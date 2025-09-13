High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Ohio high school football

Brady Twombly

Mount Carmel quarterback looks to pass during his team's 43-42 win over Archbishop Moeller in Ohio.
Mount Carmel quarterback looks to pass during his team's 43-42 win over Archbishop Moeller in Ohio. / Mount Carmel Caravan

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season has made it to week 4 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - September 12, 2025

Ohio high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Ada 50, Elmwood 20

Adena 33, Southeastern 7

Africentric Early College 34, Briggs 0

Alliance 26, Ellet 0

Anderson 36, Lebanon 10

Anna 14, Coldwater 7

Ansonia 52, Tri-County North 6

Anthony Wayne 41, Lima Senior 12

Archbold 36, Delta 30

Archbishop Hoban 52, East 0

Archbishop McNicholas 26, Roger Bacon 0

Archbishop Moeller 49, Christ Presbyterian Academy 28

Arcanum 61, Bradford 0

Arlington 28, Van Buren 10

Ashland 34, New Philadelphia 7

Athens 71, Alexander 0

Austintown-Fitch 17, Riverside 14

Avon 55, North Ridgeville 7

Avon Lake 39, Midview 7

Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21

Barberton 35, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Barnesville 56, Buckeye Local 0

Bay 26, Normandy 0

Beaver Local 21, East Liverpool 12

Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0

Beechcroft 35, Whetstone 28

Bedford 14, Brush 13

Bellbrook 41, Chaminade Julienne 0

Bellefontaine 28, Benjamin Logan 10

Bellevue 19, Norwalk 0

Berea-Midpark 20, Steele 19

Berne Union 20, Miller 18

Bethel 20, Troy Christian 14

Big Walnut 45, Hayes 7

Bishop Hartley 35, Watkins Memorial 7

Bishop Watterson 74, Columbian 7

Black River 22, Clearview 7

Bloom-Carroll 16, Amanda-Clearcreek 6

Bluffton 49, Jefferson 6

Boardman 36, Maple Heights 20

Bowling Green 20, Northview 14

Bowsher 17, Woodward 0

Brooke 24, Cambridge 14

Brookfield 41, Champion 9

Brookville 35, Waynesville 7

Brunswick 7, Mentor 45

Bryan 7, Patrick Henry 49

Buckeye 23, North Olmsted 0

Buckeye Central 34, Bucyrus 13

Buckeye Valley 21, Licking Heights 13

Butler 31, Sidney 6

Caldwell 41, Monroe Central 0

Cambridge 14, Brooke 24

Canal Winchester 55, Reynoldsburg 30

Canfield 35, Poland Seminary 13

Carey 33, Upper Sandusky 7

Cardinal Mooney 24, Steubenville 27

Carrollton 16, Howland 10

Celina 38, Van Wert 37

Centerburg 44, Northmor 27

Central Catholic 28, Brother Rice 14

Centerville 17, Fairmont 20

Chagrin Falls 31, Independence 9

Chardon 17, Perry 13

Chillicothe 46, Portsmouth West 22

Cincinnati Country Day 24, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 22

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 56, Norwood 0

Circleville 35, Logan Elm 8

Claymont 12, Marietta 0

Clear Fork 14, Ontario 10

Clermont Northeastern 40, Lockland 6

Cleveland Central Catholic 23, Warrensville Heights 6

Clinton-Massie 49, Blanchester 7

Cloverleaf 42, Springfield 7

Coldwater 7, Anna 14

Colonel Crawford 24, Mohawk 21

Columbia 35, Wellington 6

Columbus Academy 40, Dover 34

Columbus Grove 48, Spencerville 0

Conneaut 0, West Geauga 42

Copley 49, Tallmadge 7

Crestline 28, St. John 21

Crestview 55, Fort Loramie 38

Crestview 42, New London 0

Crestview 28, Liberty 21

Crestwood 44, Beachwood 6

Crooksville 39, Meadowbrook 33

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 56, Garfield 0

Danbury 44, Holgate 12

Dawson-Bryant 60, Chesapeake 14

Dayton Christian 39, Madison Senior 28

Deer Park 26, Reading 6

Eastmoor Academy 20, West 0

Eastwood 41, Rossford 0

Edison 48, Martins Ferry 20

Edison 20, Northridge 0

Edon 49, Summerfield 20

Edgerton 47, Antwerp 14

Edgewood 34, Lutheran West 0

Elder 16, La Salle 8

Elgin 30, Ridgemont 29

Elida 36, Kenton 18

Elyria Catholic 17, Vermilion 0

Euclid 38, Lorain 14

Evergreen 14, Wauseon 7

Fairborn 42, Greenville 18

Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9

Fairless 49, Tuscarawas Valley 7

Fairmont 20, Centerville 17

Fairview 43, Ayersville 14

Field 35, Woodridge 48

Findlay 41, Southview 14

Firelands 40, Brookside 20

Fort Frye 28, Waterford 0

Fostoria 6, Oak Harbor 49

Franklin Heights 14, KIPP Columbus 8

Fredericktown 21, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Gallia Academy 28, Portsmouth 14

Garaway 48, Zanesville 14

Garfield 41, LaBrae 6

Geneva 48, Hawken 49

Genoa Area 36, Otsego 21

Gibsonburg 45, Northwood 8

Girard 48, Struthers 12

Glenville 14, St. Edward 28

Goshen 53, Bethel-Tate 19

Grand Valley 68, Windham 8

Grandview Heights 35, Bexley 0

Greeneview 41, Fairbanks 7

Greenon 34, Triad 0

Grove City Christian 38, Bishop Rosecrans 0

Groveport-Madison 35, Newark 13

Hamilton Township 35, Fairfield Union 7

Harding 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 6

Harrison 48, Western Hills 8

Harvey 61, Lakeside 19

Hawken 49, Geneva 48

Highland 41, Aurora 7

Highland 12, Marion Harding 6

Hilliard Bradley 42, Marysville 14

Hilliard Davidson 35, Hilliard Darby 14

Hillsdale 53, Chippewa 0

Hoover 27, Green 21

Hopewell-Loudon 54, Calvert 0

Hubbard 51, McKinley 7

Hudson 35, Solon 3

Huron 56, Ridgedale 7

Independence 35, Warren 0

Indian Creek 46, Weir 22

Indian Hill 28, Wyoming 7

Jackson 33, Mayfield 6

Jackson 49, Western Brown 14

John Adams 34, East Tech 0

John Glenn 48, Coshocton 0

John Hay 48, John F. Kennedy 0

John Marshall 34, Bellaire 26

John Marshall 24, Rhodes 16

Jonathan Alder 42, North Union 23

Kenston 21, Buchtel 18

Kenton Ridge 42, Shawnee 14

Kings 31, West Clermont 0

Kirtland 45, Fairview 21

Lake 31, Perry 15

Lake Catholic 31, Gilmour Academy 14

Lakota East 31, Hamilton 27

Lakewood 43, Westlake 6

Leipsic 12, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Lexington 70, North 0

Liberty Union 41, Lakewood 7

Liberty-Benton 51, Riverdale 0

Liberty Center 64, Swanton 0

Licking Valley 41, Heath 14

Lima Central Catholic 37, Allen East 6

Little Miami 33, Walnut Hills 0

Lloyd Memorial 36, Aiken 22

London 44, Indian Lake 14

Louisville 38, Marlington 7

Loveland 42, Milford 21

Madison Comprehensive 28, Wooster 17

Madeira 27, Finneytown 0

Manchester 42, East 12

Manchester 35, Canton South 17

Margaretta 42, Willard 0

Marion Local 61, St. John's 0

Mason 24, Oak Hills 14

Maumee 27, Lake 20

McComb 56, Arcadia 0

McClain 54, East Clinton 0

McDonald 48, Western Reserve 20

McKinley 38, GlenOak 0

Mechanicsburg 58, Madison Plains 13

Medina 38, Shaker Heights 3

Meigs 36, Vinton County 6

Memorial 41, Defiance 0

Memorial 30, Lowellville 15

Mentor 45, Brunswick 7

Miami East 22, Covington 21

Miami Trace 28, Batavia 7

Middletown 31, Colerain 0

Mineral Ridge 27, Jackson-Milton 0

Minford 29, Oak Hill 6

Minster 49, Parkway 20

Mississinawa Valley 20, National Trail 13

Mogadore 28, Malvern 14

Monroe 35, Ponitz Career Tech 8

Monroeville 67, South Central 0

Mt. Gilead 26, Danville 22

Mt. Vernon 35, Johnstown-Monroe 34

Napoleon 23, Clay 15

Nelsonville-York 51, River Valley 0

New Bremen 26, Versailles 25

New Lexington 33, West Muskingum 7

New Miami 31, Fayetteville-Perry 0

New Richmond 53, Shroder Paideia Academy 20

Nordonia 23, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 13

North 31, Lutheran East 0

North College Hill 20, Meadowdale 0

Northland 26, Whitehall-Yearling 7

Northeastern 48, Southeastern Local 2

Northwest 40, Carroll 14

Northwest 32, Triway 29

Northwestern 42, Tecumseh 20

Norwayne 48, Northwestern 13

Norton 56, Ravenna 24

Notre Dame 35, Miami Valley Christian Academy 2

Oak Glen 43, Belpre 0

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 6

Oakwood 34, Eaton 7

Olentangy 43, Central Crossing 6

Olentangy Liberty 10, Olentangy Berlin 7

Olentangy Orange 35, Lincoln 21

Olmsted Falls 38, Elyria 0

Orrville 38, Tuslaw 7

Ottawa Hills 39, North Central 18

Padua Franciscan 47, Sandusky 13

Patrick Henry 49, Bryan 7

Paulding 39, Wayne Trace 7

Perry 28, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Perrysburg 45, Springfield 13

Philo 43, River View 0

Pickerington Central 64, Logan 7

Pickerington North 24, Dublin Coffman 0

Port Clinton 65, Collinwood 0

Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7

Princeton 27, Lakota West 10

Pymatuning Valley 65, Mathews 35

Revere 28, Roosevelt 14

Ridgewood 31, Utica 0

Rittman 20, Waynedale 14

River 42, Magnolia 0

River Valley 21, Pleasant 14

Riverside 28, Milton-Union 23

Rock Hill 33, Fairland 32

Rocky River 42, Valley Forge 14

Rootstown 48, Brooklyn 8

Salem 49, Canton Central Catholic 20

Seneca East 62, Wynford 8

Shadyside 13, Frontier 6

Shawnee 31, Bath 21

Shelby 45, Galion 34

Shenandoah 28, Buckeye Trail 8

Sheridan 56, Maysville 14

Smithville 35, Dalton 19

South 49, Firestone 7

South Range 46, Lakeview 0

Southeast 53, Newton Falls 28

Southern 41, Wellsville 20

Southern 53, Green 0

Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0

Springboro 23, Wayne 48

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 30, Summit Country Day 6

St. Charles 27, Bishop Ready 26

St. Clairsville 24, Linsly 14

St. Edward 28, Glenville 14

St. Francis de Sales 33, Clyde 3

St. Henry 33, Fort Recovery 13

St. Paul 57, Plymouth 0

St. Xavier 28, Westerville North 0

Steubenville 27, Cardinal Mooney 24

Streetsboro 48, Coventry 6

Strongsville 29, Cleveland Heights 26

Strasburg-Franklin 34, Conotton Valley 22

Symmes Valley 45, South Point 24

Taft 69, Mt. Healthy 0

Talawanda 35, Franklin 10

Taylor 20, Mariemont 14

Teays Valley 37, Lancaster 14

Thomas Worthington 42, Grove City 21

Tinora 48, Hicksville 6

Tippecanoe 41, Stebbins 6

Toledo Christian 25, Richmond Heights 12

Toronto 26, Newcomerstown 16

Tri-Village 55, Twin Valley South 0

Trimble 40, Wellston 0

Tri-Valley 41, Morgan 7

Trotwood-Madison 20, Archbishop Alter 6

Troy 28, Piqua 7

Twinsburg 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 21

Unioto 49, Huntington 7

Union Local 28, Harrison Central 3

United 27, Columbiana 7

Upper Arlington 42, New Albany 7

Valley 25, Waverly 3

Valley Christian 41, Leetonia 14

Valley View 35, Carlisle 14

Wadsworth 48, North Royalton 14

Wahama 43, South Gallia 13

Waite 38, Rogers 6

Walsh Jesuit 31, St. Ignatius 0

Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Washington 31, Granville 16

Washington Massillon 35, Bennett 0

Wayne 48, Springboro 23

West Branch 27, Chaney 6

West Geauga 42, Conneaut 0

West Holmes 45, Mansfield Senior 6

West Jefferson 62, Cedarville 26

West Liberty-Salem 31, Catholic Central 7

Western Reserve 43, Mapleton 2

Westerville Central 24, Dublin Jerome 16

Westerville South 26, Dublin Scioto 18

Westfall 35, Paint Valley 0

Wheelersburg 35, Northwest 0

Whiteford 63, Hilltop 6

Wickliffe 21, Cuyahoga Heights 7

Williamsburg 26, Hillsboro 7

Wilmington 21, Ross 13

Winton Woods 13, Turpin 6

Woodmore 42, Lakota 6

Woodridge 48, Field 35

Worthington Kilbourne 48, Westland 38

Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6

Zane Trace 12, Piketon 6

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio