High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

St. Edwards quarterback hands the ball off to running back during action Friday night, September 19, 2025 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository
St. Edwards quarterback hands the ball off to running back during action Friday night, September 19, 2025 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository / Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 10 action on Friday, October 24, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 24, 2025

Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Alliance 41, Marlington 6

Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Liberty Union 46

Anderson 42, Loveland 7

Anna 35, Parkway 0

Ansonia 66, Mississinawa Valley 29

Anthony Wayne 20, Findlay 19

Archbishop Alter 42, Chaminade Julienne 0

Archbishop Hoban 24, St. Edward 20

Archbishop McNicholas 17, Badin 10

Archbishop Moeller 56, Muskegon 13

Arlington 33, Arcadia 8

Aurora 35, Barberton 0

Austintown-Fitch 35, Harding 0

Avon 47, Elyria 7

Barnesville 34, Union Local 0

Beaver Local 42, Lakeview 20

Bedford 38, Warrensville Heights 3

Bellbrook 19, Ross 0

Bellevue 16, Vermilion 6

Benedictine 24, St. Vincent-St. Mary 13

Benjamin Logan 40, Shawnee 13

Berea-Midpark 34, Avon Lake 33

Berkshire 34, Chagrin Falls 0

Big Walnut 56, Westland 0

Bishop Fenwick 35, Carroll 8

Bishop Ready 17, Franklin Heights 6

Bishop Rosecrans 42, Berne Union 28

Bishop Watterson 65, St. Charles 7

Black River 46, Oberlin 6

Boardman 22, Canfield 21

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 17, Twinsburg 14

Brookville 28, Franklin 7

Brush 45, Cleveland Central Catholic 18

Buckeye 31, Lakewood 6

Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 35

Butler 21, Fairborn 3

Caldwell 19, Shenandoah 14

Calvert 43, Willard 18

Cameron 53, Bridgeport 6

Canal Winchester 28, Groveport-Madison 21

Canton Central Catholic 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Canton South 56, West Holmes 48

Carey 71, Bucyrus 0

Carlisle 35, Eaton 16

Carrick 62, Collinwood 0

Carrollton 38, Minerva 14

Cedarville 43, Southeastern Local 3

Celina 17, Defiance 14

Centerburg 34, Fredericktown 0

Central Catholic 35, Mona Shores 13

Champion 27, Newton Falls 24

Chardon 34, Kenston 13

Cincinnati Country Day 51, Clark Montessori 20

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 36, Summit Country Day 7

Circleville 26, Bloom-Carroll 7

Clarkson North 28, St. Ignatius 13

Clay 48, Northview 7

Clearview 20, Keystone 19

Clermont Northeastern 61, East Clinton 7

Cleveland Heights 14, Shaker Heights 0

Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14

Clyde 34, Norwalk 3

Colonel Crawford 50, Wynford 14

Columbia 42, Firelands 15

Columbus Academy 20, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Columbus Grove 48, Bluffton 38

Columbiana 52, Lisbon Anderson 35

Conotton Valley 66, Mathews 35

Coshocton 61, River View 0

Crestview 49, LaBrae 13

Crestview 50, Mapleton 8

Cuyahoga Heights 39, Brooklyn 6

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 49, Elyria Catholic 14

Dalton 53, Waynedale 32

Danville 52, East Knox 12

Dawson-Bryant 26, Rock Hill 7

Dayton Christian 46, Thurgood Marshall 0

Delta 49, Bryan 7

Dixie 48, Bradford 6

Dover 35, New Philadelphia 28

Dublin Jerome 35, Thomas Worthington 7

East 14, Linden-McKinley 12

East 32, Garfield 12

East Canton 7, Malvern 6

Eastmoor Academy 28, Africentric Early College 14

Eastwood 41, Maumee 17

Edison 24, Huron 21

Edgewood 42, Monroe 7

Edgewood 50, Lakeside 6

Elder 35, De La Salle Collegiate 7

Elgin 30, Hardin Northern 8

Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0

Fairfield Union 50, John Marshall 14

Fairland 34, Chesapeake 17

Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7

Fairview 56, Cabell Midland 41

Fairview 70, Hicksville 22

Field 14, Ravenna 13

Fort Frye 46, Point Pleasant 14

Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7

Frontier 20, River 6

Galion 20, Clear Fork 7

Gallia Academy 34, South Point 7

Garaway 14, Ridgewood 0

Garfield 48, Brookfield 14

Geneva 56, Jefferson Area 0

Genoa Area 35, Lake 20

Girard 56, McKinley 8

Glenville 38, Rhodes 6

Goshen 49, Western Brown 42

Graham Local 39, North Union 35

Grandview Heights 56, Mifflin 0

Granville 35, Mt. Vernon 13

Green 34, Lake 27

Greeneview 37, Catholic Central 9

Greenon 42, Madison Plains 12

Grove City 63, Central Crossing 3

Grove City Christian 47, Fairfield Christian Academy 12

Hamilton 23, Colerain 10

Hamilton Township 38, Logan Elm 7

Harding 40, Windham 6

Harrison 34, Northwest 3

Harrison Central 41, Buckeye Local 14

Harvest Prep 47, KIPP Columbus 14

Harvey 60, Lutheran West 22

Heath 46, Utica 7

Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Hilliard Bradley 29, Dublin Coffman 3

Hillsboro 35, McClain 34

Holy Name 14, Padua Franciscan 3

Hoover 35, Jackson 14

Hopewell-Loudon 32, Woodmore 6

Hudson 37, North Royalton 0

Indian Creek 22, Edison 15

Indian Hill 37, Reading 0

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6

Ironton 55, Portsmouth 13

Jackson 35, Chillicothe 0

John F. Kennedy Catholic 19, Lutheran East 7

John Hay 24, John Adams 12

Johnstown-Monroe 49, Newark Catholic 0

Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Kings 42, Walnut Hills 14

Kirtland 42, Rootstown 7

La Salle 54, Mt. Healthy 7

Lakota East 42, Lakota West 28

Leetonia 25, Wellsville 13

Lehman Catholic 48, Covington 34

Leipsic 47, Ada 14

Lexington 43, Ashland 35

Liberty 55, Southeast 20

Liberty Center 33, Archbold 14

Liberty-Benton 49, Van Buren 7

Licking Heights 30, Zanesville 14

Licking Valley 43, Watkins Memorial 21

Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13

Lima Senior 37, Scott 6

Little Miami 42, West Clermont 0

London 30, Kenton Ridge 0

Louisville 50, Wooster 7

Lucas 37, Crestline 0

Madison 43, Conneaut 7

Madison Comprehensive 21, Mansfield Senior 7

Manchester 21, Northwest 7

Maple Heights 52, Gilmour Academy 24

Margaretta 9, Gibsonburg 6

Marietta 42, Warren 14

Mariemont 24, Madeira 14

Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6

Marion-Franklin 20, South 7

Martins Ferry 40, Bellaire 12

Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 14

Mason 48, Sycamore 6

Maysville 40, Crooksville 20

McComb 51, Elmwood 0

McDonald 20, Mineral Ridge 14

Meadowdale 19, Dunbar 13

Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 7

Medina 33, Lorain 30

Meigs 30, Alexander 3

Memorial 22, Waterloo 0

Memorial 29, Elida 7

Mentor 31, Euclid 0

Miami East 14, Riverside 10

Miami Trace 48, Washington 15

Middletown 14, Princeton 6

Midview 14, Steele 7

Miller 24, Millersport 6

Milton-Union 35, Bethel 31

Minster 28, Fort Recovery 21

Mogadore 42, Richmond Heights 22

Monroe Central 54, Shadyside 0

Monroeville 33, St. Paul 28

Morgan 21, Philo 12

Mt. Gilead 42, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Napoleon 49, Waite 0

Nelsonville-York 27, Athens 12

New Albany 28, Westerville Central 6

New Bremen 42, St. John's 7

New Richmond 39, Wilmington 13

Newark 17, Lancaster 16

Newcomerstown 50, Buckeye Trail 6

Nordonia 34, Stow-Munroe Falls 14

North 19, Mayfield 14

North Baltimore 49, Upper Scioto Valley 8

North College Hill 34, Norwood 6

North Olmsted 45, Westlake 42

North Ridgeville 36, Olmsted Falls 34

Northeastern 42, Triad 0

Northland 2, Beechcroft 0

Northmor 41, Loudonville 19

Northridge 31, Lakewood 6

Northwood 26, Lakota 24

Northwest 20, Oak Hill 0

Norton 49, Coventry 0

Norwayne 24, Hillsdale 17

Oak Glen 34, East Liverpool 22

Oak Harbor 44, Rossford 20

Oakwood 49, Madison Senior 14

Olentangy Berlin 14, Olentangy 10

Olentangy Orange 16, Olentangy Liberty 14

Ontario 44, River Valley 14

Otsego 42, Fostoria 0

Paint Valley 41, Southeastern 15

Pandora-Gilboa 43, Riverdale 7

Patrick Henry 51, Evergreen 3

Paulding 33, Antwerp 6

Perkins 43, Columbian 14

Perry 28, GlenOak 0

Perry 55, Hawken 10

Pickerington Central 35, Reynoldsburg 14

Pickerington North 35, Lincoln 0

Piketon 36, Huntington 30

Piqua 28, Sidney 20

Pleasant 21, Highland 7

Poland Seminary 52, Struthers 8

Port Clinton 43, Sandusky 8

Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0

Pymatuning Valley 38, Grand Valley 0

Revere 24, Copley 21

Ridgedale 49, Perry 0

Rittman 21, Northwestern 6

River Valley 29, Fayetteville-Perry 12

Riverside 43, South 20

Rocky River 31, Bay 21

Roger Bacon 21, Purcell Marian 19

Roosevelt 17, Tallmadge 10

Ross 21, Bowling Green 0

Seneca East 50, Mohawk 19

Shelby 37, Marion Harding 6

Sheridan 31, New Lexington 21

Shawnee 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Smithville 38, Chippewa 0

South Central 20, Plymouth 6

South Range 32, Hubbard 31

Southview 48, Springfield 20

Spencerville 46, Jefferson 18

Springfield 33, Lowellville 19

Springfield 56, Northmont 7

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

St. Clairsville 52, Cambridge 0

St. Francis de Sales 23, Bishop Hartley 21

St. Francis de Sales 23, Riverview 21

St. Henry 26, Versailles 20

St. John 48, Cardinal 0

St. John's Jesuit 52, University of Detroit Jesuit 28

St Mary Central Catholic High School 51, Holgate 24

Steubenville 38, Wheeling Park 7

Strasburg-Franklin 51, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 0

Streetsboro 35, Cloverleaf 7

Strongsville 67, Brunswick 41

Taft 47, Woodward 0

Talawanda 37, Blanchester 7

Taylor 32, Finneytown 14

Teays Valley 34, Logan 0

Tinora 42, Edgerton 6

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6

Toledo Christian 20, Cory-Rawson 17

Toronto 54, Brownsville 22

Tri-County North 47, Twin Valley South 8

Tri-Valley 42, John Glenn 7

Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0

Trimble 40, Federal Hocking 6

Triway 27, Orrville 21

Troy 40, Greenville 6

Turpin 36, Milford 19

Tuscarawas Valley 28, Sandy Valley 20

Tuslaw 39, Fairless 28

Unioto 35, Westfall 13

United 55, Southern 15

University School 35, Howland 14

Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 0

Upper Sandusky 41, Buckeye Central 6

Urbana 30, Tecumseh 28

Valley 49, Minford 0

Valley Christian 55, East Palestine 54

Valley Forge 49, Normandy 20

Valley View 48, Waynesville 0

Van Wert 52, Kenton 18

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 48, Hayes 17

Vinton County 40, Wellston 7

Wadsworth 50, Solon 21

Waldron 56, Stryker 22

Walsh Jesuit 31, Trotwood-Madison 14

Wapakoneta 61, Bath 34

Wauseon 56, Swanton 0

Wayne 47, Centerville 27

Wayne Trace 20, Ayersville 12

West 31, Briggs 6

West Branch 27, Salem 13

West Geauga 47, Orange 15

West Jefferson 49, Fairbanks 6

West Muskingum 21, Meadowbrook 7

Western Reserve 33, Jackson-Milton 0

Western Reserve 47, New London 0

Westerville North 16, Dublin Scioto 7

Westerville South 21, Worthington Kilbourne 19

Wheelersburg 49, Portsmouth West 12

Whetstone 16, Centennial 0

Whiteford 62, Ottawa Hills 8

Whitmer 35, Perrysburg 3

Wickliffe 31, Crestwood 14

Williamsburg 37, Bethel-Tate 0

Winton Woods 31, Lebanon 10

Withrow 48, Western Hills 0

Woodridge 48, Springfield 0

Worthington Christian 36, Waverly 33

Xenia 39, Stebbins 12

Zane Trace 39, Adena 8

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio