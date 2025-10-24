Ohio High School Football Schedule & Scores (OHSAA) — Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 341 games scheduled across Ohio on Friday, October 24, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Ohio High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 1 St. Edward takes on No. 3 Archbishop Hoban and No. 23 Lincoln hosts No. 14 Pickerington North on Friday night.
Ohio High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
Ohio high school football will feature 18 games with ranked teams on Friday, promising plenty of excitement as we enter Week 10 of the season.
Ohio Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 46 games being played in Division 1 on Friday, October 24th. The slate is highlighted by the number one team in Ohio, St. Edward, taking on No. 2 Archbishop Hoban.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
Ohio Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 71 games on the schedule for Division 2 this Friday, October 24th. The game of the night is Ashland vs Lexington.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
Ohio Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 82 Division 3 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Wapakoneta vs Bath.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
Ohio Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 87 Division 4 games on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night in Division 4 is Triway vs Orrville.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
Ohio Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 89 Division 5 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by a Liberty Center vs Archbold.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
Ohio Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 87 Division 6 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Arcanum vs Tri-Village.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
Ohio Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 70 Division 7 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is Hillsdale vs Norwayne.
View full Division 7 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.