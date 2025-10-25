Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 10 action on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Alliance 41, Marlington 6
Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Liberty Union 46
Anderson 42, Loveland 7
Anna 35, Parkway 0
Ansonia 66, Mississinawa Valley 29
Anthony Wayne 20, Findlay 19
Archbishop Alter 42, Chaminade Julienne 0
Archbishop Hoban 24, St. Edward 20
Archbishop McNicholas 17, Badin 10
Archbishop Moeller 56, Muskegon 13
Arlington 33, Arcadia 8
Aurora 35, Barberton 0
Austintown-Fitch 35, Harding 0
Avon 47, Elyria 7
Barnesville 34, Union Local 0
Beaver Local 42, Lakeview 20
Bedford 38, Warrensville Heights 3
Bellbrook 19, Ross 0
Bellevue 16, Vermilion 6
Benedictine 24, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13
Benjamin Logan 40, Shawnee 13
Berea-Midpark 34, Avon Lake 33
Berkshire 34, Chagrin Falls 0
Big Walnut 56, Westland 0
Bishop Fenwick 35, Carroll 8
Bishop Ready 17, Franklin Heights 6
Bishop Rosecrans 42, Berne Union 28
Bishop Watterson 65, St. Charles 7
Black River 46, Oberlin 6
Boardman 22, Canfield 21
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 17, Twinsburg 14
Brookville 28, Franklin 7
Brush 45, Cleveland Central Catholic 18
Buckeye 31, Lakewood 6
Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 35
Butler 21, Fairborn 3
Caldwell 19, Shenandoah 14
Calvert 43, Willard 18
Cameron 53, Bridgeport 6
Canal Winchester 28, Groveport-Madison 21
Canton Central Catholic 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Canton South 56, West Holmes 48
Carey 71, Bucyrus 0
Carlisle 35, Eaton 16
Carrick 62, Collinwood 0
Carrollton 38, Minerva 14
Cedarville 43, Southeastern Local 3
Celina 17, Defiance 14
Centerburg 34, Fredericktown 0
Central Catholic 35, Mona Shores 13
Champion 27, Newton Falls 24
Chardon 34, Kenston 13
Cincinnati Country Day 51, Clark Montessori 20
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 36, Summit Country Day 7
Circleville 26, Bloom-Carroll 7
Clarkson North 28, St. Ignatius 13
Clay 48, Northview 7
Clearview 20, Keystone 19
Clermont Northeastern 61, East Clinton 7
Cleveland Heights 14, Shaker Heights 0
Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14
Clyde 34, Norwalk 3
Colonel Crawford 50, Wynford 14
Columbia 42, Firelands 15
Columbus Academy 20, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Columbus Grove 48, Bluffton 38
Columbiana 52, Lisbon Anderson 35
Conotton Valley 66, Mathews 35
Coshocton 61, River View 0
Crestview 49, LaBrae 13
Crestview 50, Mapleton 8
Cuyahoga Heights 39, Brooklyn 6
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49, Elyria Catholic 14
Dalton 53, Waynedale 32
Danville 52, East Knox 12
Dawson-Bryant 26, Rock Hill 7
Dayton Christian 46, Thurgood Marshall 0
Delta 49, Bryan 7
Dixie 48, Bradford 6
Dover 35, New Philadelphia 28
Dublin Jerome 35, Thomas Worthington 7
East 14, Linden-McKinley 12
East 32, Garfield 12
East Canton 7, Malvern 6
Eastmoor Academy 28, Africentric Early College 14
Eastwood 41, Maumee 17
Edison 24, Huron 21
Edgewood 42, Monroe 7
Edgewood 50, Lakeside 6
Elder 35, De La Salle Collegiate 7
Elgin 30, Hardin Northern 8
Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0
Fairfield Union 50, John Marshall 14
Fairland 34, Chesapeake 17
Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7
Fairview 56, Cabell Midland 41
Fairview 70, Hicksville 22
Field 14, Ravenna 13
Fort Frye 46, Point Pleasant 14
Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7
Frontier 20, River 6
Galion 20, Clear Fork 7
Gallia Academy 34, South Point 7
Garaway 14, Ridgewood 0
Garfield 48, Brookfield 14
Geneva 56, Jefferson Area 0
Genoa Area 35, Lake 20
Girard 56, McKinley 8
Glenville 38, Rhodes 6
Goshen 49, Western Brown 42
Graham Local 39, North Union 35
Grandview Heights 56, Mifflin 0
Granville 35, Mt. Vernon 13
Green 34, Lake 27
Greeneview 37, Catholic Central 9
Greenon 42, Madison Plains 12
Grove City 63, Central Crossing 3
Grove City Christian 47, Fairfield Christian Academy 12
Hamilton 23, Colerain 10
Hamilton Township 38, Logan Elm 7
Harding 40, Windham 6
Harrison 34, Northwest 3
Harrison Central 41, Buckeye Local 14
Harvest Prep 47, KIPP Columbus 14
Harvey 60, Lutheran West 22
Heath 46, Utica 7
Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Hilliard Bradley 29, Dublin Coffman 3
Hillsboro 35, McClain 34
Holy Name 14, Padua Franciscan 3
Hoover 35, Jackson 14
Hopewell-Loudon 32, Woodmore 6
Hudson 37, North Royalton 0
Indian Creek 22, Edison 15
Indian Hill 37, Reading 0
Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6
Ironton 55, Portsmouth 13
Jackson 35, Chillicothe 0
John F. Kennedy Catholic 19, Lutheran East 7
John Hay 24, John Adams 12
Johnstown-Monroe 49, Newark Catholic 0
Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7
Kings 42, Walnut Hills 14
Kirtland 42, Rootstown 7
La Salle 54, Mt. Healthy 7
Lakota East 42, Lakota West 28
Leetonia 25, Wellsville 13
Lehman Catholic 48, Covington 34
Leipsic 47, Ada 14
Lexington 43, Ashland 35
Liberty 55, Southeast 20
Liberty Center 33, Archbold 14
Liberty-Benton 49, Van Buren 7
Licking Heights 30, Zanesville 14
Licking Valley 43, Watkins Memorial 21
Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13
Lima Senior 37, Scott 6
Little Miami 42, West Clermont 0
London 30, Kenton Ridge 0
Louisville 50, Wooster 7
Lucas 37, Crestline 0
Madison 43, Conneaut 7
Madison Comprehensive 21, Mansfield Senior 7
Manchester 21, Northwest 7
Maple Heights 52, Gilmour Academy 24
Margaretta 9, Gibsonburg 6
Marietta 42, Warren 14
Mariemont 24, Madeira 14
Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6
Marion-Franklin 20, South 7
Martins Ferry 40, Bellaire 12
Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 14
Mason 48, Sycamore 6
Maysville 40, Crooksville 20
McComb 51, Elmwood 0
McDonald 20, Mineral Ridge 14
Meadowdale 19, Dunbar 13
Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 7
Medina 33, Lorain 30
Meigs 30, Alexander 3
Memorial 22, Waterloo 0
Memorial 29, Elida 7
Mentor 31, Euclid 0
Miami East 14, Riverside 10
Miami Trace 48, Washington 15
Middletown 14, Princeton 6
Midview 14, Steele 7
Miller 24, Millersport 6
Milton-Union 35, Bethel 31
Minster 28, Fort Recovery 21
Mogadore 42, Richmond Heights 22
Monroe Central 54, Shadyside 0
Monroeville 33, St. Paul 28
Morgan 21, Philo 12
Mt. Gilead 42, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Napoleon 49, Waite 0
Nelsonville-York 27, Athens 12
New Albany 28, Westerville Central 6
New Bremen 42, St. John's 7
New Richmond 39, Wilmington 13
Newark 17, Lancaster 16
Newcomerstown 50, Buckeye Trail 6
Nordonia 34, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
North 19, Mayfield 14
North Baltimore 49, Upper Scioto Valley 8
North College Hill 34, Norwood 6
North Olmsted 45, Westlake 42
North Ridgeville 36, Olmsted Falls 34
Northeastern 42, Triad 0
Northland 2, Beechcroft 0
Northmor 41, Loudonville 19
Northridge 31, Lakewood 6
Northwood 26, Lakota 24
Northwest 20, Oak Hill 0
Norton 49, Coventry 0
Norwayne 24, Hillsdale 17
Oak Glen 34, East Liverpool 22
Oak Harbor 44, Rossford 20
Oakwood 49, Madison Senior 14
Olentangy Berlin 14, Olentangy 10
Olentangy Orange 16, Olentangy Liberty 14
Ontario 44, River Valley 14
Otsego 42, Fostoria 0
Paint Valley 41, Southeastern 15
Pandora-Gilboa 43, Riverdale 7
Patrick Henry 51, Evergreen 3
Paulding 33, Antwerp 6
Perkins 43, Columbian 14
Perry 28, GlenOak 0
Perry 55, Hawken 10
Pickerington Central 35, Reynoldsburg 14
Pickerington North 35, Lincoln 0
Piketon 36, Huntington 30
Piqua 28, Sidney 20
Pleasant 21, Highland 7
Poland Seminary 52, Struthers 8
Port Clinton 43, Sandusky 8
Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0
Pymatuning Valley 38, Grand Valley 0
Revere 24, Copley 21
Ridgedale 49, Perry 0
Rittman 21, Northwestern 6
River Valley 29, Fayetteville-Perry 12
Riverside 43, South 20
Rocky River 31, Bay 21
Roger Bacon 21, Purcell Marian 19
Roosevelt 17, Tallmadge 10
Ross 21, Bowling Green 0
Seneca East 50, Mohawk 19
Shelby 37, Marion Harding 6
Sheridan 31, New Lexington 21
Shawnee 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Smithville 38, Chippewa 0
South Central 20, Plymouth 6
South Range 32, Hubbard 31
Southview 48, Springfield 20
Spencerville 46, Jefferson 18
Springfield 33, Lowellville 19
Springfield 56, Northmont 7
Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7
St. Clairsville 52, Cambridge 0
St. Francis de Sales 23, Bishop Hartley 21
St. Francis de Sales 23, Riverview 21
St. Henry 26, Versailles 20
St. John 48, Cardinal 0
St. John's Jesuit 52, University of Detroit Jesuit 28
St Mary Central Catholic High School 51, Holgate 24
Steubenville 38, Wheeling Park 7
Strasburg-Franklin 51, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 0
Streetsboro 35, Cloverleaf 7
Strongsville 67, Brunswick 41
Taft 47, Woodward 0
Talawanda 37, Blanchester 7
Taylor 32, Finneytown 14
Teays Valley 34, Logan 0
Tinora 42, Edgerton 6
Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6
Toledo Christian 20, Cory-Rawson 17
Toronto 54, Brownsville 22
Tri-County North 47, Twin Valley South 8
Tri-Valley 42, John Glenn 7
Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0
Trimble 40, Federal Hocking 6
Triway 27, Orrville 21
Troy 40, Greenville 6
Turpin 36, Milford 19
Tuscarawas Valley 28, Sandy Valley 20
Tuslaw 39, Fairless 28
Unioto 35, Westfall 13
United 55, Southern 15
University School 35, Howland 14
Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 0
Upper Sandusky 41, Buckeye Central 6
Urbana 30, Tecumseh 28
Valley 49, Minford 0
Valley Christian 55, East Palestine 54
Valley Forge 49, Normandy 20
Valley View 48, Waynesville 0
Van Wert 52, Kenton 18
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 48, Hayes 17
Vinton County 40, Wellston 7
Wadsworth 50, Solon 21
Waldron 56, Stryker 22
Walsh Jesuit 31, Trotwood-Madison 14
Wapakoneta 61, Bath 34
Wauseon 56, Swanton 0
Wayne 47, Centerville 27
Wayne Trace 20, Ayersville 12
West 31, Briggs 6
West Branch 27, Salem 13
West Geauga 47, Orange 15
West Jefferson 49, Fairbanks 6
West Muskingum 21, Meadowbrook 7
Western Reserve 33, Jackson-Milton 0
Western Reserve 47, New London 0
Westerville North 16, Dublin Scioto 7
Westerville South 21, Worthington Kilbourne 19
Wheelersburg 49, Portsmouth West 12
Whetstone 16, Centennial 0
Whiteford 62, Ottawa Hills 8
Whitmer 35, Perrysburg 3
Wickliffe 31, Crestwood 14
Williamsburg 37, Bethel-Tate 0
Winton Woods 31, Lebanon 10
Withrow 48, Western Hills 0
Woodridge 48, Springfield 0
Worthington Christian 36, Waverly 33
Xenia 39, Stebbins 12
Zane Trace 39, Adena 8