Ohio High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 9, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball state playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 10, with games in the Regional Semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 20 at UD Arena.
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division I Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Wayne vs. No. 16 Princeton - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 4 Brunswick vs. No. 13 Elyria - 03/11, 4:00 PM ET
No. 5 St. Edward vs. No. 12 Cleveland Heights - 03/11, 8:00 PM ET
No. 2 Newark vs. No. 15 Reynoldsburg - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Hilliard Bradley vs. No. 10 Olentangy - 03/11, 8:00 PM ET
No. 3 Pickerington Central vs. No. 14 Centerville - 03/12, 4:00 PM ET
No. 6 Olentangy Berlin vs. No. 11 Lakota West - 03/12, 5:45 PM ET
No. 8 Oak Hills vs. No. 9 St. Xavier - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division II Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Westerville North vs. No. 16 Westerville South - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 8 New Albany vs. No. 9 Licking Heights - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
No. 4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. No. 13 Olmsted Falls - 03/10, 6:00 PM ET
No. 5 North Royalton vs. No. 12 Riverside - 03/11, 6:00 PM ET
No. 2 Aiken vs. No. 15 Lima Senior - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Winton Woods vs. No. 10 Northmont - 03/11, 6:30 PM ET
No. 3 Avon vs. No. 14 Washington Massillon - 03/11, 4:00 PM ET
No. 6 St. John's Jesuit vs. No. 11 Euclid - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division III Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. No. 16 Central Catholic - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 8 Mansfield Senior vs. No. 9 Alliance - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET
No. 4 Trotwood-Madison vs. No. 13 Tippecanoe - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 5 Badin vs. No. 12 Hughes - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
No. 2 Marietta vs. No. 15 Bishop Watterson - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Bishop Hartley vs. No. 10 Steubenville - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
No. 3 Garfield Heights vs. No. 14 Archbishop Hoban - 03/10, 6:00 PM ET
No. 6 Hawken vs. No. 11 Chaney - 03/11, 6:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division IV Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Jonathan Alder vs. No. 16 Van Wert - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 8 Bath vs. No. 9 Perkins - 03/11, 7:30 PM ET
No. 4 Warrensville Heights vs. No. 13 Glenville - 03/12, 5:00 PM ET
No. 5 Canfield vs. No. 12 Cleveland Central Catholic - 03/12, 4:00 PM ET
No. 2 John Glenn vs. No. 15 Maysville - 03/11, 4:00 PM ET
No. 7 Circleville vs. No. 10 Unioto - 03/11, 5:30 PM ET
No. 3 Wyoming vs. No. 14 Archbishop Alter - 03/12, 5:00 PM ET
No. 6 Northridge vs. No. 11 River Valley - 03/12, 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division V Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Columbus Academy vs. No. 16 Africentric Early College - 03/11, 6:00 PM ET
No. 8 Margaretta vs. No. 9 Genoa Area - 03/11, 6:00 PM ET
No. 4 Eastern vs. No. 13 Ironton - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET
No. 5 St. Clairsville vs. No. 12 West Muskingum - 03/11, 6:00 PM ET
No. 2 North College Hill vs. No. 15 Summit Country Day - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Versailles vs. No. 10 Waynesville - 03/10, 6:30 PM ET
No. 3 Fairview vs. No. 14 Lutheran East - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 6 Canton Central Catholic vs. No. 11 Chagrin Falls - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VI Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Grandview Heights vs. No. 16 Hiland - 03/12, 5:00 PM ET
No. 8 Portsmouth West vs. No. 9 Peebles - 03/12, 7:00 PM ET
No. 4 Kirtland vs. No. 13 Grand Valley - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 5 Andrews Osborne Academy vs. No. 12 Richmond Heights - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
No. 2 Tri-Village vs. No. 15 Troy Christian - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Marion Local vs. No. 10 Fort Recovery - 03/10, 6:30 PM ET
No. 3 Seneca East vs. No. 14 Colonel Crawford - 03/12, 5:00 PM ET
No. 6 Lincolnview vs. No. 11 Crestview - 03/12, 7:00 PM ET
2026 Ohio (OHSAA) Division VII Boys Basketball State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
No. 1 Southern vs. No. 16 Malvern - 03/12, 5:00 PM ET
No. 8 Fairfield vs. No. 9 Shekinah Christian - 03/12, 7:00 PM ET
No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs. No. 13 St. John's - 03/11, 5:00 PM ET
No. 5 Botkins vs. No. 12 Lehman Catholic - 03/11, 6:30 PM ET
No. 2 Pettisville vs. No. 15 Kalida - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 7 Montpelier vs. No. 10 Arlington - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
No. 3 Heartland Christian vs. No. 14 Harding - 03/10, 5:00 PM ET
No. 6 Calvert vs. No. 11 Hillsdale - 03/10, 7:00 PM ET
