High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Brady Twombly

Archbishop Hoban won their first game of the season 31-12 over Harvest Prep
The 2025 Ohio high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Ada 28, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Africentric Early College 72, Woodward 0

Alexander 15, Miller 18

Alliance 25, Padua Franciscan 3

Allen East 29, Newark Catholic 26

Anderson 52, Cooper 6

Anna 55, Spencerville 0

Ansonia 36, Riverside 6

Antwerp 16, Montpelier 24

Arcadia 52, Cory-Rawson 14

Archbold 33, Genoa Area 28

Archbishop Hoban 31, Harvest Prep 12

Archbishop McNicholas 34, Turpin 28

Arcanum 14, Covington 13

Ashland 43, Bay 10

Athens 41, Logan 0

Aurora 17, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0

Austintown-Fitch 7, Hudson 28

Avon Lake 42, Strongsville 43

Ayersville 8, Delta 42

Badin 38, Hamilton 20

Barberton 7, Wadsworth 55

Barnesville 35, Fort Frye 7

Bath 50, Indian Lake 21

Batavia 42, Madeira 14

Bay 10, Ashland 43

Beachwood 8, Bishop Rosecrans 42

Beaver Local 27, Shaw 20

Beavercreek 18, Xenia 27

Bedford 6, East 20

Bellevue 33, Clyde 23

Belmont 32, Deer Park 41

Belpre 12, Fisher Catholic 47

Benjamin Logan 30, Bluffton 33

Berea-Midpark 28, Brunswick 7

Berkshire 41, Harvey 57

Berne Union 34, River Valley 14

Bethel 35, Twin Valley South 6

Bethel-Tate 34, New Richmond 53

Bexley 6, Linden-McKinley 8

Big Walnut 15, Bishop Watterson 37

Bishop Fenwick 7, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 24

Bishop Hartley 55, Elyria Catholic 42

Bishop Ready 6, Dalton 20

Bishop Rosecrans 42, Beachwood 8

Bishop Watterson 37, Big Walnut 15

Black River 14, Hillsdale 42

Blanchester 6, Greeneview 40

Bloom-Carroll 20, Chillicothe 7

Bluffton 33, Benjamin Logan 30

Boardman 28, Twinsburg 29

Bowling Green 0, Perrysburg 64

Bowsher 7, Otsego 35

Boyd County 31, Gallia Academy 17

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0, Aurora 17

Briggs 6, Grandview Heights 34

Brookfield 0, Hubbard 42

Brooklyn 22, Grand Valley 54

Brookville 49, Tri-County North 16

Brush 21, Euclid 19

Brunswick 7, Berea-Midpark 28

Bryan 7, Van Wert 42

Buchtel 0, Hoover 30

Buckeye 41, Cloverleaf 0

Buckeye Central 22, Crestline 7

Buckeye Trail 0, Caldwell 38

Buckeye Valley 28, Hayes 7

Bucyrus 28, North Baltimore 36

Butler 17, Franklin 0

Caldwell 38, Buckeye Trail 0

Cambridge 6, Indian Creek 35

Cambridge Springs 22, Harding 28

Canal Winchester 48, Thomas Worthington 17

Canfield 26, West Branch 21

Canton South 42, Field 16

Cardinal 8, LaBrae 49

Cardinal Mooney 30, Lake Catholic 13

Cardinal Stritch 0, St Mary Central Catholic High School 43

Cardington-Lincoln 32, Wynford 27

Carey 7, Hopewell-Loudon 30

Carlisle 42, National Trail 6

Carrollton 12, East Liverpool 23

Carroll 8, Stebbins 36

Cedarville 16, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 12

Celina 7, St. Henry 31

Centerburg 34, Utica 0

Central Catholic 14, Walsh Jesuit 17

Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7, Kirtland 30

Central Crossing 7, St. Charles 42

Centerville 20, Lakota East 35

Chagrin Falls 13, Jefferson Area 24

Chaminade Julienne 0, Miamisburg 34

Champion 6, McDonald 41

Chaney 30, East 26

Chardon 13, Jackson 35

Chesapeake 0, Symmes Valley 35

Chillicothe 7, Bloom-Carroll 20

Chippewa 0, East Canton 38

Cincinnati College Prep Academy 12, Cedarville 16

Cincinnati Country Day 7, Summit Country Day 6

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 24, Bishop Fenwick 7

Circleville 16, Warren 15

Clay 7, Wapakoneta 28

Claymont 34, Harrison Central 14

Clear Fork 17, Perkins 14

Clearview 26, Fairview 39

Clermont Northeastern 0, Mariemont 27

Cleveland Central Catholic 6, Hawken 33

Cleveland Heights 7, Trotwood-Madison 42

Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13

Cloverleaf 0, Buckeye 41

Clyde 23, Bellevue 33

Coldwater 49, Valley View 42

Colerain 0, La Salle 42

Columbia 30, Independence 0

Columbian 7, Ross 13

Columbus Academy 14, Northland 7

Conneaut 24, Cuyahoga Heights 27

Cooper 6, Anderson 52

Copley 20, Streetsboro 34

Cory-Rawson 14, Arcadia 52

Coshocton 7, Ridgewood 31

Coventry 0, Manchester 62

Covington 13, Arcanum 14

Crestline 7, Buckeye Central 22

Crestview 62, Parkway 41

Crestview 0, Seneca East 2

Crestview 6, Western Reserve 45

Crestwood 6, Mogadore 13

Crooksville 21, Newcomerstown 12

Cuyahoga Falls 0, South 34

Cuyahoga Heights 27, Conneaut 24

Dalton 20, Bishop Ready 6

Danville 35, Worthington Christian 13

Dawson-Bryant 8, Russell 20

Dayton Christian 20, Miami East 37

Deer Park 41, Belmont 32

Delta 42, Ayersville 8

Dixie 0, Perry 12

Dover 18, GlenOak 7

Dublin Coffman 0, Whitmer 30

Dublin Jerome 23, Westerville South 13

Dublin Scioto 28, Reynoldsburg 20

East 20, Bedford 6

East 26, Chaney 30

East 6, Southeastern 14

East Canton 38, Chippewa 0

East Clinton 6, Huntington 50

East Knox 24, Northridge 25

East Liverpool 23, Carrollton 12

Eastmoor Academy 32, Beechcroft 28

Eastern 13, South Point 6

Eastwood 40, Kenton 21

Eaton 14, Greenville 24

Edison 35, Shenandoah 14

Edison 42, Firelands 6

Edgewood 20, Oak Hills 21

Edgewood 51, Garfield 43

Elder 34, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0

Elida 38, Rogers 0

Ellet 6, Tallmadge 23

Elmwood 13, Lakota 41

Elyria 3, Mayfield 20

Elyria Catholic 42, Bishop Hartley 55

Euclid 19, Brush 21

Evergreen 41, Jefferson 7

Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6

Fairfield 24, Wayne 31

Fairfield Christian Academy 24, Notre Dame 26

Fairfield Union 6, New Lexington 26

Fairland 27, Portsmouth West 30

Fairview 34, Wauseon 28

Fairview 39, Clearview 26

Fayetteville-Perry 0, Manchester 12

Field 16, Canton South 42

Firelands 6, Edison 42

Fisher Catholic 47, Belpre 12

Fort Frye 7, Barnesville 35

Fort Loramie 14, Minster 22

Fort Recovery 44, Ponitz Career Tech 0

Fostoria 6, Van Buren 37

Franklin 0, Butler 17

Fredericktown 21, Highland 6

Galion 35, Memorial 6

Gallia Academy 17, Boyd County 31

Garaway 46, River View 0

Garfield 43, Edgewood 51

Garfield Heights 55, Lutheran West 8

Geneva 28, West Geauga 18

Genoa Area 28, Archbold 33

Gibsonburg 49, Ottawa Hills 14

Girard 55, Orange 21

GlenOak 7, Dover 18

Glenville 33, Washington Massillon 27

Goshen 34, Monroe 14

Graham Local 28, Kenton Ridge 27

Grand Valley 54, Brooklyn 22

Granville 27, Marion-Franklin 12

Green 21, Indian Valley 28

Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6

Greenon 34, Shawnee 14

Greenville 24, Eaton 14

Grove City 42, Teays Valley 14

Grove City Christian 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Groveport-Madison 10, Hilliard Bradley 17

Hamilton 20, Badin 38

Hamilton Township 27, Whitehall-Yearling 25

Harding 25, McKinley 43

Harding 28, Cambridge Springs 22

Harrison 34, Loveland 14

Harrison Central 14, Claymont 34

Harvest Prep 12, Archbishop Hoban 31

Harvey 57, Berkshire 41

Hawken 33, Cleveland Central Catholic 6

Hayes 7, Buckeye Valley 28

Heath 21, Philo 26

Hicksville 0, Patrick Henry 45

Highland 6, Fredericktown 21

Highland 49, McDowell 9

Hilliard Bradley 17, Groveport-Madison 10

Hilliard Darby 20, Lancaster 21

Hilliard Davidson 38, Mansfield Senior 7

Hillsboro 34, Western Brown 22

Hillsdale 42, Black River 14

Hilltop 14, Ridgedale 28

Hoover 30, Buchtel 0

Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 7

Hubbard 42, Brookfield 0

Hudson 28, Austintown-Fitch 7

Huntington 50, East Clinton 6

Huron 46, Oak Harbor 52

Independence 0, Columbia 30

Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 6

Indian Hill 30, Roger Bacon 7

Indian Lake 21, Bath 50

Indian Valley 28, Green 21

Jackson 35, Chardon 13

Jefferson 7, Evergreen 41

Jefferson Area 24, Chagrin Falls 13

Jeffersonville 0, Taft 21

John Adams 22, Woodward 28

John F. Kennedy 0, Rittman 63

John F. Kennedy Catholic 12, Union Local 42

John Glenn 19, Maysville 20

John Marshall 20, Lakewood 45

Johnstown-Monroe 64, Zanesville 20

Jonathan Alder 33, West Liberty-Salem 7

Kennedy Catholic 6, Sebring McKinley 22

Kenston 30, Solon 13

Kenton 21, Eastwood 40

Kenton Ridge 27, Graham Local 28

Keystone 39, Northwestern 0

KIPP Columbus 8, Wheelersburg 43

Kings 44, Sycamore 7

Kirtland 30, Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) 7

LaBrae 49, Cardinal 8

La Salle 42, Colerain 0

Lake 35, Leipsic 56

Lake 49, South Range 13

Lake Catholic 13, Cardinal Mooney 30

Lakeside 12, North 55

Lakota 41, Elmwood 13

Lakota East 35, Centerville 20

Lakota West 7, St. Xavier 14

Lakewood 45, John Marshall 20

Lancaster 21, Hilliard Darby 20

Lebanon 20, Northmont 5

Lehman Catholic 58, St. John's 36

Leipsic 56, Lake 35

Lexington 36, Ontario 16

Liberty Center 42, Tinora 0

Liberty Union 21, Monroe Central 20

Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Licking Heights 0, Newark 49

Licking Valley 28, Sheridan 6

Lima Senior 12, Piqua 7

Linden-McKinley 8, Bexley 6

Lincoln 14, Pickerington Central 45

Lisbon Anderson 49, Newton Falls 17

Logan 0, Athens 41

Logan Elm 0, Zane Trace 48

London 14, New Albany 11

Loudonville 60, Mapleton 0

Louisville 24, New Philadelphia 0

Loveland 14, Harrison 34

Lowellville 40, Columbiana 28

Lucas 51, Plymouth 0

Lutheran West 8, Garfield Heights 55

Madison 14, Perry 38

Madison Comprehensive 14, Shelby 56

Madison Plains 6, Westfall 29

Madison Senior 18, Preble Shawnee 35

Madeira 14, Batavia 42

Malvern 16, Valley Christian 8

Manchester 12, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Manchester 62, Coventry 0

Mansfield Senior 7, Hilliard Davidson 38

Mapleton 0, Loudonville 60

Margaretta 20, Vermilion 21

Mariemont 27, Clermont Northeastern 0

Marion Harding 21, Mt. Vernon 14

Marion Local 56, South Adams 14

Marion-Franklin 12, Granville 27

Marlington 19, Warrensville Heights 8

Marysville 0, Olentangy Orange 42

Mason 7, Springboro 21

Maumee 14, Springfield 42

Mayfield 20, Elyria 3

Maysville 20, John Glenn 19

McComb 20, Monroeville 46

McClain 20, Adena 0

McDonald 41, Champion 6

McDowell 9, Highland 49

McKinley 43, Harding 25

Mechanicsburg 28, Washington 6

Medina 21, Stow-Munroe Falls 13

Memorial 6, Galion 35

Mentor 35, Olmsted Falls 28

Miami East 37, Dayton Christian 20

Miami Trace 42, Waverly 21

Miami Valley Christian Academy 0, Grove City Christian 40

Miamisburg 34, Chaminade Julienne 0

Middletown 28, Troy 20

Midview 48, Westlake 14

Milford 0, Withrow 35

Miller 18, Alexander 15

Milton-Union 6, Versailles 27

Mineral Ridge 29, Pymatuning Valley 8

Minford 13, Rock Hill 34

Minster 22, Fort Loramie 14

Mississinawa Valley 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 26

Mogadore 13, Crestwood 6

Monroe 14, Goshen 34

Monroe Central 20, Liberty Union 21

Monroeville 46, McComb 20

Montpelier 24, Antwerp 16

Morgan 31, Marietta 16

Mt. Gilead 31, Triad 6

Mt. Healthy 7, West Clermont 42

Mt. Vernon 14, Marion Harding 21

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0, Elder 34

National Trail 6, Carlisle 42

Nelsonville-York 34, Trimble 8

New Albany 11, London 14

New Bremen 41, Wayne Trace 0

New Lexington 26, Fairfield Union 6

New Philadelphia 0, Louisville 24

New Richmond 53, Bethel-Tate 34

Newark 49, Licking Heights 0

Newark Catholic 26, Allen East 29

Newcomerstown 12, Crooksville 21

Newton Falls 17, Lisbon Anderson 49

North 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

North 55, Lakeside 12

North Baltimore 36, Bucyrus 28

North Central 0, Woodmore 57

North College Hill 32, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20

North Olmsted 0, North Ridgeville 41

North Ridgeville 41, North Olmsted 0

North Royalton 29, Valley Forge 33

North Union 13, Pleasant 16

Nordonia 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

Northland 7, Columbus Academy 14

Northmont 5, Lebanon 20

Northmor 16, Upper Sandusky 0

Northridge 25, East Knox 24

Northview 0, Southview 40

Northwood 44, Rossford 36

Norwayne 47, St. Clairsville 27

Norwalk 17, Start 14

Northwestern 0, Keystone 39

Northwestern 50, Southeastern Local 7

Notre Dame 26, Fairfield Christian Academy 24

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 50, Struthers 8

Oak Harbor 52, Huron 46

Oak Hill 14, Wellston 26

Oak Hills 21, Edgewood 20

Oakwood 41, West Carrollton 22

Oberlin 0, Wickliffe 48

Olentangy 26, Olentangy Liberty 6

Olentangy Berlin 13, St. Francis DeSales 14

Olentangy Liberty 6, Olentangy 26

Olentangy Orange 42, Marysville 0

Olmsted Falls 28, Mentor 35

Ontario 16, Lexington 36

Orange 21, Girard 55

Orrville 56, Wooster 23

Otsego 35, Bowsher 7

Ottawa Hills 14, Gibsonburg 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Liberty-Benton 35

Padua Franciscan 3, Alliance 25

Paint Valley 0, Valley 33

Parkway 41, Crestview 62

Patrick Henry 45, Hicksville 0

Paulding 55, Swanton 0

Perkins 14, Clear Fork 17

Perry 12, Dixie 0

Perry 38, Madison 14

Perry Traditional Academy 12, River 36

Perrysburg 64, Bowling Green 0

Philo 26, Heath 21

Pickerington Central 45, Lincoln 14

Pickerington North 0, St. Edward 24

Piqua 7, Lima Senior 12

Pleasant 16, North Union 13

Plymouth 0, Lucas 51

Poland Seminary 48, Salem 26

Ponitz Career Tech 0, Fort Recovery 44

Portsmouth West 30, Fairland 27

Preble Shawnee 35, Madison Senior 18

Purcell Marian 40, Thurgood Marshall 0

Pymatuning Valley 8, Mineral Ridge 29

Ravenna 14, Roosevelt 35

Reading 7, Williamsburg 28

Revere 35, Woodridge 20

Reynoldsburg 20, Dublin Scioto 28

Rhodes 12, Richmond Heights 6

Ridgedale 28, Hilltop 14

Ridgewood 31, Coshocton 7

Ridgemont 28, Riverdale 7

Rittman 63, John F. Kennedy 0

River 36, Perry Traditional Academy 12

River Valley 14, Berne Union 34

River View 0, Garaway 46

Riverdale 7, Ridgemont 28

Riverside 6, Ansonia 36

Riverside 28, Shaker Heights 21

Rock Hill 34, Minford 13

Rocky River 52, Firestone 7

Roger Bacon 7, Indian Hill 30

Rogers 0, Elida 38

Roosevelt 35, Ravenna 14

Rootstown 42, Toledo Christian 0

Ross 13, Columbian 7

Ross 21, Wyoming 24

Rossford 36, Northwood 44

Russell 20, Dawson-Bryant 8

Salem 26, Poland Seminary 48

Sandusky 6, Steele 48

Scott 8, St. John's Jesuit 49

Sebring McKinley 22, Kennedy Catholic 6

Seneca East 2, Crestview 0

Shaker Heights 21, Riverside 28

Shaw 20, Beaver Local 27

Shelby 56, Madison Comprehensive 14

Shenandoah 14, Edison 35

Sheridan 6, Licking Valley 28

Sidney 21, Bellefontaine 55

Smithville 3, Tuslaw 0

Solon 13, Kenston 30

South 34, Cuyahoga Falls 0

South 53, Mifflin 0

South Adams 14, Marion Local 56

South Central 12, Willard 46

South Gallia 54, Southern 7

South Point 6, Eastern 13

South Range 13, Lake 49

Southeastern 14, East 6

Southeastern Local 7, Northwestern 50

Southern 0, Toronto 34

Southern 7, South Gallia 54

Southview 40, Northview 0

Spencerville 0, Anna 55

Springfield 7, Lakeview 10

Springfield 8, Winton Woods 14

Springfield 40, Waterloo 32

Springfield 42, Maumee 14

Springboro 21, Mason 7

Start 14, Norwalk 17

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20, North College Hill 32

St. Charles 42, Central Crossing 7

St. Clairsville 27, Norwayne 47

St. Edward 24, Pickerington North 0

St. Francis de Sales 64, Waite 19

St. Francis DeSales 14, Olentangy Berlin 13

St. Henry 31, Celina 7

St. John's 36, Lehman Catholic 58

St. John's Jesuit 49, Scott 8

St. Mary Central Catholic High School 43, Cardinal Stritch 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, North 23

St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Nordonia 42

St. Xavier 14, Lakota West 7

Stebbins 36, Carroll 8

Steele 48, Sandusky 6

Steubenville 7, Ursuline 37

Stow-Munroe Falls 13, Medina 21

Strasburg-Franklin 56, Windham 8

Streetsboro 34, Copley 20

Strongsville 43, Avon Lake 42

Struthers 8, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 50

Stryker 16, Holgate 36

Summit Country Day 6, Cincinnati Country Day 7

Swanton 0, Paulding 55

Sycamore 7, Kings 44

Symmes Valley 35, Chesapeake 0

Taft 21, Jeffersonville 0

Talawanda 51, Taylor 21

Tallmadge 23, Ellet 6

Taylor 21, Talawanda 51

Teays Valley 14, Grove City 42

Tecumseh 6, Fairborn 41

Thomas Worthington 17, Canal Winchester 48

Thurgood Marshall 0, Purcell Marian 40

Tinora 0, Liberty Center 42

Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0

Toledo Christian 0, Rootstown 42

Toronto 34, Southern 0

Triad 6, Mt. Gilead 31

Tri-County North 16, Brookville 49

Trimble 8, Nelsonville-York 34

Triway 23, West Holmes 21

Trotwood-Madison 42, Cleveland Heights 7

Troy 20, Middletown 28

Troy Christian 12, Tri-Village 68

Tri-Village 68, Troy Christian 12

Turpin 28, Archbishop McNicholas 34

Tuscarawas Valley 21, Waynedale 20

Tuslaw 0, Smithville 3

Twinsburg 29, Boardman 28

Twin Valley South 6, Bethel 35

Union Local 42, John F. Kennedy Catholic 12

United 35, Minerva 0

Upper Arlington 31, Anthony Wayne 6

Upper Sandusky 0, Northmor 16

Upper Scioto Valley 6, Ada 28

Urbana 28, Northeastern 35

Ursuline 37, Steubenville 7

Utica 0, Centerburg 34

Valley 33, Paint Valley 0

Valley Christian 8, Malvern 16

Valley Forge 33, North Royalton 29

Valley View 42, Coldwater 49

Van Buren 37, Fostoria 6

Van Wert 42, Bryan 7

Vermilion 21, Margaretta 20

Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 27, Walnut Ridge 16

Vinton County 12, Waterford 50

Wadsworth 55, Barberton 7

Waite 19, St. Francis de Sales 64

Walsh Jesuit 17, Central Catholic 14

Walnut Hills 27, Western Hills 24

Walnut Ridge 16, Villa Angela-St. Joseph 27

Wapakoneta 28, Clay 7

Warrensville Heights 8, Marlington 19

Washington 6, Mechanicsburg 28

Washington Massillon 27, Glenville 33

Waterford 50, Vinton County 12

Waterloo 32, Springfield 40

Watkins Memorial 23, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Wauseon 28, Fairview 34

Waverly 21, Miami Trace 42

Wayne 31, Fairfield 24

Wayne Trace 0, New Bremen 41

Waynedale 20, Tuscarawas Valley 21

Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Mississinawa Valley 6

Waynesville 13, Clinton-Massie 35

Wellington 6, Western Reserve 45

Wellston 26, Oak Hill 14

West Branch 21, Canfield 26

West Carrollton 22, Oakwood 41

West Clermont 42, Mt. Healthy 7

West Geauga 18, Geneva 28

West Holmes 21, Triway 23

West Jefferson 27, Amanda-Clearcreek 20

West Liberty-Salem 7, Jonathan Alder 33

Western Brown 22, Hillsboro 34

Western Hills 24, Walnut Hills 27

Western Reserve 45, Crestview 6

Western Reserve 45, Wellington 6

Westerville Central 0, Westerville North 24

Westerville North 24, Westerville Central 0

Westerville South 13, Dublin Jerome 23

Westfall 29, Madison Plains 6

Westlake 14, Midview 48

Wheelersburg 43, KIPP Columbus 8

Whitehall-Yearling 25, Hamilton Township 27

Whitmer 30, Dublin Coffman 0

Wickliffe 48, Oberlin 0

Willard 46, South Central 12

Williamsburg 28, Reading 7

Wilmington 14, Northwest 10

Windham 8, Strasburg-Franklin 56

Winton Woods 14, Springfield 8

Withrow 35, Milford 0

Woodmore 57, North Central 0

Woodridge 20, Revere 35

Woodward 0, Africentric Early College 72

Woodward 28, John Adams 22

Wooster 23, Orrville 56

Worthington Christian 13, Danville 35

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Watkins Memorial 23

Wyoming 24, Ross 21

Wynford 27, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Xenia 27, Beavercreek 18

Zane Trace 48, Logan Elm 0

Zanesville 20, Johnstown-Monroe 64

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

