Woods 14
Springfield 40, Waterloo 32
Springfield 42, Maumee 14
Springboro 21, Mason 7
Start 14, Norwalk 17
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20, North College Hill 32
St. Charles 42, Central Crossing 7
St. Clairsville 27, Norwayne 47
St. Edward 24, Pickerington North 0
St. Francis de Sales 64, Waite 19
St. Francis DeSales 14, Olentangy Berlin 13
St. Henry 31, Celina 7
St. John's 36, Lehman Catholic 58
St. John's Jesuit 49, Scott 8
St. Mary Central Catholic High School 43, Cardinal Stritch 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, North 23
St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Nordonia 42
St. Xavier 14, Lakota West 7
Stebbins 36, Carroll 8
Steele 48, Sandusky 6
Steubenville 7, Ursuline 37
Stow-Munroe Falls 13, Medina 21
Strasburg-Franklin 56, Windham 8
Streetsboro 34, Copley 20
Strongsville 43, Avon Lake 42
Struthers 8, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 50
Stryker 16, Holgate 36
Summit Country Day 6, Cincinnati Country Day 7
Swanton 0, Paulding 55
Sycamore 7, Kings 44
Symmes Valley 35, Chesapeake 0
Taft 21, Jeffersonville 0
Talawanda 51, Taylor 21
Tallmadge 23, Ellet 6
Taylor 21, Talawanda 51
Teays Valley 14, Grove City 42
Tecumseh 6, Fairborn 41
Thomas Worthington 17, Canal Winchester 48
Thurgood Marshall 0, Purcell Marian 40
Tinora 0, Liberty Center 42
Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0
Toledo Christian 0, Rootstown 42
Toronto 34, Southern 0
Triad 6, Mt. Gilead 31
Tri-County North 16, Brookville 49
Trimble 8, Nelsonville-York 34
Triway 23, West Holmes 21
Trotwood-Madison 42, Cleveland Heights 7
Troy 20, Middletown 28
Troy Christian 12, Tri-Village 68
Tri-Village 68, Troy Christian 12
Turpin 28, Archbishop McNicholas 34
Tuscarawas Valley 21, Waynedale 20
Tuslaw 0, Smithville 3
Twinsburg 29, Boardman 28
Twin Valley South 6, Bethel 35
Union Local 42, John F. Kennedy Catholic 12
United 35, Minerva 0
Upper Arlington 31, Anthony Wayne 6
Upper Sandusky 0, Northmor 16
Upper Scioto Valley 6, Ada 28
Urbana 28, Northeastern 35
Ursuline 37, Steubenville 7
Utica 0, Centerburg 34
Valley 33, Paint Valley 0
Valley Christian 8, Malvern 16
Valley Forge 33, North Royalton 29
Valley View 42, Coldwater 49
Van Buren 37, Fostoria 6
Van Wert 42, Bryan 7
Vermilion 21, Margaretta 20
Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 27, Walnut Ridge 16
Vinton County 12, Waterford 50
Wadsworth 55, Barberton 7
Waite 19, St. Francis de Sales 64
Walsh Jesuit 17, Central Catholic 14
Walnut Hills 27, Western Hills 24
Walnut Ridge 16, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 27
Wapakoneta 28, Clay 7
Warrensville Heights 8, Marlington 19
Washington 6, Mechanicsburg 28
Washington Massillon 27, Glenville 33
Waterford 50, Vinton County 12
Waterloo 32, Springfield 40
Watkins Memorial 23, Worthington Kilbourne 31
Wauseon 28, Fairview 34
Waverly 21, Miami Trace 42
Wayne 31, Fairfield 24
Wayne Trace 0, New Bremen 41
Waynedale 20, Tuscarawas Valley 21
Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Mississinawa Valley 6
Waynesville 13, Clinton-Massie 35
Wellington 6, Western Reserve 45
Wellston 26, Oak Hill 14
West Branch 21, Canfield 26
West Carrollton 22, Oakwood 41
West Clermont 42, Mt. Healthy 7
West Geauga 18, Geneva 28
West Holmes 21, Triway 23
West Jefferson 27, Amanda-Clearcreek 20
West Liberty-Salem 7, Jonathan Alder 33
Western Brown 22, Hillsboro 34
Western Hills 24, Walnut Hills 27
Western Reserve 45, Crestview 6
Western Reserve 45, Wellington 6
Westerville Central 0, Westerville North 24
Westerville North 24, Westerville Central 0
Westerville South 13, Dublin Jerome 23
Westfall 29, Madison Plains 6
Westlake 14, Midview 48
Wheelersburg 43, KIPP Columbus 8
Whitehall-Yearling 25, Hamilton Township 27
Whitmer 30, Dublin Coffman 0
Wickliffe 48, Oberlin 0
Willard 46, South Central 12
Williamsburg 28, Reading 7
Wilmington 14, Northwest 10
Windham 8, Strasburg-Franklin 56
Winton Woods 14, Springfield 8
Withrow 35, Milford 0
Woodmore 57, North Central 0
Woodridge 20, Revere 35
Woodward 0, Africentric Early College 72
Woodward 28, John Adams 22
Wooster 23, Orrville 56
Worthington Christian 13, Danville 35
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Watkins Memorial 23
Wyoming 24, Ross 21
Wynford 27, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Xenia 27, Beavercreek 18
Zane Trace 48, Logan Elm 0
Zanesville 20, Johnstown-Monroe 64