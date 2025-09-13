Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season has made it to week 4 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - September 12, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
Ada 50, Elmwood 20
Adena 33, Southeastern 7
Africentric Early College 34, Briggs 0
Alliance 26, Ellet 0
Anderson 36, Lebanon 10
Anna 14, Coldwater 7
Ansonia 52, Tri-County North 6
Anthony Wayne 41, Lima Senior 12
Archbold 36, Delta 30
Archbishop Hoban 52, East 0
Archbishop McNicholas 26, Roger Bacon 0
Archbishop Moeller 49, Christ Presbyterian Academy 28
Arcanum 61, Bradford 0
Arlington 28, Van Buren 10
Ashland 34, New Philadelphia 7
Athens 71, Alexander 0
Austintown-Fitch 17, Riverside 14
Avon 55, North Ridgeville 7
Avon Lake 39, Midview 7
Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21
Barberton 35, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Barnesville 56, Buckeye Local 0
Bay 26, Normandy 0
Beaver Local 21, East Liverpool 12
Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0
Beechcroft 35, Whetstone 28
Bedford 14, Brush 13
Bellbrook 41, Chaminade Julienne 0
Bellefontaine 28, Benjamin Logan 10
Bellevue 19, Norwalk 0
Berea-Midpark 20, Steele 19
Berne Union 20, Miller 18
Bethel 20, Troy Christian 14
Big Walnut 45, Hayes 7
Bishop Hartley 35, Watkins Memorial 7
Bishop Watterson 74, Columbian 7
Black River 22, Clearview 7
Bloom-Carroll 16, Amanda-Clearcreek 6
Bluffton 49, Jefferson 6
Boardman 36, Maple Heights 20
Bowling Green 20, Northview 14
Bowsher 17, Woodward 0
Brooke 24, Cambridge 14
Brookfield 41, Champion 9
Brookville 35, Waynesville 7
Brunswick 7, Mentor 45
Bryan 7, Patrick Henry 49
Buckeye 23, North Olmsted 0
Buckeye Central 34, Bucyrus 13
Buckeye Valley 21, Licking Heights 13
Butler 31, Sidney 6
Caldwell 41, Monroe Central 0
Cambridge 14, Brooke 24
Canal Winchester 55, Reynoldsburg 30
Canfield 35, Poland Seminary 13
Carey 33, Upper Sandusky 7
Cardinal Mooney 24, Steubenville 27
Carrollton 16, Howland 10
Celina 38, Van Wert 37
Centerburg 44, Northmor 27
Central Catholic 28, Brother Rice 14
Centerville 17, Fairmont 20
Chagrin Falls 31, Independence 9
Chardon 17, Perry 13
Chillicothe 46, Portsmouth West 22
Cincinnati Country Day 24, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 22
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 56, Norwood 0
Circleville 35, Logan Elm 8
Claymont 12, Marietta 0
Clear Fork 14, Ontario 10
Clermont Northeastern 40, Lockland 6
Cleveland Central Catholic 23, Warrensville Heights 6
Clinton-Massie 49, Blanchester 7
Cloverleaf 42, Springfield 7
Coldwater 7, Anna 14
Colonel Crawford 24, Mohawk 21
Columbia 35, Wellington 6
Columbus Academy 40, Dover 34
Columbus Grove 48, Spencerville 0
Conneaut 0, West Geauga 42
Copley 49, Tallmadge 7
Crestline 28, St. John 21
Crestview 55, Fort Loramie 38
Crestview 42, New London 0
Crestview 28, Liberty 21
Crestwood 44, Beachwood 6
Crooksville 39, Meadowbrook 33
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 56, Garfield 0
Danbury 44, Holgate 12
Dawson-Bryant 60, Chesapeake 14
Dayton Christian 39, Madison Senior 28
Deer Park 26, Reading 6
Eastmoor Academy 20, West 0
Eastwood 41, Rossford 0
Edison 48, Martins Ferry 20
Edison 20, Northridge 0
Edon 49, Summerfield 20
Edgerton 47, Antwerp 14
Edgewood 34, Lutheran West 0
Elder 16, La Salle 8
Elgin 30, Ridgemont 29
Elida 36, Kenton 18
Elyria Catholic 17, Vermilion 0
Euclid 38, Lorain 14
Evergreen 14, Wauseon 7
Fairborn 42, Greenville 18
Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9
Fairless 49, Tuscarawas Valley 7
Fairmont 20, Centerville 17
Fairview 43, Ayersville 14
Field 35, Woodridge 48
Findlay 41, Southview 14
Firelands 40, Brookside 20
Fort Frye 28, Waterford 0
Fostoria 6, Oak Harbor 49
Franklin Heights 14, KIPP Columbus 8
Fredericktown 21, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Gallia Academy 28, Portsmouth 14
Garaway 48, Zanesville 14
Garfield 41, LaBrae 6
Geneva 48, Hawken 49
Genoa Area 36, Otsego 21
Gibsonburg 45, Northwood 8
Girard 48, Struthers 12
Glenville 14, St. Edward 28
Goshen 53, Bethel-Tate 19
Grand Valley 68, Windham 8
Grandview Heights 35, Bexley 0
Greeneview 41, Fairbanks 7
Greenon 34, Triad 0
Grove City Christian 38, Bishop Rosecrans 0
Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 13
Hamilton Township 35, Fairfield Union 7
Harding 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 6
Harrison 48, Western Hills 8
Harvey 61, Lakeside 19
Hawken 49, Geneva 48
Highland 41, Aurora 7
Highland 12, Marion Harding 6
Hilliard Bradley 42, Marysville 14
Hilliard Davidson 35, Hilliard Darby 14
Hillsdale 53, Chippewa 0
Hoover 27, Green 21
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Calvert 0
Hubbard 51, McKinley 7
Hudson 35, Solon 3
Huron 56, Ridgedale 7
Independence 35, Warren 0
Indian Creek 46, Weir 22
Indian Hill 28, Wyoming 7
Jackson 33, Mayfield 6
Jackson 49, Western Brown 14
John Adams 34, East Tech 0
John Glenn 48, Coshocton 0
John Hay 48, John F. Kennedy 0
John Marshall 34, Bellaire 26
John Marshall 24, Rhodes 16
Jonathan Alder 42, North Union 23
Kenston 21, Buchtel 18
Kenton Ridge 42, Shawnee 14
Kings 31, West Clermont 0
Kirtland 45, Fairview 21
Lake 31, Perry 15
Lake Catholic 31, Gilmour Academy 14
Lakota East 31, Hamilton 27
Lakewood 43, Westlake 6
Leipsic 12, Pandora-Gilboa 7
Lexington 70, North 0
Liberty Union 41, Lakewood 7
Liberty-Benton 51, Riverdale 0
Liberty Center 64, Swanton 0
Licking Valley 41, Heath 14
Lima Central Catholic 37, Allen East 6
Little Miami 33, Walnut Hills 0
Lloyd Memorial 36, Aiken 22
London 44, Indian Lake 14
Louisville 38, Marlington 7
Loveland 42, Milford 21
Madison Comprehensive 28, Wooster 17
Madeira 27, Finneytown 0
Manchester 42, East 12
Manchester 35, Canton South 17
Margaretta 42, Willard 0
Marion Local 61, St. John's 0
Mason 24, Oak Hills 14
Maumee 27, Lake 20
McComb 56, Arcadia 0
McClain 54, East Clinton 0
McDonald 48, Western Reserve 20
McKinley 38, GlenOak 0
Mechanicsburg 58, Madison Plains 13
Medina 38, Shaker Heights 3
Meigs 36, Vinton County 6
Memorial 41, Defiance 0
Memorial 30, Lowellville 15
Mentor 45, Brunswick 7
Miami East 22, Covington 21
Miami Trace 28, Batavia 7
Middletown 31, Colerain 0
Mineral Ridge 27, Jackson-Milton 0
Minford 29, Oak Hill 6
Minster 49, Parkway 20
Mississinawa Valley 20, National Trail 13
Mogadore 28, Malvern 14
Monroe 35, Ponitz Career Tech 8
Monroeville 67, South Central 0
Mt. Gilead 26, Danville 22
Mt. Vernon 35, Johnstown-Monroe 34
Napoleon 23, Clay 15
Nelsonville-York 51, River Valley 0
New Bremen 26, Versailles 25
New Lexington 33, West Muskingum 7
New Miami 31, Fayetteville-Perry 0
New Richmond 53, Shroder Paideia Academy 20
Nordonia 23, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 13
North 31, Lutheran East 0
North College Hill 20, Meadowdale 0
Northland 26, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Northeastern 48, Southeastern Local 2
Northwest 40, Carroll 14
Northwest 32, Triway 29
Northwestern 42, Tecumseh 20
Norwayne 48, Northwestern 13
Norton 56, Ravenna 24
Notre Dame 35, Miami Valley Christian Academy 2
Oak Glen 43, Belpre 0
Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 6
Oakwood 34, Eaton 7
Olentangy 43, Central Crossing 6
Olentangy Liberty 10, Olentangy Berlin 7
Olentangy Orange 35, Lincoln 21
Olmsted Falls 38, Elyria 0
Orrville 38, Tuslaw 7
Ottawa Hills 39, North Central 18
Padua Franciscan 47, Sandusky 13
Patrick Henry 49, Bryan 7
Paulding 39, Wayne Trace 7
Perry 28, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Perrysburg 45, Springfield 13
Philo 43, River View 0
Pickerington Central 64, Logan 7
Pickerington North 24, Dublin Coffman 0
Port Clinton 65, Collinwood 0
Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7
Princeton 27, Lakota West 10
Pymatuning Valley 65, Mathews 35
Revere 28, Roosevelt 14
Ridgewood 31, Utica 0
Rittman 20, Waynedale 14
River 42, Magnolia 0
River Valley 21, Pleasant 14
Riverside 28, Milton-Union 23
Rock Hill 33, Fairland 32
Rocky River 42, Valley Forge 14
Rootstown 48, Brooklyn 8
Salem 49, Canton Central Catholic 20
Seneca East 62, Wynford 8
Shadyside 13, Frontier 6
Shawnee 31, Bath 21
Shelby 45, Galion 34
Shenandoah 28, Buckeye Trail 8
Sheridan 56, Maysville 14
Smithville 35, Dalton 19
South 49, Firestone 7
South Range 46, Lakeview 0
Southeast 53, Newton Falls 28
Southern 41, Wellsville 20
Southern 53, Green 0
Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0
Springboro 23, Wayne 48
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 30, Summit Country Day 6
St. Charles 27, Bishop Ready 26
St. Clairsville 24, Linsly 14
St. Edward 28, Glenville 14
St. Francis de Sales 33, Clyde 3
St. Henry 33, Fort Recovery 13
St. Paul 57, Plymouth 0
St. Xavier 28, Westerville North 0
Steubenville 27, Cardinal Mooney 24
Streetsboro 48, Coventry 6
Strongsville 29, Cleveland Heights 26
Strasburg-Franklin 34, Conotton Valley 22
Symmes Valley 45, South Point 24
Taft 69, Mt. Healthy 0
Talawanda 35, Franklin 10
Taylor 20, Mariemont 14
Teays Valley 37, Lancaster 14
Thomas Worthington 42, Grove City 21
Tinora 48, Hicksville 6
Tippecanoe 41, Stebbins 6
Toledo Christian 25, Richmond Heights 12
Toronto 26, Newcomerstown 16
Tri-Village 55, Twin Valley South 0
Trimble 40, Wellston 0
Tri-Valley 41, Morgan 7
Trotwood-Madison 20, Archbishop Alter 6
Troy 28, Piqua 7
Twinsburg 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 21
Unioto 49, Huntington 7
Union Local 28, Harrison Central 3
United 27, Columbiana 7
Upper Arlington 42, New Albany 7
Valley 25, Waverly 3
Valley Christian 41, Leetonia 14
Valley View 35, Carlisle 14
Wadsworth 48, North Royalton 14
Wahama 43, South Gallia 13
Waite 38, Rogers 6
Walsh Jesuit 31, St. Ignatius 0
Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Washington 31, Granville 16
Washington Massillon 35, Bennett 0
Wayne 48, Springboro 23
West Branch 27, Chaney 6
West Geauga 42, Conneaut 0
West Holmes 45, Mansfield Senior 6
West Jefferson 62, Cedarville 26
West Liberty-Salem 31, Catholic Central 7
Western Reserve 43, Mapleton 2
Westerville Central 24, Dublin Jerome 16
Westerville South 26, Dublin Scioto 18
Westfall 35, Paint Valley 0
Wheelersburg 35, Northwest 0
Whiteford 63, Hilltop 6
Wickliffe 21, Cuyahoga Heights 7
Williamsburg 26, Hillsboro 7
Wilmington 21, Ross 13
Winton Woods 13, Turpin 6
Woodmore 42, Lakota 6
Woodridge 48, Field 35
Worthington Kilbourne 48, Westland 38
Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6
Zane Trace 12, Piketon 6